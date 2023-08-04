These days, they're seeing more jellyfish than usual off the coast of Scotland.

The office of General of the Armies was created for George Washington in 1799, but he was not actually appointed until March 13, 1978.

Although associated with the Muppets and Benny Hill, the song "Mah Nà Mah Nà" was written by Piero Umiliani and originally appeared in the 1968 Italian mondo film Sweden: Heaven and Hell (Svezia, inferno e paradiso), written, directed, and edited by Luigi Scattini, which focused on sexuality in Sweden.

According to columnist Mary Hart at everydaycheapskate.com, "free-range" chickens does not mean chickens can run free to forage for food on acres of rolling green pastureland. It means they have access to the outdoors for at least part of the day.

The Ken doll's full name is Kenneth Sean Carson. Like Barbie, he is from Willows, Wisconsin.