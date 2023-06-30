Qmmunity: A Book of One’s Own

I wish I was 4 inches tall: Borrower size. If I were that little, I'd build my living quarters out of queer books like the ones released during this year's Pride Month.

For my roof, I'm using Austinite and bestselling author Jason June's latest novel, which tackles the most important issue in modern queer life: podcasting. Riley Weaver Needs a Date to the Gaybutante Ball follows the titular Riley Weaver, a gay femme high school junior with a podcast, desperate for membership in the Gaybutante Society. But how is he gonna find a date for the Society's annual ball? Author June admits his own choice for a Gaybutante Ball date would be easy: his husband and their Pomeranian, Pom Brokaw.

To fill my tiny walls with beautiful art, I'll go for New Yorker cartoonist and current Rabbinical student Sivan Piatigorsky-Roth's queer autistic take on the British royalty in Diana: My Graphic Obsession. Described as an "unorthodox biography," the history of Diana Spencer, princess of Wales, is threaded through with autobiographical details from Roth's life. Playing with perception, Roth utilizes this graphic novel as a way to "[examine] issues of identity and self-determination, and the mythological parallels in the lives of the royal family and the author."

My floor, my fence, and my elaborate yet minuscule patio are made of other big-name queer releases. Pageboy, the memoir of actor Elliot Page that relates his journey through Hollywood and his own gender identity. Boys Weekend, a graphic novel from comic artist Mattie Lubchansky that follows a trans artist as they attend an old friend's bachelor party – which is also unfortunately besieged by cultists. Mrs. S, a sapphic period piece from K. Patrick featuring a soft butch taking on the role of matron at an all-girls boarding school where she falls for the headmaster's wife. Find all these and more 2023 queer releases (shout out to Freedom House by local poet KB Brookins!) at book purveyors like Reverie Books, BookPeople, BookWoman, Black Pearl Books, and the Austin Public Library.

Q’d Up

The Sapphic Sting Have an epic adventure in this immersive game/scavenger hunt/bar crawl romp that has 12 different endings to be discovered. June 29-July 1, 6:30pm. West Fourth & Colorado Street. $20. eventbrite.com/o/meander-adventures-67481133343.

Kingdom Drag royals Alexander the Great, Brigitte Bandit, and Channing Ate'Em are joined by new royal cast members Selma Bawdy and Kino Kino at this week's Pride Party. Fridays, 9-10:30pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. No cover. fb.com/oilcanharrys.

Sister Fisters Pride: Chick Habit An all-femme, all-queer punk lineup featuring the Pinky Rings, FEA, Wet Dip, and the Get Lows. Plus: queer vendors like tarot card reader Teó and fashion by Ugly Kid. Fri., June 30, 9pm. Swan Dive, 615 Red River. $10. instagram.com/sisfistatx.

Gear Night Dress in full leather, a T-shirt and jeans, or anything in between – whatever gear is to you. First Saturdays, 10pm. The Austin Eagle, 8201 Cross Park Dr. Ste. B-2. fb.com/theaustineagle.

Texass A night of "horsin' around" with an all-LGBTQ comedy lineup hosted by Sarah Spear and Alyssa Spatola. Sat., July 1, 10pm. ColdTowne Theater, 1700 E. Second. $10-25. coldtownetheater.com.

Blushin Babes Sip a mimosa and enjoy the breezy beauty of host Diamond Dior Davenport and her cast: Marz Paris, Tara Cotta, Mya Jackson Ross, and Tatiana Cholula. Sat., July 1, noon-3:30pm. Wanderlust Wine Co., 702 Shady. instagram.com/wanderlustwineco.

High Priestess Backyard Comedy + Tarot Celebrate the full Buck Moon with this variety show featuring a ceremony by Gothess Jasmine; a comedy lineup headlined by Elizabeth T. Jokes with Armando Torres, Leah Mulroney, and Dylan Garsee; and music by Sayang. Plus: vendors, tarot, free drinks, and a photo booth. Sun., July 2, 7:30pm. 1502 Brandt Dr. Online, $20. highpriestessatx.com.

