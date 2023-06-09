Columns

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., June 9, 2023

Research by Dr. Lilach Hadany and team suggests flowers may respond to sounds, and as a result produce more nectar to increase the chance of cross-pollination.

There's a type of fungus called Cladosporium that can grow in kerosene.

The singer with the haunting vocals in the beginning of the theme for Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 is Mai Fujisawa. The song is called "Lily's Theme."

The J.J. Pickle Federal Building in Downtown Austin is home to LBJ's old offices. The suite is being refurbished and won't be open to the public.

After Nikola Tesla's death in 1943, the federal government seized hundreds of his documents that were reviewed by John G. Trump, head of research at MIT and late uncle of the 45th president.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
