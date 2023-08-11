Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Chicago gangs in the 1960s and 1970s had business cards. These gangs included the Logan Square Hoodlums, Simon City Royals, Chi-West, and the Royal Capris.

There are pink grasshoppers in Derbyshire, England. It's a mutation called erythrism, which causes too much red pigment and not enough black.

Taylor Swift's July 22-23, 2023, concerts in Seattle generated the equivalent of a 2.3 magnitude earthquake, according to seismologist Jackie Caplan-Auerbach.

In a soccer match against the United States on Feb. 20, 2022, Meikayla Moore of the New Zealand women's team scored three own goals in the space of about 30 minutes to give the U.S. a 3-0 lead. The Americans eventually scored two goals themselves to win 5-0.

The 1892 song "Daisy Bell (Bicycle Built for Two)" was said to have been inspired by a sex scandal involving Daisy Greville and King Edward VII.

Editor's note: This column originally reported that Meikayla Moore of the New Zealand women's team scored three own goals on February 20, 2002. The year should have been 2022. In 2002, Meikayla Moore was 5 years old – born June 4, 1996 – and not quite old enough.