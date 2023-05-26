Columns

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., May 26, 2023

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Although they never met each other, Bruce Lee was afraid that Muhammad Ali would kill him if they ever fought. Lee studied Ali's footwork.

To catch tree poachers, some park rangers have installed magnetic plates beneath some forest floors that detect the sound of chain saws.

The Star Trek: Discovery character Lt. Cmdr. Paul Stamets, who uses fungi to develop powerful technologies to save humanity, is based on Paul Stamets, an expert mycologist and owner of fungi.com.

During World War II, Los Angeles banned the wearing of zoot suits, which were associated with Mexican American youth. Servicemen who were on leave sought out these youths to start racially charged fights, which culminated in the Zoot Suit Riots of June 1943.

A potent hallucinogenic mushroom, Psilocybe azurescens, can adapt to use dimethyl methylphosphonate, a deadly component of VX nerve gas, as its primary food source.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
More Mr. Smarty Pants Knows columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Mr. Smarty Pants, May 19, 2023

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Mr. Smarty Pants, May 12, 2023

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
CapTex Tri
Downtown Austin
The Legend of Billie Jean at Hotel Vegas
Free Monday Tango
at Halcyon Mueller
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
PHOTO GALLERIES
Last Week in Live Music: The Cure, Violent Femmes, Flora & Fawna, Tove Lo, and More
Copyright © 1981-2023 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  