Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

In addition to being a singer and actress, Judy Garland was a florist and had her own shop on Wilshire Boulevard in Los Angeles.

President Theodore Roosevelt didn't like the nickname "Teddy."

Baloney – more formally known as bologna sausage – gets its distinctive flavor from myrtle berries.

The dunce cap originated with John Duns Scotus, a 13th-century priest and proponent of pointy hats. Inspired by wizard hats, he thought they acted as a reverse funnel for knowledge, with wisdom flowing into the pointed tip and spreading into the brain.

To boost attendance at its minor league baseball games, the Palm Springs Suns once invited some fans to attend their July 8, 1996, game in the nude – they would be seated in a private area out of sight from the rest. However, after an avalanche of phone calls, the event was canceled.