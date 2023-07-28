Qmmunity: Ch-ch-changes

Time to turn and face the strange: We're in a season of change. Icons of the Austin queer scene are embracing new wavelengths, and you, too, have the chance to channel a different frequency.

No longer will they be little, as at the end of July, the Little Gay Shop is moving to a bigger space (1902 E. 12th) along with Redeemer CBD. From a shipping container to a rainbow house, TLGS built themselves up in Austin's queer scene. Growth was inevitable: "As soon as we moved from the container into the house, we quickly outgrew it," says co-owner Justin Galicz, "so we've been searching for a bigger spot for a while now." Joining them in the space will be Future Front, whose mission Galicz describes as congruent with TLGS's and who will be assisting in future microprogramming in the new space. Being on 12th also offers more foot traffic than their Airport Boulevard location, Galicz says. That means more shoppers looking at even more queer-created products and art. On their Instagram post about the move, TLGS gets sentimental: "It's been an honor to be a pillar of this community, create space for all of you, and have your support throughout. And we are inspired to continue doing that in our new space so we can ensure everyone in Austin continues to have a place where they are seen, reflected, and represented." Here's to 12th becoming the new queer hot spot!

Another business that's on the "move" literally is Las Ofrendas. They're opening a mobile retail space, Lunita by Las Ofrendas, that'll be the first intersectional Latinx mobile retail experience in Austin. This South Congress area shopping experience seeks to "expand our reach and continue to build generational wealth for our communities by giving our creative community a permanent location to showcase our work," according to the Las Ofrendas Instagram.

Now you've heard about these businesses making big moves, so how about being a little dynamic yourself by heeding these upcoming calls to action? Austin Trans Pride, which falls on Aug. 12, has put out a call for vendors to populate their queer market. If you want to get your wares seen by the over 400,000 Austin Pride attendees filtering through Cheer Up Charlies, sign up at atxtranspride.com/apply. Not into selling but more into telling? Well, Nick Eibler is bringing his NYC-based storytelling show, Queer to Tell, to Austin on August 9 with the help of Reverie Books and Captain Quack's. But! The show still needs storytellers to speak on the night's theme: Tales of Pride. If you have a story of a time you had pride "in being queer, in our community, in a friend, a role model, overcoming shame, etc.," fill out the Google form at this link: tinyurl.com/queertotellsignup. Find more inspo and event ticket links at @queer.to.tell on Insta.

Update 7/27/23

Another ch-ch-change announced just past press time: Top Drawer Thrift, the 30-year-old vintage shop that benefits HIV-support org Project Transitions, is moving! They'll be shutting the doors to their Burnet location on August 26. According to sales manager Ben Zimmerman, rent took too big a chunk out of their revenue and hurt their mission to help create housing and services for folks living with HIV. A mid-September opening is scheduled for Top Drawer's new location at 5312 Airport Blvd. Old and new shoppers alike can spot the store by its giant beloved chest of drawers. "That’s part of the Top Drawer love that we’re excited to bring to that section of Airport and North Loop,” Ben says.

Q’d Up

Local Queer Happy Hour Hang out with Austin queerdos across the LGBTQIA spectrum at this social event. Name tags provided. Thu., July 27, 6-9pm. The Brewtorium, 6015-A Dillard Cir. instagram.com/localqueeratx.

Queer Astrology: Moon Sign Meetup Match with folks who share or are compatible with your moon sign. Fri., July 28, 7-9pm. Ani's Day & Night, 7107 E. Riverside. Free but RSVP. instagram.com/skygazeastro.

Large Brush Collection Single Release Show Math-folk quartet Large Brush Collection lets loose their new single "Tell Me Again," with Thor & Friends and Pelvis Wrestley. Fri., July 28, 10pm. Sagebrush, 5500 S. Congress. $10 at door. instagram.com/largebrushcollection.

Alien Summer Party Celebrate Austin drag icon Bubu's b-day with a cast stacked with wonderful weirdos. Sat., July 29, 10pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. instagram.com/cheerupcharlies.

Little Gay Goodbye Party Send off the little rainbow house with a party and garage sale. Plus: complimentary Polaroids in front of the shop. Sun., July 30, noon-5pm. The Little Gay Shop, 828 Airport. instagram.com/thelittlegayshop.

p1nkstar at CUC Catch p1nkstar before she flies away for the fall as she headlines a hot lineup featuring Terror Pigeon, Sweat FM, and Moonlasso. Thu., Aug. 3. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. instagram.com/p1nkstar_.

Extra, Extra: More Please!

