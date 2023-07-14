Qmmunity: Cinema Queerte

Phew! Is the heat also really getting to y'all? Because I am in my Elphaba era, aka melting. The cure? Sitting in a cold theatre to watch beautiful muscular movie stars sweat through their tank tops.

Need a suggestion for your next filmic outing? After a Pride Month of terrific trans repertory screenings, Elizabeth Purchell returns to her Austin Film Society series, Queer Cinema: Lost & Found. July's film is the swole sequel to the film that launched Arnold Schwarzenegger, but this time featuring the ladies of the lat bar. Pumping Iron II: The Women features women bodybuilders as they prep for the 1983 Caesars World Cup in an "exploration of gender, femininity, and society's expectations of womanhood." Stay cool in the cinema while watching these Adonias break several sweats at one of two screenings: Saturday, July 15, and Monday, July 17. Stick around after Saturday's showing for a post-film discussion with Purchell.

Haven't got your fill of muscles? Hit up Barrel O' Fun on Thursday, July 20, at 7:30pm as the LGBTQ cinema experts of recent Best of Austin winner Queer Film Theory 101 present their fave action movies. If you've never been before, this here class will feature four queer film "professors," aka local qmmunity members, on the BOF stage. They'll show clips and discuss in depth ostensibly straight movies that resonated deeply in their queer hearts. Hosts Michael Graupmann and Lesley Clayton will also present their choice for the night's theme, making for a well-rounded queer film canon to dive into. Come for the homoerotic reads on action blockbusters; stay for the camaraderie among fellow enjoyers of cinema queerte.

Q’d Up

Hatsune Miku Rave A BIPOC, LGBTQ rave honoring her holiness Hatsune Miku, with performances by Davegxd, Majesty of Divinity, DJ Bean, Carter Landon, and Isis Payne. Fri., July 14, 8pm. Empire Control Room & Garage, 606 E. Seventh. $15 presale; $20 at door. empireatx.com.

Poo Poo Platter: The Hot Summer Mess Competition Three hundred dollars are on the line in this competition, where the biggest, hottest, and messiest of all will win the title of Mx. Hot Mess 2023. Fri., July 14, 10pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. instagram.com/poopooatx.

Brigitte's Big Boobie Birthday Bash A birthday fit for a Cancer queen. Featuring performances by Louisianna Purchase, Bohemia, Arinna Dior Heys, Owie, Honey Baby, Lawrie Bird, Lavender Thug, Alexander the Great, Tension, and Channing Ate'Em. Music by DJ Turito. Sat., July 15, 9pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. instagram.com/brigittebandit.

Queer EmPower Pride Conference & Festival Cedar Park Pride and Leander Pride host this joint event offering panels and workshops; music by DJ Kimmy K and DJ JAH DUB HUT; drag by Julian Pax; kids activities like a bounce house, bubbles, and arts & crafts; plenty of food and drink options; and much more. Sat., July 15, noon-7pm. Live Oak Unitarian Universalist Church, 3315 El Salido Pkwy., Cedar Park. Free but RSVP. leanderpride.com.

Playdate: Nicki Minaj Tribute Brunch Eileen Dover hosts at this brunch for Barbs and Barb allies featuring special guests Joselyn Breezy, Aria Rey, and Juliana with TJ the DJ spinning all the Nicki Minaj hits. Sun., July 16, 1pm. The Far Out Lounge & Stage, 8504 S. Congress. $10. instagram.com/playdate.atx.

Sad Girls Only Time to get tearful, y'all: Sad Girls Only brings ennui to the drag party with hosts Louisianna Purchase and Ruby Knight. Third Mondays, 10pm. Swan Dive, 615 Red River. $10. instagram.com/swandiveaustin.

Queer Trivia Hot questions from even hotter hosts: It's gotta be Queer Trivia with Aira Juliet and the Little Gay Shop. Tue., July 18, 7:30pm. Wanderlust Wine Co., 702 Shady. instagram.com/thelittlegayshop.

Out in Tech July Mixer Mix it up with the folks in the LGBTQ tech community. Tue., July 18, 7-10pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. Free but RSVP. outintech.com.

Clickbait Confront the cringe at this meme-themed variety show "where touching grass is overrated!" July's theme is Nicolas Cage. Third Wednesdays, 10pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. 18+, $7. instagram.com/clickbaitatx.

