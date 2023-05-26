Columns

Online This Week: Austin Chronicle Scores AAN Nominations, New Merch Alert, and More

What we’re serving up online

Fri., May 26, 2023

The scene at Korean pub Pocha Is Back
The scene at Korean pub Pocha Is Back (photo by Evan Rodriguez)

Pochas for Late-Night Snacking: Evan Rodriguez takes us on a tour of late-night eats at Korean pubs around town.

<b><i>Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle</i></b> is the first film in the Alamo Drafthouse's $5 Summer Vacation season
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle is the first film in the Alamo Drafthouse's $5 Summer Vacation season (by Sony Pictures)

Paxton Demands Unredacted Medical Records of Trans Youth: The attorney general's investigation into gender affirming care for trans youth at Dell Children's Medical Center for unspecified but "potentially illegal" practices is not the first time Paxton has sought to identify trans Texans.

Homegrown Rom-Com Seeks Funds: Partition podcaster Neha Aziz discusses her fundraising effort for her new short film, "So, That Happened," about two old friends reunited when one returns to Austin.

R.I.P. Old Austin is on sale now in the <b><i>Chronicle</i></b>'s online store
"R.I.P. Old Austin" is on sale now in the Chronicle's online store

Last Week in Live Music: Photographer David Brendan Hall rounds up his favorite shots from the Cure, Violent Femmes, Flora & Fawna, Tove Lo, and more shows.

How's the Grid Holding Up? Lina Fisher reports on the good, the bad, and the pricey of Texas energy bills at the Lege.

Alamo Kicks Off Summer Vacation Series The Drafthouse will screen family-friendly classics for kids of all ages – and at only $5 a head.

Chronicle Scores Two AAN Nominations: The Association of Alternative Newsmedia announced this year's AAN Awards finalists, including Brant Bingamon's investigative piece "Has Round Rock ISD Hit Rock Bottom?" and "Dearly Departed Dishes," a collaboration by Food Editor Melanie Haupt, Eldorado Cafe owner/chef Joel Fried, and Chronicle staff photographer John Anderson.

Save the Date: Join us for The Austin Chronicle Best of Austin Market Party on June 17 at Lustre Pearl South. Hang out and shop with local vendors, sip drink specials benefiting Austin Pets Alive!, and enjoy fun activities and entertainment including Austin-themed games with Get It Gals Trivia, sounds by Chorizo Funk, photo ops, food trucks and more. Click here for more info.