Mochi Mochi: A Cosplay Drag Show Leia Sakura, Louisianna Purchase, and Tatiana Cholula present this costumed coterie of anime-inspired performances. Last Thursdays, 10pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. instagram.com/cheerupcharlies.

Austin LGBT Chamber Livestream Show Join the Austin LGBT Chamber of Commerce to talk business and play BigQueerTrivia on Facebook Live. Fri., July 28, noon. Virtual. fb.com/austinlgbtbiz.

Here Pop-Up Shop Future Front celebrates local artists & vendors at this curated shopping experience done in partnership with the Line Hotel. This week they feature handblown glass artist Risa Recio of Tak Tak Goods. Fri., July 28, noon-4pm. The Line Hotel Austin, 111 E. Cesar Chavez. Free. futurefronttexas.org.

Drag Race Mexico Watch Party Tatiana Cholula hosts a watch party for the new

RuPaul spinoff, Drag Race Mexico, with a "different guest co-host to keep things spicy," as she says. Thursdays, 7pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. instagram.com/tatianacholula.

Bear-Cave Party Help raise funds for the All Genders, Lifestyles, and Identities Film Festival through this un-bear-ably fun party hosted by Kaprese Andre with music by DJ ChocliXxX. Plus $5 clothes check and $2 Jell-O shots. Fri., July 28, 9pm. The Iron Bear, 301 W. Sixth. agliff.org.

Kingdom Behold the majestic sights and sounds of drag royals Brigitte Bandit, Selma Bawdy, Kino Kino, and Channing Ate'Em at this happy hour sensation hosted by Alexander the Great. Fridays, 9-10:30pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. No cover. fb.com/oilcanharrys.

Die Felicia! Louisianna Purchase and Gothess Jasmine give stage fright along with a terrifyingly talented cast at the second-to-last Die Felicia! Fri., July 28, 10pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. instagram.com/louisiannapurchase.

The Talent Show The hilarious Irielle Wesley brings back this stacked comedy lineup to the ColdTowne stage. Last Fridays, 10pm. ColdTowne Theater, 1700 E. Second. $10, online; $12, door. instagram.com/irielle_is_dumb.

Big Gay Cabaret ATX Hosts Maxine LaQueene and Adrienne Park bring the brunch heat with a stellar cast. Saturdays, 3pm. Halcyon, 218 W. Fourth. instagram.com/biggaycabaretatx.

Package Underwear Bar Crawl Strut your stuff at the first-ever Package bar crawl, where you'll dress in your undies while grabbing drinks at seven different LGBTQ bars and clubs. Meet at Iron Bear first for clothing check and have fun! Sat., July 29, 6:45pm. Package Menswear, 1114 W. Fifth #202. Free sign up in person at Package. fb.com/packagemenswear.

Queer Black Stoplight Party Open to the entire queer Black community, this mixer uses a color dress code to let folks know what you're seeking: red for single & ready to mingle, green for friends only, and yellow for poly. Sat., July 29, 7-10pm. 900 E. Braker. $15. queerblackwomenalliance.org.

Unique! A Dance Party for the Hive Celebrating one year of Renaissance and the birthday of artist Ella Ella, this party features DJ sets from BabiBoi, Christy Ray, and Hyperfemme, plus appearances from the Central Texas Kiki scene. Sat., July 29, 9pm. Coconut Club, 310-B Colorado. instagram.com/soyellaella.

Austin Eagle Kennel Club Paws up for Austin pups at this party dedicated to pup play, furry fun, and raising funds for host Texas Pup 2023 Pup Sharp to continue his title run. Plus: ASHwell on-site with a pup kennel photo op. Sat., July 29, 9:30pm. The Austin Eagle, 8201 Cross Park Dr. Ste. B-2. instagram.com/theaustineagle.

Coco Cxnts Drag Brunch Bohemia, Arinna Dior Heys, and Brigitte Bandit take over Coconut Club's rooftop with host Honey Baby and weekly special guests. Saturdays, 1-4pm. Coconut Club, 310-B Colorado. No cover. instagram.com/coconutclub.austin.

Sundown Sirens Ruby Knight, Tatiana Cholula, Mandy Quinn, Noodles, and Gothess Jasmine werk fantasy lewks on the rooftop terrace. Sundays, 10pm. Neon Grotto, 318 Colorado. instagram.com/neon.grotto.

Vixens of Volstead Brunch like a true queen with the Vixens. Plus: Eastside Pop Up market on-site. Sundays, 1pm. Hotel Vegas, 1502 E. Sixth. instagram.com/vixensofvolstead.

TDRL This here's Total Drag Request Live, so buy a drink and request a song for hosts DeeGee Rey and Celia Light to perform. Sundays, 3pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. instagram.com/oilcansatx.