Miss Good's SINister Cabaret A sickening cabaret with a stellar cast. This month's show celebrates Miss Good's b-day! First Sundays, 9:30pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. fb.com/oilcanharrys.

Brokeback Cantina The "gayest drag baile in Austin" hosted by Bobby Pudrido with performances by Gacho Marx, Sirgio, Dicky Martin, Solovino, and DJ Kickit. Pudrido recommends dressing to impress, bcuz "there's a lot of gay cowboys, dolls, tejanes, and texans showin up." Tue., July 4, 9pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. instagram.com/bobbypudrido.

Extra, Extra

Queer Freak Show Embrace yer inner freak among fellow freaky-deaky friends of Dorothy at this queer music festival that also boasts drag, food, and vendors. Thu., June 29. Sahara Lounge, 1413 Webberville. $10-17. instagram.com/atxqueermusicfest.

John Waters Tiki Nights Enjoy all-night camp cocktails and bawdy bevies inspired by the films of John Waters, like

Pink Flamingos, Cry Baby, Hairspray, and more. Thu., June 29, 7:30pm. The Cavalier, 2400 Webberville, 512/696-4318. fb.com/thecavalieratx.

The Jigglewatts Anniversary Show The Jigglewatts celebrate 17 years with a night of electric performances from the full cast: Ruby Joule, Pearl Lux, Jolie Goodnight, Something Blue, Lady Lola LeStrange, Layna D'Luna, Alexander the Great, Selma Bawdy, and Ruby Lamb. Thu., June 29, 8pm. The Ballroom, 2906 Fruth. $25. thejigglewattsburlesque.com.

Trans, Enby, Intersex & Queer Swim Swim alongside your queer compatriots at this laid-back get-together. Find the group on the south lawn of Barton Springs. Thu., June 29, 8-10pm. Barton Springs Pool, 2131 William Barton Dr. instagram.com/queerswimatx.

Be Gay for Spite w/ p1nkstar (DJ set), Lena Luca, Flowerbed, Subpar Snatch Thu., June 29, 9:30pm. Swan Dive, 615 Red River. swandiveaustin.com.

Mochi Mochi: A Cosplay Drag Show Leia Sakura, Louisianna Purchase, and Tatiana Cholula present this costumed coterie of anime-inspired performances. Last Thursdays, 10pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. instagram.com/cheerupcharlies.

Drag at the Disco Xtra hosts this groovy show with cast members Adrienne Park, Juliana, Eileen Dover, and Maxine LaQueene. Plus: music by TJ the DJ. Thu., June 29, 7:30-9:30pm. Wiggle Room, 612 Nueces. instagram.com/soo_xtra.

Pride n' Joy: Panel & Drag Show A safe space to learn from local activists and community organizers. This month includes HRC's Pamela Williamson-Wyllie and recent Best of Austin winner Adri Peréz with Texas Freedom Network. Fri., June 30, 5pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. Free. instagram.com/joinunified_us.

Queer Beers: Pride Month Drag Show Round Rock Pride, United Court of Austin, and Big Country present this farewell-to-Pride drag show featuring Travis Randy Travis, Brigitte Bandit, and FFire Stone. Plus: A dollar from each draft sold goes to Veterans for Equality. Fri., June 30, 6pm. Big Country Organic Brewing Co., 2400 Patterson Industrial Dr., Pflugerville. Free but RSVP. fb.com/bigcountrytaproom.

Slay! Werk! Bewts! Lavender Thug's wild card drag show where every week a new cast performs "freaky, fun performances made to make you laugh, cry, or throw up!" Plus queer stand-up comics at the halftime mark. Fridays, 6-9pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. instagram.com/lavenderthug.

Virtual Trivia Night Transgender Wellness hosts an 18+ night of trivia and games that you can join from your own couch via Zoom. Fri., June 30, 6-7:30pm. Virtual. outyouth.org.

The Cathedral Open House: Pride Month See the Cathedral's newest exhibit, "Multicolor," or shop from over 200 local women artists presented by local collective atxGALS at this month's Cathedral open house. Plus: music from Lena Luca and a drag performance by Natalie Monáe Hole. Fri., June 30, 7-10pm. The Cathedral, 2403 E. 16th. $15-35. thecathedralatx.com.

