Columns

We Have an Issue: This Issue Gets Around

Far-flung travels and, closer to home, Fuck Money plays Oblivion Access

By Kimberley Jones, Fri., June 9, 2023


Noise punk isn't really my thing, but I found Fuck Money's EP extremely motivational during a recent workout in the fitness room of a Hampton Inn in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. I've been here nearly a week now, watching my nephew play in the Division III College Baseball World Series, and I'm staying put now that his team has made the championship series. (Go Hornets!) For those of you not temporarily relocated to Iowa, you can catch Fuck Money live at Oblivion Access, a four-day underground music festival. Or you can just enjoy meeting the band via Julian Towers' profile here; I thought it was a really thoughtful interview.

In slightly more exotic travel news, Food Editor Melanie Haupt is off to Paris to celebrate her son's high school graduation, which she wrote about in her most recent Friday newsletter. If you're looking for restaurant recommendations and Melanie's insights into the food industry, dining culture, and her life as a working mom, sign up for Austin Food Weekly at austinchronicle.com/newsletters. The newsletter will return next week, no doubt with a beret and baguette and effortless sense of chic. À bientôt!


ONLINE THIS WEEK


Henry Invisible (courtesy of Henry Invisible)

"Dance Music Saves": Henry Invisible celebrates positive vibrations and a collaboration with legendary drummer Bernard Purdie in his new single.

Time Ain't Accidental: Former Austin songwriter Jess Williamson chats with Music Editor Rachel Rascoe in advance of a two-night gig at the Continental Club.

These Shows Don't Write Themselves: At ATX TV Fest, striking Writers Guild of America members explain why they're taking on the studios.

Listen to This: Hear the debut track from Big Swig co-founder Sean O'Connor's new band, the Push & Shove.

Mental Health Diversion: City and county leaders commit to a 100-day deadline to overhaul mental health services.


Workout queen Erica Nix on the streets for Dyke March 2023 (photo by Jana Birchum)

The Community Comes Out: Check out Jana Birchum's photo galleries from last weekend's Dyke March and Queerbomb.

More We Have an Issue columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More We Have an Issue
We Have an Issue: Signs of the Season Changing
We Have an Issue: Signs of the Season Changing
Anticipating Oktoberfest, our Halloween costume contest, and the midterm election

Kimberley Jones, Sept. 30, 2022

We Have an Issue: Some Stories
We Have an Issue: Some Stories
Mama Duke on the cover, plus an in-depth look at what went wrong at Front Steps

Kimberley Jones, July 29, 2022

More We Have an Issue
We Have an Issue: Another Dispiriting Lege Session
We Have an Issue: Another Dispiriting Lege Session
Why does the Texas GOP hate Texans so much?

Kimberley Jones, June 2, 2023

We Have an Issue: 100 Summery Things on the Horizon
We Have an Issue: 100 Summery Things on the Horizon
Pick up this week’s issue for The Austin Chronicle’s summer events guide

Kimberley Jones, May 19, 2023

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

We Have an Issue, Fuck Money, Oblivion Access, Melanie Haupt, newsletters

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Rock Lottery w/ Nolan Potter, Will Grover, Lucas Martins, John Kuzmick, Dillon Fernandez, Ari Macris, Lucas Almendra, Travis Rober, KindKeith, Mason Alvarez, Doran Rawlinson, Jimmy Mercado, DB Tamir, Jack Ryon, Sydney Harding Sloan, Matthew Bryson
Hotel Vegas
Juneteenth History Day at Pioneer Farms at Pioneer Farms
MASS's Sweet 16 Birthday Bash at MASS Gallery
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
PHOTO GALLERIES
Dyke March 2023
Copyright © 1981-2023 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  