Extra, Extra: Online ’Sclusies

The Little Gay Book Club Crack open a new queer lit section every month with the Little Gay Book Club, a subscription-based "community of booklovers and bibliophiles that share in our passion for reading through conversations, monthly meetings, and events." Meetings are available virtually and in person. The Little Gay Shop, 828 Airport. $0-50 per month. thelittlegayshop.com.

Austin Front Runners Join other LGBTQ runners for a 3-to-10-mile trek around Lady Bird Lake. Tuesdays & Thursdays, 6pm; Saturdays, 10am. Lady Bird Lake, 512/974-6700. austinfrontrunners.com/meet.

Queer Magic the Gathering Night Gather yer mana and join fellow queer Magic players for a fun and inclusive night that welcomes new and seasoned players alike. Thursdays, 7-10pm. Dragon's Lair Comics & Fantasy, 2438 W. Anderson Ste. B-1. Free but RSVP. dlair.net.

Gaymer Night Alice Express hosts this gaymer's delight, with Super Smash Bros. tournies, Mario Kart battles, virtual reality areas, and more. Thursdays, 9pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. fb.com/oilcanharrys.

LGBTQ Game Night You'll never be bored at this game night hosted by Lottie Dottie, where hookahs and food plates complement games of cards, dominoes, and whatever you want to bring. Plus: free Jell-O shot giveaways. Thursdays, 9pm. The Ghost Lounge, 13717 Burnet Rd.

Boyz of Anarchy The Boyz of Austin, our city's gender-diverse drag troupe, throws a rough & tumble tribute to cow-punk. Stellar Manx and Kelsey Hammer host, plus special guests Sticky Gold and Travis Randy Travis. Thu., July 13, 9:30pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $9. instagram.com/boyzofaustin.

Husky This is an all-inclusive pup/pet play party celebrating players of all sizes. Second Fridays, 9pm. The Iron Bear, 301 W. Sixth. fb.com/theironbearatx.

Kingdom Behold the majestic sights and sounds of drag royals Brigitte Bandit, Selma Bawdy, Kino Kino, and Channing Ate'Em at this happy hour sensation hosted by Alexander the Great. Fridays, 9-10:30pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. No cover. fb.com/oilcanharrys.

Big Gay Cabaret ATX Every Saturday, the Big Gay Cabaret brings the brunch heat to Halcyon. Saturdays, 3pm. Halcyon, 218 W. Fourth. instagram.com/biggaycabaretatx.

Hot Summer Nights Drag The queens of Mama Merlot's perform hot drag in the cool setting of this Twenties-themed speakeasy, all hosted by Christine King. Sat., July 15, 6-8:30 & 9-11:30pm. Mama Merlot's Speakeasy, 1510 Satterwhite Rd., Buda. $13. fb.com/docsdriveintheatres.

Comets and Cosmos Reach for the stars with this cosmic drag show hosted by Mars. Third Saturdays, 7-9pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. fb.com/oilcanharrys.

Foundry Gear Night Gear up in your best swimsuit, Speedo, or spandex with local fetish event organizer the Foundry ATX, with a DJ set by Marcos Leon and special guest meet-and-greet with King Dwarf. Sat., July 15, 9:30pm. The Austin Eagle, 8201 Cross Park Dr. Ste. B-2. fb.com/thefoundryatx.

Coco Cxnts Drag Brunch Bohemia, Arinna Dior Heys, and Brigitte Bandit take over Coconut Club's rooftop with host Honey Baby. This week is a special Barbie birthday brunch for Brigitte with special guests Sir Maxim and Travis Randy Travis. Music by DJ Ruby Knight. Saturdays, 1-4pm. Coconut Club, 310-B Colorado. No cover. instagram.com/coconutclub.austin.

Sundown Sirens Ruby Knight, Tatiana Cholula, Mandy Quinn, Noodles, and Gothess Jasmine werk fantasy lewks on the rooftop terrace. Sundays, 10pm. Neon Grotto, 318 Colorado. instagram.com/neon.grotto.

Queertowne Join Queertowne hosts Mase Kerwick, Javier Ungo, and new addition Charlie Blaine for a night of laughs, gasps, and music. Sun., July 16. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. instagram.com/queertowne.

Vixens of Volstead Brunch like a true queen with the Vixens. Sundays, 1pm. Hotel Vegas, 1502 E. Sixth. instagram.com/vixensofvolstead.

