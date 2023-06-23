Qmmunity: Hot & Spicy Homoscopes

A Pride Month trend report for what was hot and what was not during June 2023. Hot: my grandma texting me "Happy LGBTQ day" on June 1. Not: anti-LGBTQ bills being signed by Gov. Greg Abbott, including Senate Bill 14, which attacks trans kids' access to health care.

With a little over a week left in National Pride Month, there's still time to follow the hottest trend of all time: supporting your queer family by showing up – for events, for rallies, and for the future. Let's check the homoscopes to see what other hot queer trends are on the homorizon.

Homoscopes

CAPRICORN

OUTSpoken Drip Drop Events and Encore ATX present an open mic poetry and R&B kickback hosted by Kas Poetess and DJ'd by DJ Cysum. Sun., June 25, 4-9pm. XO Nightclub, 900 E. Braker #125. $10. instagram.com/dripdropatx.

AQUARIUS

Stonewall Rally: The Fight Continues Join Austin Pride on the Capitol steps for a rally that honors anniversary of the Stonewall riots. Wed., June 28, 6-8pm. Texas State Capitol, 1100 Congress. austinpride.org.

PISCES

Colors of Pride Festival Collaborators Austin Out Post, allgo, Austin Latinx Pride, and Austin Queer Asians present a Pride event centered on Austin's queer & trans POC. Sat., June 24, noon-6pm. Branch Park Pavilion, 2201 Aldrich. colorsofpride.org.

ARIES

Sister Fisters: My Crazy Sexy Camp Here's an all-Latina drag show featuring Harlót, Ruby Knight, Nixi, Andie Flores, and host Lavender Thug; a live set from p1nkstar with opener BabiBoi; and DJ DragonnQueen spinning tunes for the dance floor. Fri., June 23, 9pm. Swan Dive, 615 Red River. $5. instagram.com/sisfistatx.

TAURUS

Here. Queer. Schmear. Honor the 20th anniversary of Lawrence v. Texas with rainbow bagels and a gay rights pop-up from Democrasexy and Prism Integrated Health. Mon., June 26, 8:30-10am. Rockstar Bagels, 1900 Rosewood. instagram.com/democrasexy.

GEMINI

Mutual Love Rest Fest This trans-led festival promotes rest, wellness, and healing in the LGBTQ community. Enjoy massages, tarot, Gays With Clay, an oasis pool, inflatable loungers, and spa goodie bags. Sat., June 24, 2-7pm. 3409 E. Fifth. instagram.com/mutuallov3.

CANCER

Mochi Mochi: A Cosplay Drag Show Leia Sakura, Louisianna Purchase, and Tatiana Cholula host. This month celebrates Sailor Moon's b-day! Last Thursdays, 10pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. instagram.com/cheerupcharlies.

LEO

Pride Picnic Future Front partners with Pease Park for a picnic featuring a 30-vendor Front Market, a drag sing-along led by Gothess Jasmine, and The Little Gay Shop-hosted tie-dying. Sun., June 25, noon-4pm. Pease Park, 1100 Kingsbury. Free. futurefronttexas.org/comethrough.

VIRGO

4th Annual Pride in Local Music The Austin LGBT Chamber of Commerce brings you this full-scale, outdoor, live music and creative festival event taking place on Fourth Street. Sat., June 24, 3pm. 200 block, Fourth Street. Suggested $10 donation. prideinlocalmusic.com.

LIBRA

Queer Freak Shows Frolic among fellow freaks at this queer music festival that also boasts drag, food, and vendors. June 23 & 29. Sahara Lounge, 1413 Webberville Rd. $10-17. instagram.com/atxqueermusicfest.

SCORPIO

Crisco Disco A tribute to the titular shortening's use in the Seventies for, well, easing a fist in where it wasn't before. Plus: classic and rare disco grooves played by DJ Steven Cunningham (NYC). Sun., June 25, 5-10pm. The Austin Eagle, 8201 Cross Park Dr. Ste. B-2. theaustineagle.com.

SAGITTARIUS

The Majestic Ball Diamond Dior Davenport and Mother Natalie Lepore host this legendary event featuring Fat Bottom Cabaret with a Disco Fever theme. Sat., June 24, 7pm. Paramount Theatre, 713 Congress. $22. austintheatre.org.

Extra, Extra: Pride Edition

Pride Night Market Eastside Pop Up and The Little Gay Shop collab for a market starring 18 LGBTQIA+ local artists, makers, and vintage collectors, with groovy tunes by Queer Vinyl Co. to set the mood. Thu., June 22, 6-10pm. Central Machine Works, 4824 E. Cesar Chavez. Free. fb.com/eastsidepopup.

Drag Race Mexico Watch Party Tatiana Cholula hosts a watch party for the new RuPaul spinoff, Drag Race Mexico, with a "different guest co-host to keep things spicy," as she says. Thu., June 22, 7pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. instagram.com/tatianacholula.

Queer Film Theory 101: Movie Musicals Four queer film "professors" present the song-and-dance cinema that helped them on their queer quest. Plus: Qmmunity Editor James Scott will be presenting, so please come. Thu., June 22, 7:30-9pm. Barrel O' Fun, 1911 Aldrich Ste. 120-B. fb.com/queerfilmtheory101.

