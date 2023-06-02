Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Professor Alan Mackie of Leeds University says that pouring milk on a tea bag before adding boiling water is the way to get the tastiest cup of tea.

Anhedonia is the inability to experience pleasure.

In 2010, Ozzy Osbourne finally passed his driving test after 19 attempts. He admitted during an interview with Howard Stern that he'd show up to his tests high. Before that, he drove illegally.

The Mariko Aoki phenomenon is the sudden urge to poop while visiting a bookstore. It is named after a woman named Mariko Aoki who described the issue in a 1985 magazine article. It is also called "book bowels" and can occur when people visit parks and museums.

In the last year, a group of killer whales has sunk three boats off the coast of Spain. Smaller orcas are apparently learning the technique from bigger orcas.