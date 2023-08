Hi gay! Welcome to Pride part deux with hot Austin Pride events and an even hotter heat index. Planning ahead for Pride is never a bad move, so here are opportunities around the August 12 event to get into the gay groove with Austin-based groups.

Watching the Pride parade can be a real thrill, but what if you want to be among the floats? Project Transitions, the Austin-area group that provides housing, support, and more to folks with HIV, is seeking people to join them in the ATX Pride parade. Interested parties should email kwest@projecttransitions.org ASAP to save their spot before the big day.

Kinky cuties have the chance to march alongside the Sir Rat Leather & Gear float. Central Texas Boop Society will be helping to get everyone gathered at their monthly meetup, Off the Leash. Interested puppies are invited to drop by the Mueller Halcyon where, after a game of Cards Against Humanity and a few licks of Lick Ice Creams, everyone'll carpool down to the parade. Mark your spot by registering at tickettailor.com/events/boopsocietyctx/757274.

Everyone is welcome to march with PFLAG Austin, who're holding a hard hat and signmaking party this Saturday, August 5, at 11am at First Unitarian Universalist Church of Austin. Attendees are encouraged to decorate hard hats with feathers, glitter, and more along with creating foam board signs. Make sure to also attend PFLAG's Aug. 10 briefing, held online at 7pm, to get all the important info you'll need on the parade staging. Find and RSVP to these shindigs at meetup.com/pflag-austin/events.

Another great way to get involved is to volunteer with Austin Pride proper. Time slots are open Aug. 11-12 for you to help with setup, takedown, and general upkeep. Volunteers get festival entry all day and a cute T-shirt on the house. Interested in lending this org a hand? Sign up via austinpride.org/volunteer, and select the time slot that works best for you.

Update 8/3/23

Two more groups you can march in the Austin Pride parade with:

Who: South Asian queer meetup group Khush ATX

When: 7pm

RSVP: https://tinyurl.com/MarchWithKhushATX23

Who: Human Rights Campaign Austin Chapter

When: 7pm

RSVP: hrccommunityhub.org/?nd=community_home&community_id=7

Q’d Up

Slay! Werk! Bewts! Camp's back on the menu with Lavender Thug's silly showcase featuring music by Turito, drag by Arinna Dior Heys, Ryan, Jenna Talia, and Franky L'Amour, and a farting competition. Fri., Aug. 4, 6-9pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. instagram.com/lavenderthug.

Pride Celebration Extravaganza A day of Pride featuring drag & dance from Celia Light, Stellar Manx, and Xtra; queer-owned vendors; free testing by Kind Clinic; DJ and certified reiki master AsiRiana Rasa; and, of course, a yoga session. Sat., Aug. 5, 2-5pm. Flow Yoga Westgate, 4477 S. Lamar #420. Free but RSVP. flowyogatx.com.

Black & Brown Queer Speed Friending Open to Black and brown LGBTQIA folks, this speed-friending event also features a Las Ofrendas pop-up and hookah. Sat., Aug. 5, 6-9pm. XO Nightclub, 900 E. Braker #125. $10. queerblackwomenalliance.org.

Good Times: Group Exhibition & Zine Drop Party Celebrate the release of Mujer Manifesto Zine Vol. 3 as well as the Gallery ATX's new exhibition featuring a handpicked selection of women, nonbinary, LGBTQIA, and BIPOC artists whose work "beautifully captured these moments of joy, love, and pride in their identities." Sat., Aug. 5, 6-9pm. Moontower Cider Co., 1916 Tillery. fb.com/thegalleryatx.

Brokeback Cantina Party with Gacho Marx, Benny Chuparme, SirGio, Sucio Iglesias, Perfecto E. Recto, and Post Mojón led by host Bobby Pudrido. Music by La Morena and DJ KICKIT, with food from Just Say Elote. Sat., Aug. 5, 9pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. instagram.com/bobbypudrido.

ATX Pride Market Soak up local LGBTQ pride at this market boasting over 70 vendors, delicious sips and bites, limited-edition souvenir cups, an outdoor art gallery, and on-site screenprinting. Sun., Aug. 6, 11am-5pm. Distribution Hall, 1500 E. Fourth. thelittlegayshop.com.

Rainbow Skate An LGBTQ all-skate from Austin Pride, featuring tunes by DJ Chorizo Funk to round the rink to. Mon., Aug. 7, 7pm. Playland Skate Center, 8822 McCann. $14. austinpride.org.

Queer to Tell: Austin Started in NYC, this is a series of queer stories from queer voices. The theme is "Tales of Pride." Wed., Aug. 9, 7-9pm. Captain Quackenbush's, 5330 Menchaca Rd. $15; 16+. reveriebooks.com.

Deep Flaming-o A dyke dive bar created in the legacy of Austin's notorious gay punk club the Blue Flaming-o. Expect cheap drinks, good A/C, and a sense of gay dirtbag solidarity. Wed., Aug. 9, 8pm. Chess Club, 617 Red River. instagram.com/lezbintouch.