Trans, Enby, Intersex & Queer Swim Swim alongside your queer compatriots at this laid-back get-together. Find the group on the south lawn of Barton Springs. Thu., June 29, 8-10pm. Barton Springs Pool, 2131 William Barton Dr. instagram.com/queerswimatx.

Girl Bluntz Lavender Thug and Turito hot-box the Coco Complex with chill vibes and great music. Thu., June 22, 9pm. Coconut Club, 310-B Colorado. instagram.com/coconutclub.austin.

LGBTQ Game Night You'll never be bored at this game night hosted by Lottie Dottie, where hookahs and food plates complement games of cards, dominoes, and whatever you want to bring. Plus: free Jell-O shot giveaways. Thursdays, 9pm. The Ghost Lounge, 13717 Burnet Rd. #325.

Queer Vinyl Collective: DJ Dana Scully Enjoy great drinks and deep cuts as QVC founder DJ Dana Scully spins tunes spanning the Seventies to today. Thu., June 22, 9pm. Drinks Lounge, 2001 E. Cesar Chavez. fb.com/drinkslounge.

Be Gay for Spite w/ After Aristotle, Ester Shank, Bad Fonzie, Prom Threat Thu., June 22, 9:30pm. Swan Dive, 615 Red River. swandiveaustin.com.

Mary Jae Pride Party Light up your Pride Month with a party from local women-and-queer-owned smoke shop MaryJae. You'll be dazzled by a cabaret show featuring Zenyth Gale, Embry Officially, Sofia la Muñeca, and Dior Diet; enrobed in flavorful clouds from their vape bar; delighted by dance tracks spun by DJ Tonatiuh while host Hattrisha guides you; and much more. Fri., June 23, 6pm. MaryJae, 2110-E S. Lamar. Free but RSVP; 21+ only. instagram.com/shopmaryjae.

Slay! Werk! Bewts! Hold onto your wigs for the return of Lavender Thug's wild card drag show where every week a new cast performs "freaky, fun performances made to make you laugh, cry, or throw up!" Plus queer stand-up comics at the halftime mark. Fridays, 6-9pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. instagram.com/lavenderthug.

Queer Bar Crawl Starting at the Pub (214 W. Fourth) and spanning multiple local queer venues, this bar crawl by Austin Queer Connection is sponsored by Bacardi. Each location on the crawl will have featured drinks, music, drag, and more. Fri., June 23, 8pm. Fourth Street. $5. instagram.com/austinqueerconnection.

Neon Rainbows Giddy up and get yourself down to Rainbowland, the Pride Month edition of queer country party Neon Rainbows. Featuring the Gay Ole Opry Drag Show with host Brigitte Bandit, Tequila Rose, Arinna Dior Heys, and Luna Knight; a photo booth by Sean Peters; and cowboy king of Austin DJ Boi Orbison. Fri., June 23, 9pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. instagram.com/neonrainbowsparty.

MFTX Pride Fest Happy Pride, y'all! Celebrate with a beer garden hosted by Bear King Brewery, oven-roasted pizza, live entertainment, an adoption event hosted by the Hill Country Humane Society, kids crafts and fun hosted by the Texas Hill Country Homeschoolers, 30+ vendors to shop from, and more. Sat., June 24, 10am-2pm. Marble Falls. fb.com/hlequalitycenter.

Morning Market Go quackers at this market, thrown in partnership with queer-owned Reverie Books, where you can shop local vendors as well as grab a Pride heart cookie from Quack's. Sales of this rainbow treat will benefit Texas Action Health. Sat., June 24, 10am-2pm. Captain Quackenbush's, 5330 Menchaca Rd. instagram.com/reveriebooks.

Pets and Pride Parade Sign your pet up to strut their stuff in rainbows, glitter, and style with the Dougherty Arts Center. Sat., June 24, 1-4pm. Dougherty Arts Center, 1110 Barton Springs Rd. austintexas.gov/dac.

Back to Stonewall The Bear throws a retro Pride party that'll be all about honoring the past and fighting for the future. Plus: DJ Todd plays classic queer hits and anthems. Sat., June 24, 9pm. The Iron Bear, 301 W. Sixth. instagram.com/theironbearaustin.

Rewerk'd An all-queer, all-BIPOC Pride party with DJ sets by Hyperfemme, Amarji, La Morena, SUPERMCN4STY, Perreo Club, and Hyperpop Palace, and music performances from BabiBoi and p1nkstar. Plus: a hosting lineup of Lavender Thug, Coy, Vivienne, Enoch Brooks, Jon Luven, and Ledef. Sat., June 24, 9pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. instagram.com/babiboibitch.

Queens & Wings: YASSS! It's a Pride Drag Brunch It's hot queens and chicken wings for Pride Month! Select from a brunch and wing menu and enjoy DJ Tony Castro starting at 10am, with a drag show hosted by Alysha Pretty from noon to 2pm. Ages 21 and up only. Sun., June 25, 10am-3pm. Haute Spot, 1501 E. New Hope Dr., Cedar Park. hautespot.live.

