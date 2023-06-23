We Have an Issue: All in the Family

It was following 2022's Doll Ball that Chronicle Qmmunity Editor James Scott first started mulling a story about House of Lepore, the chosen family of performers that has become the first name in Austin ballroom culture. James told me he'd been struck not just by the craft and professionalism on display, but also by how House of Lepore was highlighting artists outside of the family, too, opening the tent wide to welcome in other performers of color. "It felt like not only were they supporting themselves and putting on this incredible show, they were also using that platform to uplift the queer community around them," James said.

But as any writer will tell you, the gestational period of a story – that mulling – can go on a very long time. It was actually house mother and founder Natalie Lepore who unwittingly gave James the kick in the pants he needed to get cracking, when she announced on social media her goal of landing the cover of the Chronicle this year. (Sometimes it really is that easy, folks.) Fast-forward to now, and James' profile of the family, accompanied by Jana Birchum's wonderfully immersive photographs, are indeed on the cover, winding down another Pride Month, sending it off into the history books.

History, alas, has not been particularly kind to the queer community in Texas, especially lately. Implicit in James' story – and explicit in Genevieve Wood's story, p.46, about trans artists in Austin's underground music scene – is that this state has become increasingly hostile to LGBTQIA+ folks. They need our support and our solidarity now more than ever. How best to do that? Well, I'm going to swipe the advice James offers in his Qmmunity column this week: We show up – "for events, for rallies, and for the future." I hope we all keep that in mind, especially now that the Lege session is over and their attacks on gay and trans rights aren't making the nightly news anymore. It's incumbent on us all that we use our own platforms to uplift the queer community, in every way we can.

ONLINE THIS WEEK

Underground, Above and Beyond: The Music team rounds up the best things they saw at Oblivion Access, the underground music fest.

Celia Israel's Next Move: The one-time mayoral candidate explains why she's running for tax assessor-collector: "It is an opportunity to serve, and I have something to give back."

The View From Kerrville: Hank Erwin sends dispatches from the 51st campout, from Ray Prim to Flamy Grant.

Texas Music Incubator: Texas music venues could receive rebates up to $100,000 under new program, Kriss Conklin reports.

Bracing for Big Budget Deficits: AISD Board of Trustees tries to figure out how to pay for teacher raises.

Wear Your Love for the Chronicle on Your Sleeve: Shop Chronicle merch in our online store, including Austin Chronic tie-dyes, Aid & Abet Abortions onesies, Austin Music Awards posters, Rollo Banks' Year of the Rabbit designs, and R.I.P. Old Austin tees.