Qmmunity: Come Sail Away

Juneteenth lands on a Monday this year, but Queer Black Women Alliance sets sail for their celebration on June 17 at 7pm. (They've also just won a Best of Austin award, so kudos to y'all!) In partnership with ATX ChocLit LGBT, boatgoers will depart from Aquaholics in Volente and enjoy a day of summer fun – including the obligatory summer hamburger and non-spirit sip of y'all's choice. Nekaybaw Watson of the QBWA Board points to all the hard work their org has put in since becoming a nonprofit in October 2022 as why they're going all out. "[We] plan on blowing off some steam and letting loose," she says. While tickets for the Juneteenth event have sold out, folks in desperate need of maritime merriment can grab a $45 ticket to their July 2 Sapphics at Sea boat party and brunch. Profits from both boat outings go to QBWA's microgrants, such as their currently running Higher Education Grant that's open until August 10. Black queer women pursuing higher education at a university or community college can apply for $250-500 to use on living expenses, school supplies, and tuition. Apply online at queerblackwomenalliance.org.

Pride Provisions

Hungry homosexuals have a lot of options on their plates for Pride food and drink. Check out these local LGBTQ- and ally-owned businesses serving up their support in delicious ways.

In need of refreshment during these triple-digit temps? Local breweries are on their gay game this month with Pride-specific pints available for a limited time. Circle Brewing had the kickoff event for their annual Pride release, the Fanny Pack Kölsch, last weekend, but they're donating a $1 to Equality Texas from each Fanny Pack sip sold for the entire month of June. Over in the Yard, St. Elmo Brewing Co. hawks cans of their West Coast IPA named after drag artist and Best of Austin winner Louisianna Purchase. Snag a four-pack of the pink tallboys and part of your purchase goes to Transgender Education Network of Texas.

Beer's not the only beverage that's reppin' the rainbow mafia. Caffeine dealer Jo's Coffee has brought back Jo's Pride Box, which contains their limited-edition La Colombe house blend. The cute multicolored packaging is designed by LGBTQ community member and Jo's General Manager Carolyn Garlock. Purchase a Pride Box before its limited run ends on August 31, and 2 bucks of the $15 price tag benefits Equality Texas. Want to know more about the beans in your bev? Sightseer Coffee hosts their Big Queer Cupping on Saturday, June 17, at 11am, where you'll learn how professionals find flavors and aromas in java. They're using all-LGBTQ roasters for this tasting, including Sightseer and Out Youth's new year-round Pride blend. RSVP to get your spot at the link in their Instagram bio (@sightseercoffee).

All those drinks deserve a sweet treat by their side. Swing by the swanky and historic Driskill Hotel, where you can sip on the Stonewall Uprising cocktail or chow down on their iconic cinnamon roll done up with rainbow frosting. Proceeds from both items benefit local LGBTQ orgs. On the more sit-down side, Mandola's Italian Kitchen offers heart-shaped, rainbow-iced sugar cookies from June 20 to 26 with a second round coming during Austin Pride, August 6-13. All $3.75 of this cookie's cost will go to Out Youth, so you can buy with Pride.

Q’d Up

Mega Wine-Down Refresh your vibes with vino and good company at this event hosted by allgo and Beyond Brotha for LGBTQ people of color. Thu., June 15, 6pm. allgo, 701 Tillery Ste. A-1. Free but RSVP. fb.com/allgoqpoc.

Eden: Fully Realized Created by Jotomagico, with music from BabiBoi, Celestica (HTX), Victor Suarez, Amara la Luna, Lil Dot Ru, GABA4U! x Hollaway, and bRANDiX, and DJ sets from p1nkstar, Organwash, Synthkitty, Loud^_^Smile, bbyboyishh, and HTX queer collective HyperPOP Palace. Thu., June 15, 9pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. instagram.com/jotomagico.

Pride Prom Austin Public Library invites y'all to the Roaring Twenties for Pride at this 18+ prom featuring drag performances and tunes provided by Queer Vinyl Collective. Fri., June 16, 7-10pm. Central Library, 710 W. Cesar Chavez. Free but RSVP. library.austintexas.gov.

Sister Fisters Pride: Coco Cxnts Takeover Sister Fisters' residency continues with a visit from the Coco Cxnts' drag cast. Plus: DJ sets from Boy Sim and music by Alison Excess. Fri., June 16, 9pm. Swan Dive, 615 Red River. $5. instagram.com/swandiveaustin.

Cyber Queen The new party OS with DJ sets by Ariel Zetina (Chicago), Purple Matter, p1nkstar, Turito, and Lucía Beyond as well as drag from Sinful Purchase, Joselyn Breezy, Gender Destruction, Sir Maxim, Honey Baby, and Brigitte Bandit. Fri., June 16, 9pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. instagram.com/turitomusic.

Trans Joy Picnic Enjoy a little trans joy at this community picnic. Bring snacks, drinks, and activities to share. Sat., June 17, 1-6pm. Capitol Grounds, 1100 Congress. Free but RSVP. instagram.com/trans.joy.atx.