Sky Candy Student Showcase: Local Pride Student performers of all ages perform aerial acts in tribute to local queer music artists. Plus: a Pride market featuring Modmice, Kitty Titties, Killer Queer Designs, truffles 4 transformation, and Sparkles & Bean. Fri., June 30, 7-10pm. Sky Candy, 1023 Springdale Ste. 8-A. $15-120. fb.com/skycandyaustin.

Urban Axes Pride Night Celebrate love, diversity, and bull's-eyes with this axe-throwing charity event that raises money for local nonprofit Out Youth. Fri., June 30, 7-10pm. Urban Axes, 812 Airport. $60. urbanaxes.com/locations/austin.

The Talent Show The hilarious Irielle Wesley brings back this stacked comedy lineup to the ColdTowne stage. Last Fridays, 10pm. ColdTowne Theater, 1700 E. Second. $10, online; $12, door. instagram.com/irielle_is_dumb.

Body Mechanics The 25th edition of this "hedonistic therapy party," with Lucía Beyond and Dream Days bringing you on a sonic journey to a new heaven. Fri., June 30, 10:30pm. Electric Church, 5018 E. Cesar Chavez. RSVP, $20. instagram.com/bodymechanicsatx.

Big Tits, Bigger Dreams Brigitte Bandit hosts this noncompetitive drag open mic that invites up-and-coming drag artists to hone their craft. First Saturdays, 6-9pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. instagram.com/cheerupcharlies.

Only Orya and Just Jim DJ Night DJs Orya and Just Jim present a DJ night with many themes: the War of 1812, Troll Night, Ed Hardy Party, etc. No matter what, you'll have a groovy time. Sat., July 1, 9pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. instagram.com/oryalau.

Sapphic Boat Party & Brunch A day of summer fun where you can enjoy brunch, bevies, and general gaiety hosted by Queer Black Women Alliance. Sun., July 2, 9:20am-2pm. Lake Travis Emerald Point Marina, 5971 Hiline. $47. queerblackwomenalliance.org.

Southern Ladies Social League Brunch Spend the Lord's day with these sassy yet enchanting Southern belles: drag queens Ima Hoot, Minnie Bar, and Martini De Ville. First Sundays, 1-4pm. The Austin Eagle, 8201 Cross Park Dr. Ste. B-2. instagram.com/theaustineagle.

Queer Cuties Climb An LGBTQIA social climbing group focused on providing a supportive & joyful space for queer climbers to reach new heights. Every other Tuesday, 7-9pm. Crux Climbing Center, 6015-B Dillard. cruxclimbingcenter.com.

The Drag Queen Game Show Celia Light and Mars host a show filled with games that are fun to watch but even more fun to play. Tuesdays, 8-10pm. The Highball, 1120 S. Lamar. instagram.com/extragramsatx.

Come as You Are A queer variety show with a li'l bit of everything but never the same show twice. Tuesdays, 10pm. Neon Grotto, 318 Colorado. instagram.com/neon.grotto.

Queeraoke Belt out your favorite jams with your host CupCake. Tuesdays, 10pm. Swan Dive, 615 Red River. $5. fb.com/swandiveaustin.

Category Is ... House of Lepore and Kind Clinic team up for this biweekly class on "practices for ballroom members to commune and develop their craft across various ballroom categories (i.e., Vogue Performance, Sex Siren, Runway, and Face, etc.)." Every other Wednesday, 7-10pm. Carver Museum, 1165 Angelina. instagram.com/houseoflepore.

Tongue in Cheek Gaily giggle at this queer comedy open mic hosted by the hilarious Ivy Le. First Thursdays, 8pm. Swan Dive, 615 Red River. instagram.com/swandiveaustin.

Austin Vogue Nights Attention queers: It's House of Lepore's monthly Vogue Night, with seven categories and seven chances to serve. First Thursdays, 10pm. Swan Dive, 615 Red River. $5. instagram.com/houseoflepore.