Extra, Extra: The More, the Merrier

p1nkstar at CUC Catch p1nkstar before she flies away for the fall as she headlines a hot lineup featuring Terror Pigeon, Sweat FM, and Moonlasso. Thu., Aug. 3. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. instagram.com/p1nkstar_.

The Real House Queens of Wiggle Room Make your res for the hottest new reality show, with host Xtra, queens Eileen Dover and Maxine LaQueene, and music by TJ the DJ. Special guest: Basura. First and Third Thursdays, 7:30-9:30pm. Wiggle Room, 612 Nueces, 512/243-6468. Reservations via email. events@wiggleroomatx.com, instagram.com/soo_xtra.

Geeks Who Drink at the Iron Bear Join this un-fur-gettable pub quiz at Austin's fave bear bar. Every other Thursday, 8-10pm. The Iron Bear, 301 W. Sixth. fb.com/theironbearatx.

Tongue in Cheek Gaily giggle at this queer comedy open mic hosted by the hilarious Ivy Le. First Thursdays, 8pm. Swan Dive, 615 Red River. instagram.com/swandiveaustin.

Austin Vogue Nights Attention queers: It's House of Lepore's monthly Vogue Night, with seven categories and seven chances to serve. First Thursdays, 10pm. Swan Dive, 615 Red River. $5. instagram.com/houseoflepore.

UnBEARable! Every first Thursday at the Bear is ATX's longest-running camp-comedy drag institution: UnBEARable! See the "Dames of the Den" along with special guests and dance with Prance Albert for this grrrreat show. First Thursdays, 10pm. The Iron Bear, 301 W. Sixth. theironbear.com.

Country Night Giddy on up to the Bear for a night of Nineties and modern country tunes spun by DJ Mike. First Fridays, 9pm. The Iron Bear, 301 W. Sixth. instagram.com/theironbearaustin.

Kingdom Behold the majestic sights and sounds of drag royals Brigitte Bandit, Selma Bawdy, and Kino Kino. Fridays, 9-10:30pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. No cover. fb.com/oilcanharrys.

Cabin Fever Comedy Revel in summer camp nostalgia at this comedy show hosted by queer comic Brandi Davis. First Fridays, 10pm. ColdTowne Theater, 1700 E. Second. $10. coldtownetheater.com.

FriYAY South Asian queer meetup group Khush ATX hosts a dinner get-together for women, nonbinary, and trans folks. Fri., Aug. 4, 7:30pm. RSVP for location. instagram.com/khushatx

La Dolce Vita Rejoice in the sweet life in this discotheque dream featuring DJs Vio en Vivo, OnBrand (HTX), Wonderosso, FreakQ, and host Francesco Eccitato. Tacky Eighties dress encouraged. Fri., Aug. 4, 11pm. Club Eternal, 207 W. Fourth. $15 before 12:30; $20 after. instagram.com/bodymechanicsatx.

Husky This is an all-inclusive pup/pet play party celebrating players of all sizes. Second Fridays, 9pm. The Iron Bear, 301 W. Sixth. fb.com/theironbearatx.

Big Gay Cabaret ATX Hosts Maxine LaQueene and Adrienne Park bring the brunch heat with a stellar cast. Saturdays, 3pm. Halcyon, 218 W. Fourth. instagram.com/biggaycabaretatx.

Sir Rat Pride Jockstrap Party A scorching hot happenin' featuring performances from Hunter Harden and music by DJ Tony Castro. Post-party rides to Austin Gears' Gear Night available. Waiver signage required for entry. Sat., Aug. 5, 5-9pm. Sir Rat Leather & Gear, 2605 E. Cesar Chavez. fb.com/sirratleather.

Gear Night Dress in full leather, a T-shirt and jeans, or anything in between – whatever gear is to you. First Saturdays, 10pm. The Austin Eagle, 8201 Cross Park Dr. Ste. B-2. fb.com/theaustineagle.

Big Tits, Bigger Dreams Brigitte Bandit hosts this noncompetitive drag open mic that invites upcoming drag artists to hone their craft as well as get professional portrait and performance photography. First Saturdays, 6-9pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. instagram.com/cheerupcharlies.

Live at ColdTowne Local queer comic Angelina Martin hosts ColdTowne's weekly stand-up showcase that attracts all the best jokesters around. Saturdays, 10pm. ColdTowne Theater, 1700 E. Second. $10-25. coldtownetheater.com.

Texass LGBTQ+ Comedy Showcase Calling all comedy-enjoying cowfolk: Sarah Spear and Alyssa Spatola round up the funniest queer comics around for a night of horsin' around. Sat., Aug. 5, 10pm. ColdTowne Theater, 1700 E. Second. $10-25. instagram.com/texasscomedy.

