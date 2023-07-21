Qmmunity: Sporty Spice

Huddle up team: We're talking outdoor queer activities, specifically the kind that get your blood pumping. While that might make y'all think of hardcore cruising, what I'm talking about are activities on the sporty spectrum. Even though the heat has hit us all hard, there are still queer-centric opportunities to get in touch with your inner Sporty Spice.

Who needs the Superb Owl when queers have been roughing it up on the turf since 2016 in Austin's Gay Flag Football League? Started by Dylan Dickmann and Steven Delgado as a way to combine their love of football with their LGBTQ community, the ATXGFL has grown from a single team of about 20 folks to 14 different teams within the local league. "It was a lot of work but they were still able to keep the magic," says Commissioner Toguri Lee, "[the] magic being great talent but also being a safe and welcoming place for all queer people regardless of abilities." Interested parties shouldn't feel the need to come into ATXGFL with outside football smarts – just an open mind, a willingness to learn, and a desire to create new friendships that last into the off-season, Lee says. (Also cleats, football gloves, and pocketless shorts, if we're talking practicalities.) Top of mind during our lovely state's current heat wave is sun safety. While ATXGFL gears up for their fall 2023 season and the upcoming Gay Bowl in Seattle, hydration and sunscreen are key components to every event and practice. Another important factor? Maintaining a welcoming environment, esp for trans folks currently under attack from state legislation targeting their participation in sports. "There is a distorted and inaccurate conception that sports will be diminished by trans athletes but we are here to say trans people belong," Lee says. "[Trans] people are our family, friends, brothers, sisters, and we as a community are not going anywhere."

Making intentional spaces for queer and trans athletes is a necessary move, as local champion gravel cyclist Abi Robins has found. They took the momentum of their historic win in 2021 as the first nonbinary champion of Unbound Gravel, a four-day gravel-cycling race across Flint Hills, Kansas, and channeled it into making space for fellow trans and nonbinary cyclists. Their film on the subject, Making Our Space: Unbound and Beyond, premieres this Sunday, July 23, 5pm at ATX Bikes. This documentary follows Robins and fellow nonbinary cyclists KC Cross and Apollo Leonard as they prepare for 2022's Unbound Gravel. "My hope is that this film ... will raise awareness and support for queer and trans athletes not just in gravel, but in every sport," says Robins. "Sport, like play and rest, is fundamental to a fulfilling life and everyone deserves to show up and participate at every level of sport as who they really are." Robins also runs Queer Gravel, a local cycling group, so check queergravel.com to see when their next ride will be.

Q’d Up

Texass Brandi Davis hosts a lineup of LGBTQ comedy talent: Katherine Hutch, Cat Swantner, Evan Rabalais, Dylan Carlino, and May Buzzetti. Thu., July 20, 8pm. The Creek and the Cave, 611 E. Seventh. $10. instagram.com/texasscomedy.

Sappho's Songs Gothess Jasmine hosts and curates this intentionally lesbian/sapphic space. Third Fridays, 9pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. fb.com/oilcanharrys.

Keep Austin Hot Simmer your summer day away with DJ Fairy Aries, DJ Tigre, 5ive, Naj!, and Vacio Sur. Plus a food pop-up from Yaya's. Sat., July 22, 4-9pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. instagram.com/cheerupcharlies.

Clinks Raise a glass with host Bobby Pudrido and cast members Alexander the Great, Jenna Talia, Solovino, Venus V., and Roxanne. Sat., July 22, 9pm. Little Drinks Lounge, 3801 S. Congress #116. instagram.com/clinks_atx.

QBWA Day in the Sun Queer Black Women Alliance hosts this canoeing/kayaking cruises along the lake. Sun., July 23, 8:30-11am. Rowing Dock, 2418 Stratford Dr. Free but RSVP. queerblackwomenalliance.org.

Grackle Games Cycle 4 of this drag competition hosted by Lady Grackle promises "c*ntier" contestants and the biggest grand prize ever. Mondays, 9:30-11:30pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. fb.com/oilcanharrys.

Extra, Extra: Online ’Sclusies

Drag Race Mexico Watch Party Tatiana Cholula hosts a watch party for the new

RuPaul spinoff, Drag Race Mexico, with a "different guest co-host to keep things spicy," as she says. Thursdays, 7pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. instagram.com/tatianacholula.

