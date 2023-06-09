We Have an Issue: This Issue Gets Around

Noise punk isn't really my thing, but I found Fuck Money's EP extremely motivational during a recent workout in the fitness room of a Hampton Inn in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. I've been here nearly a week now, watching my nephew play in the Division III College Baseball World Series, and I'm staying put now that his team has made the championship series. (Go Hornets!) For those of you not temporarily relocated to Iowa, you can catch Fuck Money live at Oblivion Access, a four-day underground music festival. Or you can just enjoy meeting the band via Julian Towers' profile here; I thought it was a really thoughtful interview.

In slightly more exotic travel news, Food Editor Melanie Haupt is off to Paris to celebrate her son's high school graduation, which she wrote about in her most recent Friday newsletter. If you're looking for restaurant recommendations and Melanie's insights into the food industry, dining culture, and her life as a working mom, sign up for Austin Food Weekly at austinchronicle.com/newsletters. The newsletter will return next week, no doubt with a beret and baguette and effortless sense of chic. À bientôt!

ONLINE THIS WEEK

"Dance Music Saves": Henry Invisible celebrates positive vibrations and a collaboration with legendary drummer Bernard Purdie in his new single.

Time Ain't Accidental: Former Austin songwriter Jess Williamson chats with Music Editor Rachel Rascoe in advance of a two-night gig at the Continental Club.

These Shows Don't Write Themselves: At ATX TV Fest, striking Writers Guild of America members explain why they're taking on the studios.

Listen to This: Hear the debut track from Big Swig co-founder Sean O'Connor's new band, the Push & Shove.

Mental Health Diversion: City and county leaders commit to a 100-day deadline to overhaul mental health services.

The Community Comes Out: Check out Jana Birchum's photo galleries from last weekend's Dyke March and Queerbomb.