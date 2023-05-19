Columns

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., May 19, 2023

Cary Grant's experiments taking LSD encouraged Dr. Timothy Leary to try it, too.

M&Ms were named for company founders Forrest Mars and Bruce Murrie and didn't have the signature "M" stamp until 1950. Customers were encouraged to "look for the M on every piece" to ensure they were getting the real thing.

According to the Prison Policy Initiative, in 2020 74% of people being held in U.S. jails weren't convicted a crime – nearly 500,000 people. They simply couldn't afford the bail.

Brothel creepers are a style of shoe with thick crepe soles and often have suede uppers. They were popularized in post-World War II England by Teddy Boys, a British youth subculture who liked rock and R&B music and dressed in zoot suits and Edwardian-era clothing.

Former Confederate soldiers were recruited by Egypt to fight against Ethiopia.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
