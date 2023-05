Sun's out, queers out: Here are two events that'll get you moving & grooving with all the other LGBTQ folks.

Taking a jog can really make a difference – especially at this 5K run and fundraiser held by the National Center for Transgender Equality. Done in partnership with transgender endurance athlete Cal Dobbs, the Trot for Trans Lives will take place both in-person at the state Capitol and virtually. This run complements the springtime challenge Dobbs has set for himself: to run across America – California to Florida – to bring awareness to the fight for trans rights, particularly in regard to sports. His transcontinental jaunt crosses through Austin on Saturday, May 27, at 10am. In-person registration runs you $35 and virtual registration costs are a cool $25. Funds benefit trans-focused orgs like Transgender Education Network of Texas, the Mahogany Project, Black Trans Leadership Austin, and NCTE. Sign up at runsignup.com/race/tx/austin/trotfortranslives.

If a 5K run isn't quite your speed, the supportive and inclusive environment of local LGBTQ gym OutFitness offers several palatable paces of physical fitness. Owned and operated by physical therapist Sydney Young, OutFitness has different sessions for all kinds of exercise needs – personal training, fun runs, yoga, and more. Coming up this Saturday is their May group workout: a free, high-intensity interval training session that also offers food and drink post-sweat. Sunday's offering is for da boys (though all genders are welcome to join in): a trans masc-specific workout taught by personal trainer Abel Joshua. All workouts take place within a one-car garage at 404-A Powell Circle, and sign-ups can be found on outfitnessatx.com.

Q’d Up

Keep Austin Lit DJ Fairy Aries brings a banger lineup of queer hip-hop and rap with DJ 5ive, Cha'keeta B, Naj, and DJ Tigre. Thu., May 25, 9pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. instagram.com/cheerupcharlies.

Mochi Mochi Leia Sakura Dior, Louisianna Purchase, and Tatiana Cholula present anime-inspired performances. Last Thursdays, 10pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. instagram.com/cheerupcharlies.

The Splash Ball House of Lepore gives you sun and sand at this beach-vibes ball. Fri., May 26, noon. The Courtyard at Fourth & Co., 208 W. Fourth Ste. C. $5 presale; $10 at the door. instagram.com/babiboibitch.

Tex Support Troubled in Texas? Gather together with Democrasexy and Prism Integrated Health for a chill-and-chat meetup. Fri., May 26, 7-8:30pm. Vesper, 3106 E. 14th½. Free but RSVP. democrasexy.com.

Neon Rainbows Yeehaw! Tip yer ten-gallon to this queer country night with the Gay Ole Opry Drag Show hosted by Brigitte Bandit with Eddie Divas, Diamond Dior Davenport, and Channing Ate'Em; tunes from DJ Boi Orbison; and line dance lessons from Dancin' Austin. Fri., May 26, 9pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. instagram.com/neonrainbowsparty.

Kingdom Behold the majestic sights and sounds of drag royals Brigitte Bandit and Channing Ate'Em at this happy hour sensation hosted by Alexander the Great. Fridays, 9-10:30pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. No cover. fb.com/oilcanharrys.

The Talent Show The hilarious Irielle Wesley brings back this stacked comedy lineup to the ColdTowne stage. Last Fridays, 10pm. ColdTowne Theater, 1700 E. Second. $10, online; $12, door. instagram.com/irielle_is_dumb.

Bliss Pride Kickoff Two big gay parties from Bliss Austin: Pride Launch with DJs Aaron Aanenson and Arno Diem, and Splash Austin with DJs Alex Lo and Allison Nunes. Sat.-Sun., May 27-28. Speakeasy, 412-D Congress. $39-125. blissaustin.com.

Gothwave/Babe ATX Darkness reigns over CUC's inside stage with Temptrix-13, Lefty, Ava Andrea, Xlonelee, and Tears of Eros bringing indie dance, alt, and EBM; outside its a house party with Kyra, Hip Stir, Damnio, and Phamstar. Sat., May 27, 9pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. instagram.com/babeatx.

Bingo With the Beckies Maeve Haven and Alysha Pretty host drag bingo at this award-winning distillery. Fri., May 26, 7-9pm. Fierce Whiskers Distillery, 5333 Fleming Ct. instagram.com/extragramsatx.

