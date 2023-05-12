We Have an Issue: The News About News

A few months back, then-Assistant News Editor Maggie Q. Thompson and staff writer Austin Sanders sat a few of us down to pitch their vision for the future of Chronicle News. There was a PowerPoint, an impassioned speech about our role in the community, and a lot of really smart, savvy ideas about how to simultaneously bring our news coverage into the digital age and double down on what makes the print issue special. It was stirring, y'all.

It kick-started a push to reimagine our news coverage, a process we're still in the midst of. After a short search for our next News editor, we found the right candidate (as we all suspected we would) right in front of us: Maggie. She ably led the department in an interim capacity and put to rest any hesitations I had about her relative youth – which turns out just means she's bringing tremendous energy to the role – and her newness to town – which, again, we've found is a real asset. Maggie's outsider perspective has been a breath of fresh air. I look forward to our readers getting to know her better as she steps into this new role.

Other changes: We've affixed a "senior" in front of staff writer Austin's title, not only to reflect the years he's spent with us – he's long been our man at City Hall and in particular has reported the hell out of the cops and criminal justice beat – but also in acknowledgment of his creative collaboration and mentorship of our young writer pool. Together, he and Maggie make a potent team.

And as of this week, they're not doing it alone. I am so excited to announce two new staff writer hires, although their names will be familiar to our regular readers. Initially on the food beat, Lina Fisher made the switch to news reporting in 2020 and has made her mark covering the opioid crisis, labor, animal welfare, the environment, and extreme weather. Meanwhile, Brant Bingamon has cemented himself as our most reliable hand at rigorously reported, narratively engrossing long-form reads. Case in point: this week's cover story about the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles, newly in the news since Gov. Abbott publicly leaned on the board (appointed by him) to pardon convicted killer Daniel Perry. Find that story here.

I couldn't be more excited about the team we've assembled and all the plans we're hatching. Watch this space.

After 17½ years with the Chronicle, Web & Digital Director Mike Bartnett has left us for a new position at UT's Knight Center for Journalism in the Americas. A dry wit, a real sportsman, and possessor of a mighty beard, Mike B. has also been a true friend. I'm awfully sad to see him go but am reassured we'll see him on the Chron's volleyball court soon.

