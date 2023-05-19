Qmmunity: Shantay, You Stay

Jesus, take the wheel! RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 8 is upon us, reuniting past contestants for fresh, fierce competition. Want to watch the drama and death drops among fellow fans? You're in luck: Austin's Drag Race watch party crop is plentiful this season. Here are a few local options to enjoy every Friday at 7pm.

With a steady calendar of actual RuPaul queens coming to the Oilcan Harry's stage (such as Luxx Noir London, who'll grace Harry's on Sunday, May 21, at 8pm), their Drag Race watch party is top-tier. Attendees will enjoy co-hosts and roomies Justice (2022's Mx. Pride) and Casady Milan, who'll treat y'all like roommate No. 3 as they comment on that newest episode. Just don't forget to pay your third of the rent, babe.

Don't whine about the new All Stars season: Wine about it with the queen of Wanderlust Wine, Cheeki Khant. Every Friday at the Shady Lane location is another chance to sip one of the many vino varieties while Cheeki and a rotating cast of special guests present the newest Drag Race episode. Plus, you'll be able to engage in a delicious round of drag bingo.

Need your weekly Drag Race fix to be of biblical proportions? Look inside the neon den of Cheer Up Charlies for an All Stars viewing party co-hosted by Nazareth and Lucy Fur. This party is presented by the Q Austin, an org that mobilizes Austin's LGBTQ individuals around issues like sexual health, political advocacy, and community building. Thanks to them, these events often offer free STI testing.

Gotta see those gorgeous girls in gowns? Get thee to the Neon Grotto for their All Stars viewing party! Hosts Arinna Dior Heys and Bohemia keep the commentary coming throughout the episode and treat y'all to post-show drag performances. Now, sashay away.

Q’d Up

Friends in Little Places DJ Boi Orbison spins country hits "you can't help but sing to!" Fri., May 19, 9pm. Little Drinks Lounge, 3801 S. Congress #116. littledrinkslounge.com.

Sappho's Songs Gothess Jasmine hosts and curates this intentionally lesbian/sapphic space with that gay Greek poet energy flowing through every performance. Note: Lesbians of all genders are welcome. Third Fridays, 9pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. fb.com/oilcanharrys.

¡Baile 2023: The Dance! Celebrate love and life with allgo through music, dance, and connection for QTBIPOC communities and allies! Sat., May 20, 7pm. Esquina Tango, 209 Pedernales. $10-23. bit.ly/baile23.

Nu Metal Nu Me Hold onto yer JNCOs, girlies, for nü metal-inspired drag hosted by Summer Clearance. Sat., May 20, 10pm. Valhalla, 710 Red River. $10. instagram.com/summerclearance.atx.

Queer Black Collective Wellness Week Join Queer Black Women Alliance for a week of events promoting mental health wellness in the Black LGBTQIA community. May 21-28. Multiple locations. Free but RSVP. queerblackwomenalliance.org.

Big Gay Art Fair Featuring over 40 local queer artists' work. Sun., May 21, noon-4pm. The Little Gay Shop, 828 Airport. fb.com/thelittlegayshop.

Austin LGBTQ+ Wedding Expo A queer-focused event with vendors from all over the wedding industry. Sun., May 21, 12:30-3:30pm. Austin Marriott South, 4415 S. I-35. Free but RSVP. rainbowweddingnetwork.com.

Playdate: Taylor Swift Eras Tour Eileen Dover and her cast bring the drag brunch of your "Wildest Dreams" with TJ the DJ bringing those TS tunes. Sun., May 21, 2pm. The Far Out Lounge & Stage, 8504 S. Congress. instagram.com/playdate.atx.

Queer Jam This LGBTQ open jam returns with a jam sesh and local queer bands Disco Tex, Of the Roses, and After Aristotle. Sun., May 21, 3-9pm. Sahara Lounge, 1413 Webberville Rd. instagram.com/queer.jam.house.

Outspoken Drip Drop ATX teams up with Encore ATX for this R&B kickback and poetry open mic. Sun., May 21, 8pm. XO Nightclub, 900 E. Braker #125. $10. instagram.com/dripdropatx.

Level Up! Alice Express hosts a video game & cosplay drag show with post-show Mario Kart to raise funds for Equality Texas. Let's a-go! Tue., May 23, 10:30pm. Rain on 4th, 217 W. Fourth. instagram.com/thealiceexpress.