Drag Brunch Sunday Within the Quincy will be a Pride brunch bursting with fabulousness, like great drag, high-tech shuffleboard, DJs, a bottle of champers per person, and two new summer cocktails: the Aperol spritz and prickly pear margarita, which benefits local org QWELL Community Foundation. Sundays, noon. Electric Shuffle, 91 Red River #102. $50. instagram.com/electricshuffleusa.

Irene's Drag Brunch Drag supreme Louisianna Purchase and friends take over Irene's for a classic brunch bonanza with drinks, dining, and divine entertainment with popcorn & sparkling wine included in table reservation. A percent of ticket sales/proceeds donated to Transgender Education Network of Texas. Second and fourth Sundays, 1-3pm. Irene's, 506 West Ave. $100-250. instagram.com/irenesaustin.

QVC + WIV Block Party Women in Vinyl and Queer Vinyl Collective join forces for a big block party filled with local vendors, raffles, a food truck, drinks, and more for the entire family. Raffle prizes include Marshall Headphones products, vinyl, and more. Sun., June 25, 1-5pm. Austin Beerworks, 3001 Industrial Terrace. instagram.com/queervinylco.

Market Gayz A Pride pop-up of local queer artists, designers, makers, and bakers including Double Scorpio, Bearded Baking Co., Werqbench, and more. Sun., June 25, 3-7pm. The Iron Bear, 301 W. Sixth. instagram.com/theironbearaustin.

Cuff It An R&B and slow jams party hosted by Diamond Dior Davenport, with music selection by BabiBoi. Sun., June 25, 9pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. instagram.com/babiboibitch.

Moonlight: A Pole Drag Show Host Lucy Fur has a birthday jukebox show where cast members like Gothess Jasmine, Alexander the Great, Bliss, and special guest Ms. Girl6 perform to Lucy's favorite songs. Sun., June 25, 9:30pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. instagram.com/lucyfuratx.

Out in Tech ATX Pride Panel Local chapter of LGBTQ tech org Out in Tech presents a panel focused on the current anti-trans and -drag legislation in our nation. Tue., June 27, 6-9pm. QuotaPath, 2803 Manor Rd. outintech.com.

The Gospel of Eureka Documentary screening series Hot Takes brings the story of love, faith, and drag: The Gospel of Eureka, presented by Austin School of Film, Kind Clinic, the National Center for Transgender Equality, and POV on PBS, alongside programmers Illyana Bocanegra and Courtney Cook. Stay after the film for drag bingo with queen Lawrie Bird. Tue., June 27, 6-10pm. Austin School of Film, 2200 Tillery. 18+, free but RSVP. austinfilmschool.org.

Gay Enough Genderfluid lesbian comic Arielle Isaac Norman hosts all her gayest and gayest-looking friends for a night of fun, flirty comedy. Tuesdays, 7pm. East Austin Comedy Club, 1303 E. Fourth. $20. instagram.com/ellendegenderless.

Greetings From Queer Mountain! Irielle Wesley and Caroline Bassett host this themed-storytelling classic bursting with good, queer vibes. June's theme is "What Does It Mean to be Out?" Fourth Tuesdays, 8pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. Free. instagram.com/greetingsfromqueermountain.

The Drag Queen Game Show Celia Light and Mars host a show filled with games like Couples Therapy, trivia, and Finish This Tune that are fun to watch but even more fun to play. Tuesdays, 8-10pm. The Highball, 1120 S. Lamar. instagram.com/extragramsatx.

Come as You Are A queer variety show with a li'l bit of everything – singers, stand-up, spoken word, so many different entertainers but never the same show twice. Tuesdays, 10pm. Neon Grotto, 318 Colorado. instagram.com/neon.grotto.

Queeraoke Belt out your favorite jams with your host CupCake. Tuesdays, 10pm. Swan Dive, 615 Red River. $5. fb.com/swandiveaustin.

By Hook or by Crook A loner from Kansas (Silas Howard) teams up with a charismatic outcast (Harry Dodge) for a life of petty crime in San Francisco in one of the best modern trans films. Includes a prerecorded intro and discussion with historian and film programmer Elizabeth Purchell and critics Willow Catelyn Maclay and Caden Mark Gardner, co-authors of upcoming book Corpses, Fools, and Monsters: An Examination of Trans Film Images in Cinema. Wed., June 28, 7:30pm. Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar, 1120 S. Lamar. drafthouse.com/theater/south-lamar.

The Jigglewatts Burlesque Revue Anniversary Show The Jigglewatts celebrate 17 years of tantalizing teases and bawdy burlesque with a night of electric performances from the full cast: Ruby Joule, Pearl Lux, Jolie Goodnight, Something Blue, Lady Lola LeStrange, Layna D'Luna, Alexander the Great, Selma Bawdy, and Ruby Lamb. Thu., June 29, 8pm. The Ballroom, 2906 Fruth. $25. thejigglewattsburlesque.com.

Be Gay for Spite w/ p1nkstar (DJ set), Lena Luca, Flowerbed, Subpar Snatch Thu., June 29, 9:30pm. Swan Dive, 615 Red River. swandiveaustin.com.