Feels So Gay FSG Prints and The Little Gay Shop present an evening of drag performances, live music, a vendor market, food, drinks, and more. Sat., June 17, 4pm. Feels So Good, 211 E. Alpine. Free; all ages. fsgprints.com.

Lockhart Pride Enjoy vendors, fireworks, food, and live performances of drag and music. Sat., June 17, 4pm-12mid. Luna Gardens, 500 FM 672, Lockhart. lockhartpride.org.

The Big Gay Bout Putas del Fuego take on the Hellcats for this Pride Month event that features a drag show and queer vendors. Sun., June 18, 5-9pm. Palmer Events Center, 900 Barton Springs Rd. $30-45. instagram.com/texasrollerderby.

Daddy Issues A collab event from Local Queer ATX and Sapphic Singles, where you can find a daddy, be a daddy, or find father-identified friends. Sun., June 18, 7-9pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. Free but RSVP. instagram.com/localqueeratx.

Drag Race Mexico Watch Party Tatiana Cholula hosts a watch party for

Drag Race México with a "different guest co-host to keep things spicy," as she says. Thu., June 22, 7pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. instagram.com/tatianacholula.

Queer Film Theory 101 Four queer film "professors" (including Qmmunity Editor James Scott) present the movie musicals that shaped them. Thu., June 22, 7:30-9pm. Barrel O' Fun, 1911 Aldrich Ste. 120-B. fb.com/queerfilmtheory101.

Girl Bluntz Puff, puff, but don't pass up Lavender Thug and Turito's 4/20 fete. Thu., June 22, 9pm. Coconut Club, 310-B Colorado. instagram.com/coconutclub.austin.

Extra, Extra: Pride Edition

Into Da'Night With Jose Da'Hype Catch the queer comedy talk show of one Jose Da'Hype, where the winner of a comedian head-to-head gets the chance to be interviewed by the host. Membership in Da'Hype's Patreon is required, but one-time subs are available for nonmembers. Thursdays, 7pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. $20. instagram.com/jose_da_hype.

Drag the Ban Protest censorship and recent anti-drag bills alongside ACC's Creative Writing Department at this event where local artists like Alexander the Great, Brigitte Bandit, Channing Ate'Em, and Selma Bawdy will be performing and reading banned works of literature. Thu., June 15, 7:30pm. ACC Highland, 6101 Highland Campus Dr. austincc.edu.

Zodiac Party: Gemini Edition Coco Coquette – that fab house of wigs and wonder – celebrates their Gemini b-day with offerings of handpoked tattoos, tarot, special hair spells, and a free workshop on duality, which explores your dormant self through "the magic of WIGS." Thu., June 15, 6-9:30pm. Coco Coquette, 2109 E. Cesar Chavez, 512/344-9173. Free but RSVP. coco-coquette.com.

LGBTQ Game Night You'll never be bored at this game night hosted by Lottie Dottie, where hookahs and food plates complement games of cards, dominoes, and whatever you want to bring. Plus: free Jell-O shot giveaways. Thursdays, 9pm. The Ghost Lounge, 13717 Burnet Rd. instagram.com/theghostlounge

Slay! Werk! Bewts! Hold on to your wigs for the return of Lavender Thug's wild card drag show where every week a new cast performs "freaky, fun performances made to make you laugh, cry, or throw up!" Plus queer stand-up comics at the halftime mark. Fridays, 6-9pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. instagram.com/lavenderthug.

Highland Pride Highland has a Pride party with special guest Whitney Rose of

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. Fri., June 16, 9pm. Highland Lounge, 404 Colorado, 512/649-1212. $15-150. highlandpride2023.eventbrite.com.

Community, Art & Soul Join Out Youth at this all-ages event featuring local queer artists, youth activities, food, and more. Sat., June 17, 11am-2pm. Out Youth, 909 E. 49th½. instagram.com/outyouth.

Queertowne A queer comedy show from the experts at Queertowne, packed with 90 minutes of music, games, and laughs. Sat., June 17. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. instagram.com/queertowne.

Drag Yoga! Enjoy drag while you go into Downward Dog at this fabulous Vinyasa flow featuring drag queen CupCake. Proceeds from the class benefit Out Youth, drinks are provided, and LGBTQ vendors will be on-site 'til noon. Sat., June 17, 9am-noon. Wild Heart Yoga, 5604 Bee Caves Rd. $25. wildheartyogaaustin.com.

Brew Paul's Drag Show Eileen Dover hosts the Pride edition of this brewery-based drag show, featuring Maxine LaQueene, Nazareth, Joselyn Breezy, Jenna Talia, and DJ Lavender Thug. Plus: Talk with Equality Texas on-site. Sat., June 17, 9-11pm. Meanwhile Brewing Co., 3901 Promontory Point, 512/308-3659. instagram.com/brewpaulsdragshow.