Total DOMination 3000 Lucy Fur hosts this drag and vogue wrestling show in a real ring. Wed., May 24, 8pm. Come & Take It Live, 2015 E. Riverside. $10 presale; $15 door. instagram.com/lucyfuratx.

Extra, Extra

Vegas on the Spot Catch both indie rocker Willow Braun andfemme & themme band Female Gallery in a two-fer-one early show. Sat., May 20, 6:30pm. Hotel Vegas, 1502 E. Sixth. $5 cash. fb.com/hotelvegas.

World Dracula Day Enjoy the dark delights on the 125th anniversary of the vampire Vladdy. Sat., May 20, 5-10pm. The Glass Coffin, 3009 N. I-35. fb.com/theglasscoffin.

Comets and Cosmos Reach for the stars with this cosmic drag show hosted by Mars. Third Saturdays, 7-9pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. fb.com/oilcanharrys.

High Priestess Backyard Comedy + Tarot Grab this rain-check roundup of witchy comedy and music. Show starts with a full-moon ceremony from JasMania and continues with comedy hosted by Angelina Martin with headliner Howard Hall. Sat., May 20, 7pm. 1502 Brandt. $20 online; $25 door. instagram.com/highpriestessatx.

Roxy Castillo Best of Austin stand-up nominee Roxy rocks the Fallout stage with plenty of her funny friends. Sat., May 20, 10-11pm. Fallout Theater, 616 Lavaca. $15. instagram.com/roxycastillocomedy.

The Cher Show Brigitte Bandit brings big Cher energy to this "Night of Celebrity Illusions" where performers imitate famos like Liza Minnelli, Selena, Bert & Ernie, and Mother herself, Cher. Sat., May 20, 9pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. instagram.com/brigittebandit.

Sapphic Singles Sip, sip, girlies: This sapphic social has a new locale this week at the outdoor oasis of Progress Coffee. Slap on yer sunscreen and head over. Sun., May 21, 5-7pm. Progress Coffee, 3421 N. I-35, 512/334-9211. instagram.com/sapphicsingles.

Throatzillaaa Y'all are in for killa show with drag by Mandy Quinn, Noodles, and Ruby Knight inspired by both Tove Lo and Slayyyter. Stick around for drink specials and a Glitoris curated after party. Sun., May 21, 6pm. Swan Dive, 615 Red River. Free. instagram.com/tuezgayz.

Bebesota Drag Brunch: Hot Girl Summer Brunch like the hot girl you are with this summer showcase of queens Gigi, Beauty, Amber Nicole Davenport, and Mehgan Dlux. Sun., May 21, 11am. Taquero Mucho, 11101 Burnet Rd. Ste. A-150. fb.com/taqueromuchoaustin.

Tove Lo Tribute Show Keep the Tove train truckin' along after her Stubb's concert at host Iggy Bank's tribute show featuring Targét, Ryan, Venus V, May Magdalene, and DJ Ruby Knight. Sun., May 21, 9pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. cheerupcharlies.com.

Greetings From Queer Mountain! Irielle Wesley and Caroline Bassett host this themed-storytelling classic bursting with good, queer vibes. May's theme is "Summer Lovin'." Fourth Tuesdays, 8pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. Free. instagram.com/greetingsfromqueermountain.

Loveline at Lulu's Pick up the phone and call in for this romance hotline inspired drag show hosted by Gacho Marx with castmates Anderson Faith, Bobby Pudrido, and a few secret, special guests. Wed., May 24, 8pm. Lulu's, 10402 Menchaca Rd. Bldg. C. instagram.com/lovelineatlulus..

Bedside WhatsintheMirror?'s Tarik Daniels-written and Jeremy Rashad Brown-directed, this play tells the story of a Black queer couple and their journey through the present-day HIV epidemic in the Southern U.S. Wed.-Fri., May 24-26, 8-9:30pm. The Vortex, 2307 Manor Rd. $20. whatsinthemirror.org/bedside.

The Pride Atlas: Queer Travel Talk Get a signed copy of queer travel guide The Pride Atlas by Maartje Hensen and enjoy an interactive talk with the author and St. Edward's gender studies professor Dr. Alex Barron. Thu., May 25, 7pm. BookWoman, 5501 N. Lamar #105. Free but RSVP. ebookwoman.com.