Qmmunity: More Pride, Less Prejudice

It is a truth universally known that a person in possession of queer Pride must be in want of places to flaunt said Pride. Can't blame 'em! While these events are no ball at Netherfield Hall, you're sure to feel just as joyous as the Bennet sisters while attending.

As part of their Pride in the Park event series, Waterloo Greenway hosts Rainbow on the Creek on June 10, 6-10pm. Settle in at the Moody Amphitheater for performances from local big shots like the DJs of queer reggaeton and Latin music night Papi Siii; the Voices of Pride with Miguel St. Michael & Mama Duke; a Workout! With Erica Nix showcase of LGBTQ performers; Vertarias, She23, and Majesty giving "high-energy choreography and expressive lyricism" in a tribute to Nineties musical groups; a Vylette Ward-hosted drag showcase; and performances from members of the House of Lepore. Oh! Qmmunity will also be there handing out swag. ;^) Want a more family-friendly Pride fest? Rise and shine for the daytime Pride Is for Families, 10am-noon, where young and old alike can enjoy LGBTQ arts & crafts, drag queen storytime with Brigitte Bandit and Tequila Rose, family portraits, a park-centric Pride parade, and much more.

What better time to have a gay little chortle than during Pride Month, and who better to have that hyuk-hyuk with than local comic Jose Da'Hype? All through June, Jose will be hosting two different events to wet yer comedy whistle. The Pride & Prejudice Game at Rozco's Comedy Club on Seventh, running June 14, 21, and 28, will have straight comics competing in a queer knowledge throwdown. Sign-up for the event starts at 7:30pm. On June 15 and 22, step into the late-night talk show vibes of Into Da'Night With Jose Da'Hype at Cheer Up Charlies, which features comedians competing for a chance at a sit-down interview with Jose. This event is exclusive to those who subscribe to Jose's Patreon – aka the Da'Hype Ent. Network – but special one-night subs will be available for $20 buck-a-roos.

Major win for plus-size king Highland Lounge: The three-story bar has negotiated a new lease, so they're celebrating with Still Here, Still Queer, June 9 at 11pm. It'll honor Highland's continued commitment to the queer community's past, present, and future. "We celebrate the bravery of our beautiful community and those before us, while also emphasizing our right to boldly and unapologetically exist," say Highland managers Nick Rober and Emalie Donahue. "These past several years have been nothing short of rewarding as we continue to foster and nurture a safe and inclusive environment, especially in today's social climate." The Nineties-themed party features performances by Juliana, Mark Jackson, Colleen DeForrest, Rachel Mykels, and Maxine LaQueene.

Q’d Up

Are the Straights Okay? The Boyz of Austin tribute a community that never gets any attention during Pride Month: the heterosexuals! Thu., June 8, 9:30pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $9. instagram.com/boyzofaustin.

Sister Fisters Pride: Dark Matter An all-queer lineup of darkwave and pop with a set from Temptrix-13, live music from Misty Days, Llora, Turito, and Flesh of Morning. Fri., June 9, 9pm. Swan Dive, 615 Red River. $5. instagram.com/sisfistatx.

The Barbie Party Featuring performances from Brigitte Bandit, Celia Light, Alexander the Great, Sinful Purchase, Travis Randy Travis, Lawrie Bird, Beau Elliot, Owie, Tequila Rose, and host Lavender Thug. Donations at the door help fund the gender affirming surgery of DJ Boyfriend ATX. Sat., June 10, 9pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. instagram.com/cheerupcharlies.

Pride POP! A massive 40+ vendor market co-hosted by Eastside Pop Up and the Little Gay Shop. Plus: music from Queer Vinyl Collective. Sat., June 10, 11am-3pm. Top Drawer Thrift, 4902 Burnet Rd. instagram.com/eastsidepopup.

Pflugerville Pride Pflugerville goes bigger and better with their second annual Pride Pfest, with a panel on current legislation, an art showcase, delicious food, a silent auction, and a Family Pfun zone with bouncy houses, face-painting, games, arts & crafts, and more. Sat., June 10, 3-8pm. 100 E. Main St., Pflugerville. Free. pfpride.org.

Texass A showcase hosted by "comedy cowgals" Sarah Spear and Alyssa Spatola. This month features Chris Bryant, Brandi Davis, Jose Da'Hype, Cat Swatner, and Clara Blackstone. Sat., June 10, 10pm. ColdTowne Theater, 1700 E. Second. $10. coldtownetheater.com.

Jane Austin Improv: Pride and Prejudice It is a truth universally acknowledged that Jane Austen fans must be in want of an hourlong queer comedy show that transforms the spirit of Austen through improv. Sun., June 11, 7:30pm. Hideout Theatre & Coffeehouse, 617 Congress. $10-15. hideouttheatre.com/calendar.

Queer Skate Night Take a gay ol' spin around the rink at this Pride skate night benefiting Equality Texas. Mon., June 12, 7-10pm. Playland Skate Center, 8822 McCann. $14. thelittlegayshop.com.

