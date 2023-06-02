Columns

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., June 2, 2023

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Professor Alan Mackie of Leeds University says that pouring milk on a tea bag before adding boiling water is the way to get the tastiest cup of tea.

Anhedonia is the inability to experience pleasure.

In 2010, Ozzy Osbourne finally passed his driving test after 19 attempts. He admitted during an interview with Howard Stern that he'd show up to his tests high. Before that, he drove illegally.

The Mariko Aoki phenomenon is the sudden urge to poop while visiting a bookstore. It is named after a woman named Mariko Aoki who described the issue in a 1985 magazine article. It is also called "book bowels" and can occur when people visit parks and museums.

In the last year, a group of killer whales has sunk three boats off the coast of Spain. Smaller orcas are apparently learning the technique from bigger orcas.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
More Mr. Smarty Pants Knows columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Mr. Smarty Pants, May 26, 2023

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Mr. Smarty Pants, May 19, 2023

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
KUTX & Mueller Rock the Park w/ Big Bill (7:30), Rosie Flores (6:45)
Mueller Lake Park Outdoor Amphitheater
Austin Central Library: Go-To's at Central Library
Pan African Film Festival Presents at AFS Cinema
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
PHOTO GALLERIES
Last Week in Live Music: The Cure, Violent Femmes, Flora & Fawna, Tove Lo, and More
Copyright © 1981-2023 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  