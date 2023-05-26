Online This Week: Austin Chronicle Scores AAN Nominations, New Merch Alert, and More

Pochas for Late-Night Snacking: Evan Rodriguez takes us on a tour of late-night eats at Korean pubs around town.

Paxton Demands Unredacted Medical Records of Trans Youth: The attorney general's investigation into gender affirming care for trans youth at Dell Children's Medical Center for unspecified but "potentially illegal" practices is not the first time Paxton has sought to identify trans Texans.

Homegrown Rom-Com Seeks Funds: Partition podcaster Neha Aziz discusses her fundraising effort for her new short film, "So, That Happened," about two old friends reunited when one returns to Austin.

Last Week in Live Music: Photographer David Brendan Hall rounds up his favorite shots from the Cure, Violent Femmes, Flora & Fawna, Tove Lo, and more shows.

How's the Grid Holding Up? Lina Fisher reports on the good, the bad, and the pricey of Texas energy bills at the Lege.

Alamo Kicks Off Summer Vacation Series The Drafthouse will screen family-friendly classics for kids of all ages – and at only $5 a head.

