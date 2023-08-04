Columns

Day Trips: Guadalupe Brewing Co., New Braunfels

Cold brews offer a respite from the summer heat

By Gerald E. McLeod, Fri., Aug. 4, 2023


photos by Gerald E. McLeod

Guadalupe Brewing Co. in New Braunfels is a happy hour paradise. The only thing missing is access to its namesake river that flows a few miles to the north.

Hidden away in an industrial area on the south side of town, GBC is a shaded oasis with an industrial-sized beer garden, a world-class pizzeria, and a solid lineup of brews.


With around 30 beers available on tap at any given time, the styles and flavors run the gamut, beginning with the eccentric such as mint chocolate stout, apple pie Texas honey ale, and orange creamsicle Texas honey ale.

Personally, my tastes lean more toward the traditional brews, and GBC does a top-notch job with crisp lagers and Pilsners. The Lazy River Lager, El Guad Mexican-style lager, and Solms Pilsner relieve the heat like a summer breeze.


All of the beers pair well with the terrific pizzas and focaccia sandwiches from the Guadalupe Pizza Kitchen. No matter which side of the great pizza crust debate you're on, they've got you covered. The circular, thin-crust, New York-style pizzas are tasty, but the rectangular, Detroit-style, thick-crust pies are doughy heaven. The gluten-free crusts could use an upgrade.

Enjoy it all in a beer garden that is truly a garden. Planters of flowers and herbs add a homey feel to the rows of picnic tables. Off the beaten path never felt so good.

Guadalupe Brewing Co. is on the south side of New Braunfels at 1586 Wald Rd., a short distance from the I-35 and Loop 337 interchange. The easiest way to get there is to exit Loop 337 at Landa Street. The taproom and pizza kitchen are open Thursday through Sunday with live music most evenings. Go to guadalupebrew.com for hours and band lineups.

1,633rd in a series. Everywhere is a day trip from somewhere: Follow “Day Trips & Beyond,” a travel blog, at austinchronicle.com/daily/travel.

