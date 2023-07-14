Columns

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., July 14, 2023

"Sucking diesel" is an Irish/British expression for saying everything is going OK thanks to a person's hard work.

If you happen to be in a British prison and are offered a cup of weak tea that's sugarless and brewed in copper, it's called "a diesel."

If you see a menu from a pizza restaurant and one of the choices is "pizza with Alice," it's not referring to a woman's name. The word is pronounced "ah-lee-chay" and refers to anchovy topping.

A Cooper's hawk eats about 12% of its weight a day. For a person weighing 150 pounds, that'd be the equivalent of eating roughly six extra-large pizzas.

On Jan. 13, 1995, Mr. Smarty Pants said, "Recent Internet goodies include the ability to order virtual pizzas (not real pizzas, but pictures of them)." However, in 1994 a Pizza Hut in Santa Cruz, Calif., created the first online pizza ordering site, still viewable at pizzahut.com/assets/pizzanet/home.html.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
