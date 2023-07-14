We Have an Issue: Find the Thing That Moves You

In this week's cover story, Derek Udensi profiles Blakchyl, an Austin hip-hop artist poised to break out in a big way. Case in point, when they met for their interview, Blakchyl had recently found out she'd been selected to perform at this year's Austin City Limits Festival – huge news for any local musician tapped for the big stage. "I was freaking out more than her," Derek told me. When asked what drew him to Blakchyl, he cited her two enduring passions: the Eastside where she grew up, and hip-hop. In particular he pointed to something she said during their interview: "Hip-hop is in me. I think about it every day, all day."

"That really resonates with me," Derek said.

Derek caught up with Blakchyl on the cusp of a new album, dropping later this month, and in an era of experimenting with her sound. Find that story here.

In other music news, Hot Summer Nights – the annual free music fest scattered around Red River Cultural District clubs – returns next weekend, and we're getting in on the action. The Chronicle will host a show at the 13th Floor on Saturday, July 22, featuring JaRon Marshall + the Collective, Felt Out, Jane Leo, and DJ Jake Garcia. Check out next week's issue for more on the show, along with other recommended showcases at Hot Summer Nights.

ONLINE THIS WEEK

Summer Surge Continues: Austin FC pummeled Minnesota United on Saturday, marking the Verde and Black's third win in four games. At press time, Austin FC was just kicking off in an away game against the Vancouver Whitecaps.

Curtains for Cookbook Cafe: Austin Public Library confirmed that the Downtown branch cafe is officially closed; it was home to the collection of cookbooks accrued by the late Virginia B. Wood, who served as the longtime Food editor for the Chronicle.

Big Week at the Moody Center: Abby Johnston reflects on blink-182's "nearly pristine pop-punk time capsule" antics, while Wayne Lim reviews the "enduring emo" of Paramore.

A Little Slice of Heaven: Melanie Haupt has the deets about Allday Pizza's new location at the former post office on Speedway.

Go-Go to the Theatre: Zach Theatre has announced an actual Go-Go will be part of their upcoming production of Head Over Heels, a jukebox musical featuring the songs of the Go-Go's – Austin music legend Kathy Valentine.

Old Friends With Something to Celebrate: Rachel Rascoe reports on Lucinda Williams' warmhearted in-store at Waterloo Records celebrating her new memoir and LP, as well as Waterloo owner John Kunz reaching 50 years in record store retail

Community, Coding, Music, and Light: Tech-art hub dadaLab reboots in a new Eastside studio with a July 15 celebration.