Drag the Ban Local performers Alexander the Great, Brigitte Bandit, Channing Ate'Em, and Selma Bawdy read banned works of literature. Thu., June 15, 7:30pm. ACC Highland, 6101 Highland Campus Dr. Bldg. 4000. austincc.edu/pride.

Extra, Extra: Pride Edition

Tales on the Trail: Intersectionality of LGBT & Black Identities Come for a discussion that elevates Black queer voices on race, queer identity, and where they intersect, moderated by Aira Juliet. Thu., June 8, 6pm. Waterloo Park, 500 E. 12th. waterloogreenway.org/pride.

LGBTQ Game Night You'll never be bored at this game night hosted by Lottie Dottie, where hookahs and food plates complement games of cards, dominoes, and whatever you want to bring. Plus: free Jell-O shot giveaways. Thursdays, 10pm. The Ghost Lounge, 13717 Burnet Rd. instagram.com/theghostlounge.

The PrEP Supreme Drag Pageant A pageant that combines sexual health awareness and slayful looks, with the chance to win a $1,000 prize package on the line. Fri., June 9, 9pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. instagram.com/theqaustin.

Husky This is an all-inclusive pup/pet play party celebrating players of all sizes. Second Fridays, 9pm. The Iron Bear, 301 W. Sixth. fb.com/theironbearatx.

Slay! Werk! Bewts! Hold on to your wigs for the return of Lavender Thug's wild card drag show where every week a new cast performs "freaky, fun performances made to make you laugh, cry, or throw up!" Plus queer stand-up comics at the halftime mark. Fridays, 6-9pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. instagram.com/lavenderthug.

Freddie Mercury vs. Elton John Do you want to "break free" or be a real "Rocketman"? PooPoo Platter and the Rabid Family team up to see who gets the queen crown: Freddie Mercury or Elton John. Fri., June 9, 10pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $10. instagram.com/poopooatx.

Garden Seventeen Anniversary Market Three big green thumbs up to this local plant purveyor as they celebrate their third anniversary with a summer vendor market. Sat.-Sun., June 10-11, 10am-4pm. Garden Seventeen, 604 Williams St. instagram.com/gardenseventeen.

Genesis: A Legendary Drag Brunch Nazareth hosts a heavenly drag brunch with special guests. Second Saturdays, 12:30pm. Wanderlust Wine Co., 702 Shady. $20-25. instagram.com/nazarethatx.

Big Gay Cabaret ATX Every Saturday, the Big Gay Cabaret brings the brunch heat to Halcyon. Saturdays, 3pm. Halcyon, 218 W. Fourth. $20. instagram.com/biggaycabaretatx.

MASS' Sweet 16 Birthday Bash MASS Gallery hits the one-six with a silent auction of four full walls of art you can bid on. Their goal: raise $30,000 to keep their lease for the next six months. Enjoy DJs, cake, pizza, and performances while supporting local art spaces. Sat., June 10, 6-10pm. MASS Gallery, 705 Gunter. instagram.com/massgallery.

Ride With Pride Pedal your way to the park with this marshaled, 3-mile group ride to Waterloo Greenway's Rainbow on the Creek event. Sat., June 10, 5pm. Parque Zaragoza Recreation Center, 2608 Gonzales. fb.com/ridebikesaustin.

Beer for All Party Circle Brewing brings back their Fanny Pack Kölsch with a big gay party featuring live music, a vendor market, merch for ol' FP, face-painting, and the return of their annual fundraiser: $1 per FP can sold goes to Equality Texas. Sat.-Sun., June 10-11, noon-6pm. Circle Brewing Co., 2340-B W. Braker. circlebrewing.com.

Pride Roller Pole Get down and dirty for Pride at this roller-skating pole dance workshop that'll get you grooving to disco beats as part of a choreographed routine. Bring kneepads, socks, roller skates, and rainbow disco attire. Sat., June 10, 6:30-8:15pm. Minx + Muse, 605 W. 37th Ste. B. $45 nonmembers; $39 members. minxandmuse.com.

Fat Bottom Cabaret: Texas Is Burning Austin's size-inclusive cabaret hosts a Pride rebellion that'll turn the heat up with cast members Lady Lola LeStrange, Azúcar, Jasper St. James, Maxxy Magz, and special guest Hermajestie the Hung. Sat., June 10, 7pm. Stateside at the Paramount, 719 Congress. $25-60. austintheatre.org.

Rainbow Party Wear your best rainbow regalia for a party at the Roost, whose June cocktail – Summer Lovin' – benefits OutYouth. Sat., June 10, 7pm. Canary Roost, 11900 Metric. instagram.com/canaryroostatx.

