By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., July 28, 2023

Six rowdy businessmen with no restaurant experience came up with the idea for Hooters because they wanted a place where they wouldn't get kicked out.

Crayola crayon inventor Edwin Binney's daughter Dorothy was the first wife of George Palmer Putnam, who later married Amelia Earhart.

The band Van Halen used to require they be supplied with a bowl of M&Ms excluding brown ones. This was so Eddie Van Halen could tell if the venue had bothered to read the band's contract and requests.

In addition to English, people on the British island of Jersey may speak Jèrriais, also known as Jersey French. On the island of Guernsey, people may speak Guernésiais. Both are part of the Channel Islands, an archipelago off the coast of Normandy.

On average, Mercury is closer to Earth than Venus, according to Dr. Alastair Gunn, a radio astronomer at the Jodrell Bank Centre for Astrophysics.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
