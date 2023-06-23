Frank Sinatra's cousin Ray Sinatra had his own orchestra and a radio program called Cycling the Kilocycles. They appeared onstage on bicycles.

Kangaroos and other marsupials don't have belly buttons.

In her recently published cookbook 50 Pies, 50 States, author Stacey Mei Yan Fong includes a pie recipe to represent each state. For Texas, she includes grapefruit custard pie in a corn meal crust with candied jalapeños on top. The state's official pie is pecan.

Scientists say the sun would look green, not yellow, if your eyes could handle looking at it.

In the summer of 1889, when Vincent van Gogh became a voluntary patient at Saint-Paul-de-Mausole asylum, he became increasingly fixated on the ancient cypress trees in the surrounding Provençal countryside and began featuring them in artwork such as The Starry Night as symbols of fortitude.