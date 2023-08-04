We Have an Issue: You Have the Right ... (in Theory, at Least)

This week's cover story about counsel at first appearance (CAFA), written by News Editor Maggie Q. Thompson, can be filed under: Not Sexy but Seriously Important Reporting. In it, Maggie explains what happens when someone in Travis County is arrested, and what currently doesn't happen – which is that the accused is not provided an attorney the first time they go before a judge, a vulnerable time when they very much need an advocate.

To tell this story, Maggie did a dozen interviews over several weeks and generally hit the books hard, learning the importance of pretrial hearings that get much less press than trials, "and how deeply problematic it is that so many cases end with a plea agreement instead of with a jury's decision in a trial."

Over the course of her reporting, Maggie was struck by how little resistance there was to the idea of CAFA – just no resources to make it happen.

"Every agency involved in this story is understaffed," she said. "The public defender's office is understaffed. The sheriff's office is understaffed. Our magistrate judges are working overtime, because they're understaffed.

"To get a just outcome, we're asking people who are already overworked to do more work."

And that's not just when it comes to CAFA. For Maggie, who runs our news coverage, the facts here are depressingly familiar.

"This story echoes so many other stories that we report on, in that this community has grown so much faster than any of our infrastructure has."

Find that story on p.14.