Queer Jam House An open jam for all queer musicians – percussion, strings, etc. – with a post-jam show by Tommie Tee, PMR, and Aromad. Sun., July 16, 3-9pm. Sahara Lounge, 1413 Webberville. Free but donations welcome. instagram.com/queer.jam.house.

Sapphic Singles Find your soulmate or a summer fling at this queer dating event. Make sure to bring sunscreen – this event's outside! Sun., July 16, 5-7pm. Progress Coffee, 3421 N. I-35. instagram.com/sapphicsingles.

QBWA Sunrise Hike Stretch your legs for a hike with Queer Black Women Alliance. Sun., July 16, 8-10am. Turkey Creek Trail, 1401-1711 City Park Rd. Free but RSVP. queerblackwomenalliance.org.

Bebesota Drag Brunch: Barbie Edition The best girls celebrate everyone's favorite doll, Barbie, at this drag brunch hosted by Beauty and featuring Gigi, Teresa LaRue, and Arielle LaRue. Sun., July 16, 11am-3pm. Taquero Mucho, 508 West Ave. instagram.com/dancing_divas_atx.

Queer Skate Night Whatever wheels you rock are welcome at this meetup of local queer skaters. Sundays, 7-9pm. Southeast Greenway Skate Park and Pump Track, 3730 Manor Rd. instagram.com/queerskateaustin.

Gay Enough Genderfluid lesbian comic Arielle Isaac Norman hosts all her gayest and gayest-looking friends for a night of fun flirty comedy. Tuesdays, 7pm. East Austin Comedy Club, 1303 E. Fourth. $20. instagram.com/ellendegenderless.

Queer Cuties Climb An LGBTQIA social climbing group focused on providing a supportive & joyful space for queer climbers to reach new heights. Every other Tuesday, 7-9pm. Crux Climbing Center, 6015-B Dillard. cruxclimbingcenter.com.

The Drag Queen Game Show Celia Light and Mars host a show filled with games like Couples Therapy, trivia, and Finish This Tune that are fun to watch but even more fun to play. Tuesdays, 8-10pm. The Highball, 1120 S. Lamar. instagram.com/extragramsatx.

Come as You Are A queer variety show with a li'l bit of everything – singers, stand-up, spoken word, so many different entertainers but never the same show twice. Tuesdays, 10pm. Neon Grotto, 318 Colorado. instagram.com/neon.grotto.

Drag Dive Top off your TuezGayz with this Diamond Dior Davenport-hosted drag show featuring top-notch performances. Tuesdays, 9pm. Swan Dive, 615 Red River. $10. instagram.com/swandiveaustin.

Queeraoke Belt out your favorite jams with your host CupCake. Tuesdays, 10pm. Swan Dive, 615 Red River. $5. fb.com/swandiveaustin.

Queer Game Night Meet up with other queer adults for a sober and inclusive night of board games. Every other Wednesday, 6-8pm. San Marcos Public Library, 625 E. Hopkins St., San Marcos. Free but RSVP. sanmarcostx.gov/586/library.

Category Is … House of Lepore and Kind Clinic team up for this biweekly class on "practices for ballroom members to commune and develop their craft across various ballroom categories (i.e., Vogue Performance, Sex Siren, Runway, and Face, etc.)." Every other Wednesday, 7-10pm. Carver Museum, 1165 Angelina, 512/974-4926. instagram.com/houseoflepore.

Drag Queen Bingo With Louisianna Purchase Louisianna Purchase hosts this night of drag, bingo, beer, and shopping in partnership with the Little Gay Shop. Third Wednesdays, 7-9pm. St. Elmo Brewing Co., 440 E. St. Elmo, 737/300-1965. fb.com/stelmobrewing.

The Real House Queens of Wiggle Room Make your res for the hottest new reality show, with host Xtra, queens Eileen Dover and Maxine LaQueene, and music by TJ the DJ. First and third Thursdays, 7:30-9:30pm. Wiggle Room, 612 Nueces. Reservations via email. events@wiggleroomatx.com, instagram.com/soo_xtra.

Trans, Enby, Intersex & Queer Swim Swim alongside your queer compatriots at this laid-back get-together. Find the group on the south lawn of Barton Springs. Every other Thursday, 8-10pm. Barton Springs Pool, 2131 William Barton Dr. instagram.com/queerswimatx.