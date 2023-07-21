Columns

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., July 21, 2023

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Fireflies, also known as lightning bugs, are neither flies nor bugs. They are beetles.

Elvis Presley didn't like Robert Goulet's singing, and shot one of his TV sets when Goulet began singing on a show.

Article 152 of Sudan's Criminal Code stated until 2020 that women are not allowed to wear indecent clothes, which includes choosing to wear pants. Punishments included flogging and fines.

One trinket from the Confederacy remaining at the U.S. Capitol is Jefferson Davis' old desk, which is currently being held by Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C.

What did Ron Gooch of Morris, Ill., Henry Svetina of Port Jefferson Station, N.Y., and Dale Davis of Alta, Iowa, have in common? They were all legally blind and bowled perfect games; Svetina did it twice, and Davis did it at age 78. Only about a dozen blind U.S. bowlers have ever bowled a 300.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
More Mr. Smarty Pants Knows columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Mr. Smarty Pants, July 14, 2023

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Mr. Smarty Pants, July 7, 2023

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Classic Game Fest
Palmer Events Center
The Austin Chronicle Hot Summer Nights showcase w/ JaRon Marshall & the Collective (11:00), Felt Out (10:00), Jane Leo (9:00), Jake Garcia (8:00) (DJ set) at The 13th Floor
MOHA: Hot Wheels
at Museum of Human Achievement
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
PHOTO GALLERIES
Willie Nelson's 50th Anniversary 4th of July Picnic
Copyright © 1981-2023 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  