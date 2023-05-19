We Have an Issue: 100 Summery Things on the Horizon

If you want to get technical about it, the June solstice marks the official start of summer. But we've all got our own internal clocks set to different seasonal alarms. Maybe it's the end of the school year that signals that start of summer for you. Maybe it's when you realize you're spending every weekend at a pool. Personally, I'd rather ignore the heat in the cool of a movie theatre, so the arrival of the Paramount Summer Classic Film Series is usually my starter pistol.

That much-loved annual rite is one of 100 summer events recommended by our ace listings editors Kat McNevins, Derek Udensi, James Scott, and Wayne Alan Brenner. You can find their Summer Events Guide on p.20.

Two upcoming Chronicle events of note: Our Best of Austin Market Party returns Sat., June 17, at Lustre Pearl South (more info on that in next week's issue), and the annual Austin Chronicle Hot Sauce Festival, the sweatiest summer-capping party of the year, returns Sept. 10 at the Far Out Lounge.

And for parents trying to figure out what to do with the little ones this summer, be sure to pick up next week's paper for part two of our summer camp guide.

ONLINE THIS WEEK

The Stars Come Out for Texas Film and Video Game Incentives: Glen Powell, Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson, and Owen Wilson are among the celebs popping up in a new TV ad urging the Texas Legislature to support their industry.

Don't Sleep on This: Wayne Alan Brenner previews the Hideout Theatre's epic 48-Hour Improv Marathon, returning Friday, May 29, after a four-year hiatus.

Day Tripping for Immersive Art: A vacant mall becomes art July 14 when Meow Wolf opens its fourth mind-bending playhouse, this time in Grapevine, Texas.

R.I.P. Frank Kozik: Arguably the defining artist of Nineties punk/indie/alt-rock poster and cover art, Kozik passed away two weeks ago at the age of 61.

Sounds of Summer: Listen to the music team's Paper Cuts playlist on the @austinchronicle Spotify profile.

The Buzz on BlackBerry: Richard Whittaker talks with Glenn Howerton, star/co-creator of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia and the dark comedy BlackBerry, currently in theatres.

Counter Culture Is Back, Baby! Less than six months after shuttering her beloved East Austin vegan haven, Sue Davis has revived Counter Culture in food truck form.