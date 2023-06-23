Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Columns

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., June 23, 2023

Frank Sinatra's cousin Ray Sinatra had his own orchestra and a radio program called Cycling the Kilocycles. They appeared onstage on bicycles.

Kangaroos and other marsupials don't have belly buttons.

In her recently published cookbook 50 Pies, 50 States, author Stacey Mei Yan Fong includes a pie recipe to represent each state. For Texas, she includes grapefruit custard pie in a corn meal crust with candied jalapeños on top. The state's official pie is pecan.

Scientists say the sun would look green, not yellow, if your eyes could handle looking at it.

In the summer of 1889, when Vincent van Gogh became a voluntary patient at Saint-Paul-de-Mausole asylum, he became increasingly fixated on the ancient cypress trees in the surrounding Provençal countryside and began featuring them in artwork such as The Starry Night as symbols of fortitude.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