Queer Skate Austin Birthday Bash Queer Skate Austin hits their first birthday, so they're throwing a Nick at Nite celebration. Skate your heart out before partying at a super secret house party. Need the addy? DM QSA for the deets. Sun., July 30, 6pm. Southeast Greenway Skate Park and Pump Track, 3730 Manor Rd. instagram.com/queerskateaustin.

Grackle Games Cycle 4 of this drag competition hosted by Lady Grackle promises "c*ntier" contestants and the biggest grand prize ever, with drag heroes and villains pitting their talents & techniques against each other in your fave Grackle Games challenges (plus plenty of new ones). Mondays, 9:30-11:30pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. fb.com/oilcanharrys.

Gay Enough Genderfluid lesbian comic Arielle Isaac Norman hosts all her gayest and gayest-looking friends for a night of fun, flirty comedy. Tuesdays, 7pm. East Austin Comedy Club, 1303 E. Fourth. $20. instagram.com/gayenoughshow.

Queer Cuties Climb An LGBTQIA social climbing group focused on providing a supportive & joyful space for queer climbers to reach new heights. Every other Tuesday, 7-9pm. Crux Climbing Center, 6015-B Dillard Cir. cruxclimbingcenter.com.

TuezGayz It's good music; it's queer vibes; it's Charli XCX's birthday; you know what it is, babe: It's TuezGayz! Tuesdays, 10pm. Barbarella, 611 Red River. $5 after 10:30. instagram.com/barbarella_atx.

Drag Dive Top off your TuezGayz with this Diamond Dior Davenport-hosted drag show featuring top-notch performances. Tuesdays, 9pm. Swan Dive, 615 Red River. $10. instagram.com/swandiveaustin.

Queeraoke Belt out your favorite jams with your host CupCake. Tuesdays, 10pm. Swan Dive, 615 Red River. $5. fb.com/swandiveaustin.

Come as You Are A queer variety show with a li'l bit of everything – singers, stand-up, spoken word, so many different entertainers but never the same show twice. Tuesdays, 10pm. Neon Grotto, 318 Colorado. instagram.com/neon.grotto.

Category Is ... House of Lepore and Kind Clinic team up for this biweekly class on "practices for ballroom members to commune and develop their craft across various ballroom categories (i.e., Vogue Performance, Sex Siren, Runway, and Face, etc.)." Every other Wednesday, 7-10pm. Carver Museum, 1165 Angelina. instagram.com/houseoflepore.

Reign at Rain Nadine Hughes and Kendoll Golightly host this drag show featuring all of Rain's reigning royals like Queen of the Silver Screen, Miss Merry Christmas, and Mr. & Miss Austin Entertainer. First Wednesdays, 10pm. Rain on 4th, 217 W. Fourth. 18+, $5; 21+, free. instagram.com/rainon4th.

The Real House Queens of Wiggle Room Make your res for the hottest new reality show, with host Xtra, queens Eileen Dover and Maxine LaQueene, and music by TJ the DJ. Special guest: Basüra. First and third Thursdays. Wiggle Room, 612 Nueces. Reservations via email. events@wiggleroomatx.com, instagram.com/soo_xtra.

Tongue in Cheek Gaily giggle at this queer comedy open mic hosted by the hilarious Ivy Le. First Thursdays, 8pm. Swan Dive, 615 Red River. instagram.com/swandiveaustin.

Austin Vogue Nights Attention queers: It's House of Lepore's monthly Vogue Night, with seven categories and seven chances to serve. First Thursdays, 10pm. Swan Dive, 615 Red River. $5. instagram.com/houseoflepore.

Trans, Enby, Intersex & Queer Swim Swim alongside your queer compatriots at this laid-back get-together. Find the group on the south lawn of Barton Springs. Every other Thursday, 8-10pm. Barton Springs Pool, 2131 William Barton Dr. instagram.com/queerswimatx.

UnBEARable! See the "Dames of the Den" along with special guests and dance with Prance Albert for this grrrreat show. First Thursdays, 10pm. The Iron Bear, 301 W. Sixth. theironbear.com.

Gaymer Night Alice Express hosts this gaymer's delight, with Super Smash Bros. tourneys, Mario Kart battles, VR areas, and more. Thursdays, 9pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. fb.com/oilcanharrys.

LGBTQ Game Night You'll never be bored at this game night hosted by Lottie Dottie, where hookahs and food plates complement games of cards, dominoes, and whatever you want to bring. Plus: free Jell-O shot giveaways. Thursdays, 9pm. The Ghost Lounge, 13717 Burnet Rd.