Vacancy Brewing Pride Night Party Enjoy a Pride party packed with tunes from DJ Lucia Beyond, glitter beer, limited-edition Pride merch & beer cans, and a whole extra hour of Club Vacancy dance time. Plus: Part of the night's proceeds will benefit Austin's chapter of PFLAG. Sat., June 10, 7-11pm. Vacancy Brewing, 415 E. St. Elmo Ste. 1-D2. Free. vacancybrewing.com.

Drag Brunch Sunday Within the Quincy will be a Pride brunch bursting with fabulousness, like great drag, high-tech shuffleboard, DJs, a bottle of champers per person, and two new summer cocktails: the Aperol spritz and prickly pear margarita, which benefit local org QWELL Community Foundation. Sundays, noon. Electric Shuffle, 91 Red River #102. $50 per person. instagram.com/electricshuffleusa.

Kelly Kline's Legendary Drag Brunch Dress to save damsels in distress at this Superheroes of Drag brunch featuring host Kelly Kline, Althea Trix, Emma Sis, Luiz Fatale, Mehgan Iman D'Lux, and music from DJ Rose. Plus: a Frida Friday vendor market. Sun., June 11, noon-5pm. The Brewtorium, 6015-A Dillard Cir. instagram.com/fridafridayatx.

TGQ Social & Campfire Queer Storytime A double whammy: Meet and greet your fellow trans and gender diverse Austinites while also enjoying queer stories 'round the camp fire hosted by World Famous *BOB*. Second Sundays, 6pm. Butterfly Bar at the Vortex, 2307 Manor Rd. fb.com/tgqsocial.

Salina EsTitties Season 15

Drag Race queen Salina EsTitties headlines this drag showcase hosted by Eva Inez and Harlót. Featuring music by Salem Ofax and drag by Arinna Dior Heys, Celia Light, Pam Dulce, Kylie Gorgeous Dlux, and Owie. Sun., June 11, 7pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. $15. instagram.com/laevainez.

Best Little Drag Brunch in Texas Dolly of ATX Brigitte Bandit hosts a rootin' tootin' roundup of drag with performances from Sinful Purchase, Tequila Rose, Noodles, and Travis Randy Travis, and tunes from DJ Boi Orbison. Sun., June 11, 2pm. Sagebrush, 5500 S. Congress. $10. instagram.com/brigittebandit.

Pride Month Celebration Happy Hour A night of summer wines paired with delicious bites from places like Farmhouse Delivery, Lick Honest Ice Creams, Dai Due, and more, with your bucks benefiting Equality Texas and Les Dames d'Escoffier. Mon., June 12, 5-7pm. Wine for the People, 1601 W. 38th. $40. wineforthepeople.com.

Vanguard: A Drag Revolution Soon-to-be ex-Austinite Hermajestie the Hung transports Swan Dive into a revolutionary dimension with out-of-this-world drag. We've loved every moment of their cosmic presence and wish they and their family the best on their next adventure. Tuesdays, 9pm. Swan Dive, 615 Red River. fb.com/swandiveaustin.

Gay Enough Genderfluid lesbian comic Arielle Isaac Norman hosts all her gayest and gayest-looking friends for a night of fun, flirty comedy. Tuesdays, 7pm. East Austin Comedy Club, 1303 E. Fourth. $20. instagram.com/ellendegenderless.

Come as You Are A queer variety show with a li'l bit of everything – singers, stand-up, spoken word, so many different entertainers but never the same show twice. Tuesdays, 10pm. Neon Grotto, 318 Colorado. instagram.com/neon.grotto.

DAC Nights Pride Presents: Codependent Lesbian Space Alien Seeks Same Catch this queer rom-com made in the spirit of the sci-fi B-movies of Ed Wood, where a mild-mannered butch lesbian is visited by a space alien on a trip to Earth. Wed., June 14, 7-9pm. Dougherty Arts Center, 1110 Barton Springs Rd. Free but RSVP. austintexas.gov/dac.

Divina: Noche Drag Latinx Hostess Tatiana Cholula and special guests serve an evening of Latinx queerness. Every other Wednesday, 9-11pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth, 512/320-8823. fb.com/divinaaustintx.

Pride Picnic Enjoy sun, fun, and community in Pease Park at this Pride Month picnic, featuring a Future Front market with over 30 queer vendors, food trucks, field games, and more. Thu., June 15, noon-4pm. Pease Park, 1100 Kingsbury. Free. peasepark.org/pride-picnic.

Mega Wine-Down Refresh your vibes with vino and good company at this allgo- and Beyond Brotha-hosted event "celebrating diversity, indulging in rich flavors, and reveling in unstoppable energy" for the LGBTQ POC community of Austin. Thu., June 15, 6pm. allgo, 701 Tillery Ste. A-1. Free but RSVP. fb.com/allgoqpoc.

Drama Club With Mascara Rivers Mascara Rivers and Summer Clearance pay tribute to the weird and queer theatre as part of Musical Mondays at the Bear. Second Mondays, 9pm. The Iron Bear, 301 W. Sixth. No cover. fb.com/theironbearatx.