Pride Rollout All wheels, genders, and sexual identities are invited to skate in their "gayest apparel and brightest lights." Must be 18+ to join. Sat., June 17, 7:30pm. Barton Springs Saloon, 424 S. Lamar. instagram.com/queerskateaustin.

Big Gay Pride Market Shop from 50 local queer artists and makers. Sun., June 18, noon-4pm. The Little Gay Shop, 828 Airport. Free. fb.com/eastsidepopup.

Public Affair Step out to step up your dance game with host Honey Baby and DJ sets by Dior Diet and BabiBoi. When the clock strikes midnight, catch a drag show with Baddie B, Bohemia, Simone Riviera, Arinna Dior Heys, and Amber Nicole Davenport. Sat., June 17, 10pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. No cover before 11pm. instagram.com/the.honeybaby.

Discotheque: Pride Edition Feels So Good and DRUNKLUCK co-present this exploration of music featuring trans & queer talents from across Texas, including DJ sets from MajestyOfDivinity, p1nkstar, and Lavender Thug; performances by SMV, House of Lepore, and San Antonio's House of Kenzo; and a showcase of clips from the I Need Space queer nightlife documentary. Sat., June 17, 11:45pm. Feels So Good, 211 E. Alpine. $30. fsgrecords.com.

Daddy Saddle Enjoy the poolside antics of Honey Baby, Arinna Dior Heys, Diamond Dior Davenport, "Diva of Dunk" Kitty Buick, and DJ Alchemicalgeli. Funds support ASHwell. Sun., June 18, 1-6pm. Austin Motel, 1220 S. Congress. instagram.com/houseofchunkydunk.

Queer Four Square Bring yourself and a fun attitude for a game of four square among fellow queer folks. Sun., June 18, 1pm. Alamo Pocket Park, 2100 Alamo St. instagram.com/queerfoursquareatx.

Queer Jam House This Juneteenth, Pride, and Father's Day celebration includes an open jam from 3 to 5:30pm and a lineup of queer bands starting at 6pm. Plus: vendors like Veros Dump, Anraje, Jewlz Baby, and Faux Plant Mama on-site. Sun., June 18, 3pm. Sahara Lounge, 1413 Webberville Rd., 512/927-0700. instagram.com/queer.jam.house.

Love Theory A late-night listening session with DJs SUPERMCN4STY and BabiBoi. Sun., June 18, 8pm. My Oh My, 501 Brushy. instagram.com/myohmybar.

Queer Trivia Take pride in your Pride knowledge at this trivia night hosted by Aira Juliet and The Little Gay Shop. Tue., June 20, 7-10pm. Wanderlust Wine Co., 702 Shady, 956/212-7848. instagram.com/thelittlegayshop.

Good Pollution A show hosted by Clara Jubilee and Perpetual Oyster with a coterie of funny, queer weirdos performing a curated display of absurdity. Third Tuesdays, 8pm. Fallout Theater, 616 Lavaca, 616/676-7209. $10 presale; $12 door. falloutcomedy.com.

The Pride & Prejudice Game A queer Pride comedy and game show hosted by Jose Da'Hype that'll have straight comics competing in a test of queer history and culture know-how. Subscribers to Da'Hype's Patreon Tier 3 can grab a promo code that'll give them a free ticket. Wednesdays, 7pm. Rozco's Comedy Club, 1805 E. Seventh. $20 presale; $25 door. instagram.com/jose_da_hype.

How to Primp Your Pet for Pride Get your pet looking pretty for Pride with the help of groomers, stylists, theatre techs, and artists all teaching you. But unforch, no pets at this particular party. Wed., June 21, 7-9pm. Dougherty Arts Center, 1110 Barton Springs Rd. Free but RSVP. austintexas.gov/dac.

Hedwig and the Angry Inch Paramount Summer Classic Film Series presents this queer rock classic from John Cameron Mitchell, based on the 1998 off-Broadway hit. Wed., June 21, 7:30pm. Paramount Theatre, 713 Congress, 512/472-5470. $11. austintheatre.org.

Pride Night Market Eastside Pop Up and The Little Gay Shop host a night market of over 18 LGBTQ vendors with tunes spun by Queer Vinyl Co. Thu., June 22, 6-10pm. Central Machine Works, 4824 E. Cesar Chavez, 512/385-3287. instagram.com/eastsidepopup.

Trans, Enby, Intersex & Queer Swim Swim alongside your queer compatriots at this laid-back get-together. Find the group on the south lawn of Barton Springs. Every other Thursday, 8-10pm. Barton Springs Pool, 2131 William Barton Dr., 512/974-6300. instagram.com/queerswimatx.

Queer Vinyl Collective: DJ Dana Scully Enjoy great drinks and deep cuts as QVC founder DJ Dana Scully spins tunes spanning the Seventies to today. Thu., June 22, 9pm. Drinks Lounge, 2001 E. Cesar Chavez, 512/524-0130. fb.com/drinkslounge.