Locker Room Get down to some jock jams at the Iron Bear's sports gear party, this month hosting players from Softball Austin's Texas Hoedown Tournament. Sat., May 27, 9pm. The Iron Bear, 301 W. Sixth. instagram.com/theironbearaustin.

TGQ Social 2 A social gathering for gender-diverse folks where you can meet new people and old friends. Fourth Saturdays, 5-8pm. SLAB BBQ & Beer, 9012 Research. fb.com/tgqsocial.

Big Gay Cabaret ATX Bringin' the brunch heat to Halcyon. Saturdays, 3pm. Halcyon, 218 W. Fourth. $20. instagram.com/biggaycabaretatx.

Revelations Hosted by Nazareth, each drag performance creates an elaborate storytelling session. Fourth Saturdays, 7pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. fb.com/oilcanharrys.

Sine Die B***H Say good riddance to the 88th Texas Lege with hosts Brigitte Bandit and Lawrie Bird at this drag brunch featuring Maxine LaQueene, Sir Beau Elliot, Sharon Stargasm, and a DJ set from p1nkstar. Sun., May 28, 4-8pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. instagram.com/cheerupcharlies.

Queer Swim at the Springs Get wet & wild with Queer Friends ATX, Local Queer ATX, and Sapphic ATX. Look for the Pride flag! Sun., May 28, 1pm. Barton Springs Pool, 2131 William Barton Dr. $5 Austinites; $9 out-of-towners. instagram.com/queerfriendsatx.

Vixens of Volstead Brunch like a true queen with the Vixens. Sundays, 1pm. Hotel Vegas, 1502 E. Sixth. instagram.com/vixensofvolstead.

Bone Apple Tea Spice up your Sunday with a little sip of Bone Apple Tea, hosted this week by Andie Flores with special guests Tatiana Cholula, Coach, Sinful Purchase, and guest DJ Lavender Thug. Sun., May 28, 1pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. instagram.com/cheerupcharlies.

Gay Enough Comic Arielle Isaac Norman hosts all her gayest and gayest-looking friends for a night of fun, flirty comedy. Tuesdays, 7pm. East Austin Comedy Club, 1303 E. Fourth. $20. instagram.com/gayenoughshow.

Come as You Are A queer variety show with a li'l bit of everything – singers, stand-up, spoken word, so many different entertainers but never the same show twice. Tuesdays, 9pm. Neon Grotto, 318 Colorado. instagram.com/neon.grotto.

Vanguard/Queeraoke Hermajestie the Hung showcases out-of-this-world drag, while CupCake hosts the Red River queer karaoke classic. Tuesdays, 9 & 11pm. Swan Dive, 615 Red River. $5. fb.com/swandiveaustin.

Queer Craft Night A bring-your-own-craft social event for queer folks wanting to meet new people, hone yer skills, or just get crafty. Every other Wednesday, 6-9pm. Cherrywood Coffeehouse, 1400 E. 38th½. instagram.com/queercraftnight.

Divina: Noche Drag Latinx Hostess Tatiana Cholula and special guests serve an evening of Latinx queerness. Every other Wednesday, 9-11pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. fb.com/divinaaustintx.

Queering Meditation Explore accessible ways to regulate your body through meditation at this meeting headed up by writer Ena Ganguly. Wed., May 31, 6:30-8:30pm. allgo, 701 Tillery Ste. A-1. Free but RSVP. instagram.com/allgoqpoc.

Southern Arts Collective 2023 Find fellowship and support in this queer Black- and POC-centric meeting, created by the WhatsintheMirror?-founded Art Heals Project. Every other Thursday, 6:30-8:30pm. allgo, 701 Tillery Ste. A-1. Free but RSVP. instagram.com/whatsinthemirror.

Digger of Dirt, Of the Roses, Petra von Kan't Rock all night long with these queer bands at this 21+ show with no cover. Thu., June 1, 9pm. Knomad Bar, 1213 Corona. instagram.com/digger_of_dirt.

Tongue in Cheek/Austin Vogue Nights Laugh it up with Ivy Le at Austin's only queer comedy open mic before House of Lepore serves up their monthly Vogue Night. First Thursdays, 8 & 10pm. Swan Dive, 615 Red River. instagram.com/swandiveaustin.