Queer Film Theory 101: Action Movies Sweat, stars, and so many explosions: Four queer film "professors" present on their fave action movies and why these testosterone fests are queer as hell. Thu., July 20, 7:30-9pm. Barrel O' Fun, 1911 Aldrich Ste. 120-B. fb.com/queerfilmtheory101.

The Real House Queens of Wiggle Room Make your res for the hottest new reality show, with host Xtra, queens Eileen Dover and Maxine LaQueene, and music by TJ the DJ. Special guest: Basüra. First and third Thursdays, 7:30-9:30pm. Wiggle Room, 612 Nueces. Reservations via email. events@wiggleroomatx.com, instagram.com/soo_xtra.

Geeks Who Drink at the Iron Bear Join this un-fur-gettable pub quiz at Austin's fave bear bar. Every other Thursday, 8-10pm. The Iron Bear, 301 W. Sixth. fb.com/theironbearatx.

Trans, Enby, Intersex & Queer Swim Swim alongside your queer compatriots at this laid-back get-together. Find the group on the south lawn of Barton Springs. Every other Thursday, 8-10pm. Barton Springs Pool, 2131 William Barton Dr. instagram.com/queerswimatx.

Hyperreal Film Club Presents: Velvet Goldmine Hyperreal Film Club screens this glam rock fantasy set in the Seventies and Eighties just in time for its 25th anniversary. Make sure to grab a copy of the Film Notes: They were written by the Chron's very own Qmmunity Editor James Scott. Fri., July 21, 8:30pm. Paramount Theatre, 713 Congress. $14. austintheatre.org.

Kingdom Behold the majestic sights and sounds of drag royals Brigitte Bandit, Selma Bawdy, Kino Kino, and Channing Ate'Em at this happy hour sensation hosted by Alexander the Great. Fridays, 9-10:30pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. No cover. fb.com/oilcanharrys.

Queer Vinyl Collective: DJ Dana Scully Founder of QVC DJ Dana Scully spins deep cuts, hits, and more from the Seventies to today. Fri., July 21, 10pm. Little Drinks Lounge, 3801 S. Congress #116. instagram.com/queervinylco.

Good Time Club A night of all-funny, all-talented comics hosted by Angelina Martin in Austin's oldest comedy club. Fri., July 21, 10pm. Velveeta Room, 521 E. Sixth. $10. fb.com/goodtimeclubatx.

Body Mechanics A night of serious goth bosses like Andi from NYC, Ponyboy and KT Mills (Dallas), and big bosses Organwash and Dream Days to close out this "bizarre techno rave." Fri., July 21, 10:30pm. The Electric Church, 5018 E. Cesar Chavez. $20 with RSVP. instagram.com/bodymechanicsatx.

Big Gay Cabaret ATX Hosts Maxine LaQueene and Adrienne Park bring the brunch heat with a stellar cast. Saturdays, 3pm. Halcyon, 218 W. Fourth. instagram.com/biggaycabaretatx.

TGQ Social 2 A social gathering for gender diverse folks where you can meet new people and relax among friends. Fourth Saturday, 5-8pm. SLAB BBQ & Beer, 9012 Research. fb.com/tgqsocial.

Revelations Hosted by Nazareth with cast members Alexander the Great and Justice, Revelations weaves each drag performance together in an elaborate storytelling session. This month celebrates Nazareth's b-day! Fourth Saturdays, 7pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. fb.com/oilcanharrys.

Coco Cxnts Drag Brunch Bohemia, Arinna Dior Heys, and Brigitte Bandit take over Coconut Club's rooftop with host Honey Baby and weekly special guests. Saturdays, 1-4pm. Coconut Club, 310-B Colorado. No cover. instagram.com/coconutclub.austin.

Sundown Sirens Ruby Knight, Tatiana Cholula, Mandy Quinn, Noodles, and Gothess Jasmine werk fantasy lewks on the rooftop terrace. Sundays, 10pm. Neon Grotto, 318 Colorado. instagram.com/neon.grotto.

Irene's Drag Brunch Drag supreme Louisianna Purchase and friends take over Irene's for a classic brunch bonanza with drinks, dining, and divine entertainment with popcorn & sparkling wine included in table reservation. A percent of ticket sales/proceeds donated to Transgender Education Network of Texas. Second and fourth Sundays, 1-3pm. Irene's, 506 West Ave. GA, free; VIP tables, $100-250. instagram.com/irenesaustin.

Vixens of Volstead Brunch like a true queen with the Vixens. Plus: Eastside Pop Up market! Sundays, 1pm. Hotel Vegas, 1502 E. Sixth. instagram.com/vixensofvolstead.

