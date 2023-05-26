Opinion: House Bill 7 Will Not Only Endanger the Lives of Migrants, but of All Texans

As families across Texas are reeling from a string of tragedies that have upended a sense of safety, the Texas Legislature is poised to add fuel to the fire, and reflects an intent to destabilize families and put the lives of thousands of children at risk with House Bill 7.

As it currently stands, House Bill 7 is one of the most far-reaching and dangerous pieces of legislation we've seen at the state or federal level and is a blank check for some of the most harmful immigration policies ever considered. If passed, HB 7 will establish an ill-conceived, parallel justice system that would strip immigrants of their due process rights. This bill further militarizes the border with the establishment of a so-called Border Protection Unit – a state police force with unchecked enforcement power.

This bill will not only endanger the lives of migrants, but of all Texans. The powers granted to the Border Protection Unit are expansive, empowering state officers with a mandate to harass, arrest, detain, and remove those they suspect of illegally entering the country.

Equally frightening is what the bill does not say. If parents are detained, incarcerated, and forcibly separated from their children, the legislation could trigger another family separation crisis of enormous magnitude.

The bill includes zero mention of how children and families arriving in Texas will be impacted, which leaves room for harmful interpretation and discretion. If the Border Protection Unit apprehends a family, detains and arrests the adult, what happens to the children? Where will they go? Who will safeguard the well-being of the children? How will they be reunited?

As advocates and legal defense providers supporting immigrant families and children, we know that navigating the immigration system is a difficult and dehumanizing process. We also know that increased police presence does not make people feel safer. It heightens suspicion and pins community members against each other, fraying the fabric of belonging that is the true marker of safety. HB 7 threatens to create even more instability and we're vehemently opposed to all aspects of the bill. Should the bill pass, we're concerned about the ripple effects that threaten a return to the incredibly harmful practice of family separation.

Under Trump's "zero tolerance" policy, 5,569 children were forcibly separated from their parents and placed in federal custody. But in this case, HB 7 empowers the state to act independently, overreaching into immigration enforcement that is generally the federal government's purview. There is no guarantee of where children will end up or how we'll ensure their safety. Lack of clarity around placement and path to reunification was a disaster when an official policy was in place, so imagine the challenges and catastrophe that await when there is no plan to house, monitor, or support the children and families who might be separated under this bill.

Beyond family separation, if the Border Protection Unit targets children, they will be in direct violation of the Flores settlement, which clearly lays out the required protection of migrant children while in custody. The bill has no explicit mentions of protection for children and leaves too much up to the discretion of unaccountable state forces.

We know the long-lasting impact that family separation has on children's and parents' mental health and well-being. It's a traumatic experience that will have lifelong consequences. HB 7 has the potential to trigger another national crisis like the family separation of "zero tolerance" if other states consider anti-immigrant legislation that mirrors this dangerous Texas bill.

HB 7 upends our shared values of fairness, respect, justice, and dignity, and puts families and children throughout the state at risk. At this time of rising extremist violence, Texas politicians are going against their constituents to push anti-immigrant policies that will erode community trust and safety. Please join us and the hundreds of Texans who've already spoken out against this bill in opposing HB 7 and imploring legislators not to stand for such harmful legislation. The policies in the bill encourage the use of exceptionally harsh punishment as a means of deterrence and callously leave far too much up to chance when it comes to protecting children and families.

Hortencia Rodríguez Sandoval is the director of community partnerships and local & state policy at the Acacia Center for Justice, an organization that builds, strengthens, and expands immigrant legal defense programs for adults and children.

Adriana Quiroga is the state government affairs & policy strategist at RAICES, an organization with a mission to defend the rights of immigrants and refugees; empower individuals, families, and communities; and advocate for liberty and justice.