Coco Cxnts Drag Brunch Bohemia, Arinna Dior Heys, and Brigitte Bandit take over Coconut Club's rooftop with host Honey Baby and weekly special guests. Saturdays, 1-4pm. Coconut Club, 310-B Colorado. No cover. instagram.com/coconutclub.austin.

Sundown Sirens Ruby Knight, Tatiana Cholula, Mandy Quinn, Noodles, and Gothess Jasmine werk fantasy lewks on the rooftop terrace. Sundays, 10pm. Neon Grotto, 318 Colorado. instagram.com/neon.grotto.

Pork'd The Iron Bear and Package Menswear celebrates a different gear/fetish every month at this party that also features DJs, go-go dancers, and a clothing check. August's theme is jockstraps! First Saturdays, 9pm. The Iron Bear, 301 W. Sixth. instagram.com/theironbearaustin.

Khush ATX Dance Session Get your moves down at this final dance rehearsal for Khush ATX's march in Austin Pride.Sat.-Sun., Aug. 5-6, 3-5pm. RSVP for location. instagram.com/khushatx.

Sapphic Singles: Climbing All the Sapphic bouldering buffs & climbing curious are invited at this meetup at Austin Bouldering Project, where a discount is given at the front desk to those joining. First Sundays, 4-6pm. Austin Bouldering Project, 4477 S. Lamar. instagram.com/sapphicatx.

Jessica Wild Catch RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 8 star Jessica Wild at one of two shows alongside a local drag cast. Sun., Aug. 6, 6 & 9pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. $25-250. fb.com/oilcanharrys.

Queer Skate Night Whatever wheels you rock are welcome at this meetup of local queer skaters. Sundays, 7-9pm. Southeast Greenway Skate Park and Pump Track, 3730 Manor Rd. instagram.com/queerskateaustin.

Grackle Games Cycle 4 of this drag competition hosted by Lady Grackle promises "c*ntier" contestants and the biggest grand prize ever, with drag heroes and villains pitting their talents & techniques against each other in your fave Grackle Games challenges (plus plenty of new ones). Mondays, 9:30-11:30pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. fb.com/oilcanharrys.

Gay Enough Genderfluid lesbian comic Arielle Isaac Norman hosts all her gayest and gayest-looking friends for a night of fun, flirty comedy. Tuesdays, 7pm. East Austin Comedy Club, 1303 E. Fourth. $20. instagram.com/gayenoughshow.

The Drag Queen Game Show Celia Light and Mars host a show filled with games like Couples Therapy, trivia, and Finish This Tune that are fun to watch but even more fun to play. Tuesdays, 8-10pm. The Highball, 1120 S. Lamar. instagram.com/extragramsatx.

Drag Dive Top off your TuezGayz with this Diamond Dior Davenport-hosted drag show featuring top-notch performances. Tuesdays, 9pm. Swan Dive, 615 Red River. $10. instagram.com/swandiveaustin.

Come as You Are A queer variety show with a li'l bit of everything – singers, stand-up, spoken word, so many different entertainers but never the same show twice. Tuesdays, 10pm. Neon Grotto, 318 Colorado. instagram.com/neon.grotto.

Queeraoke Belt out your favorite jams with your host CupCake. Tuesdays, 10pm. Swan Dive, 615 Red River. $5. fb.com/swandiveaustin.

TuezGayz It's good music; it's queer vibes; you know what it is, babe: It's TuezGayz! Tuesdays, 10pm. Barbarella, 611 Red River $5 after 10:30. instagram.com/barbarella_atx.

Queer Craft Night A bring-your-own-craft social event for queer folks wanting to meet new people, hone yer skills, or just get crafty. Every other Wednesday, 6-9pm. Cherrywood Coffeehouse, 1400 E. 38th½. instagram.com/queercraftnight.

Divina: Noche Drag Latinx Hostess Tatiana Cholula and special guests serve an evening of Latinx queerness. Every other Wednesday, 9-11pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. fb.com/divinaaustintx.

Gaymer Night Alice Express hosts this gaymer's delight, with Super Smash Bros. tourneys, Mario Kart battles, VR areas, and more. Thursdays, 9pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. fb.com/oilcanharrys.

LGBTQ Game Night You'll never be bored at this game night hosted by Lottie Dottie, where hookahs and food plates complement games of cards, dominoes, and whatever you want to bring. Thursdays, 9pm. The Ghost Lounge, 13717 Burnet Rd.

Drag Race Mexico Watch Party Tatiana Cholula hosts a watch party for the new RuPaul spinoff, Drag Race Mexico, with a "different guest co-host to keep things spicy," as she says. Thursdays, 7pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. instagram.com/tatianacholula.

Queer Magic: The Gathering Night Gather yer mana and join fellow queer Magic players for a fun and inclusive night that welcomes new and seasoned players alike. Thursdays, 7-10pm. Dragon's Lair Comics & Fantasy, 2438 W. Anderson Ste. B-1. Free but RSVP. dlair.net.