Queer Skate Night Whatever wheels you rock are welcome at this meetup of local queer skaters. Sundays, 7-9pm. Southeast Greenway Skate Park and Pump Track, 3730 Manor Rd. instagram.com/queerskateaustin.

TDRL This here's Total Drag Request Live, so buy a drink and request a song for hosts DeeGee Rey and Celia Light to perform. Sundays, 3pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. instagram.com/oilcansatx.

Femme Rock Showcase Women-and-nonbinary-focused music school Femme Rock hosts a showcase of their students' work, including covers of the Killers, Paramore, and more. Sun., July 23, 4-7pm. Kick Butt Coffee, 5775 Airport. $10 cash. fb.com/femmerockatx.

Sapphics After Dark A sapphic-specific nighttime mixer open to everyone, not just the singles. Expect themed drinks, a live DJ, and a paddling exhibition from a pro domme. Sun., July 23, 7-9pm. The Austin Eagle, 8201 Cross Park Dr. Ste. B-2. instagram.com/sapphicsingles.

Moonlight: A Pole Drag Show Lucy Fur hosts a night of drag that's sure to be pole-rizing in all the best ways. Featuring Gothess Jasmine, Alexander the Great, and Joselyn Breezy. Fourth Sundays, 9:30-11:30pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. instagram.com/lucyfuratx.

Gay Enough Genderfluid lesbian comic Arielle Isaac Norman hosts all her gayest and gayest-looking friends for a night of fun, flirty comedy. Tuesdays, 7pm. East Austin Comedy Club, 1303 E. Fourth. $20. instagram.com/gayenoughshow.

Greetings From Queer Mountain! Irielle Wesley and Caroline Bassett host this themed storytelling classic bursting with good, queer vibes. July's theme is "Intimacy." Fourth Tuesdays, 8pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. Free. instagram.com/greetingsfromqueermountain.

The Drag Queen Game Show Celia Light and Mars host a show filled with games like Couples Therapy, trivia, and Finish This Tune that are fun to watch but even more fun to play. Tuesdays, 8-10pm. The Highball, 1120 S. Lamar. instagram.com/extragramsatx.

TuezGayz It's good music; it's queer vibes; you know what it is, babe: It's TuezGayz! Tuesdays, 10pm. Barbarella, 611 Red River. $5 after 10:30. instagram.com/barbarella_atx.

Drag Dive Top off your TuezGayz with this Diamond Dior Davenport-hosted drag show featuring top-notch performances. Tuesdays, 9pm. Swan Dive, 615 Red River. $10. instagram.com/swandiveaustin.

Queeraoke Belt out your favorite jams with your host CupCake. Tuesdays, 10pm. Swan Dive, 615 Red River. $5. fb.com/swandiveaustin.

Come as You Are A queer variety show with a li'l bit of everything – singers, stand-up, spoken word, so many different entertainers but never the same show twice. Tuesdays, 10pm. Neon Grotto, 318 Colorado. instagram.com/neon.grotto.

Queer & Trans Storyteller Spotlight Nonprofit I'm From Driftwood presents three of their first-person LGBTQIA video stories from local Austin storytellers at this social event. Plus: post-story Q&A with the folks featured. Wed., July 26, 6-9pm. The Highball, 1120 S. Lamar. Free but RSVP. imfromdriftwood.com/events.

Queer Craft Night A bring-your-own-craft social event for queer folks wanting to meet new people, hone yer skills, or just get crafty. Every other Wednesday, 6-9pm. Cherrywood Coffeehouse, 1400 E. 38th½. instagram.com/queercraftnight.

Drag Queen Bingo at Lefty's Louisianna Purchase hosts a Barbie-themed drag bingo with prizes available each round. Plus: Shop a mini-market by Eastside Pop Up and sip on Barbie-themed drink specials. Wed., July 26, 7pm. Lefty's Brick Bar, 1813 E. Sixth. Free. leftysbrickbar.com.

Divina: Noche Drag Latinx Hostess Tatiana Cholula and special guests serve an evening of Latinx queerness. Every other Wednesday, 9-11pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. fb.com/divinaaustintx.

Mochi Mochi: A Cosplay Drag Show Leia Sakura, Louisianna Purchase, and Tatiana Cholula present this costumed coterie of anime-inspired performances. Last Thursdays, 10pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. instagram.com/cheerupcharlies.