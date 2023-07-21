Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Fireflies, also known as lightning bugs, are neither flies nor bugs. They are beetles.

Elvis Presley didn't like Robert Goulet's singing, and shot one of his TV sets when Goulet began singing on a show.

Article 152 of Sudan's Criminal Code stated until 2020 that women are not allowed to wear indecent clothes, which includes choosing to wear pants. Punishments included flogging and fines.

One trinket from the Confederacy remaining at the U.S. Capitol is Jefferson Davis' old desk, which is currently being held by Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C.

What did Ron Gooch of Morris, Ill., Henry Svetina of Port Jefferson Station, N.Y., and Dale Davis of Alta, Iowa, have in common? They were all legally blind and bowled perfect games; Svetina did it twice, and Davis did it at age 78. Only about a dozen blind U.S. bowlers have ever bowled a 300.