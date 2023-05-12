Qmmunity: Stick Together

As I write this column, there are still bills waiting to be debated that will have immediate bad effects on our trans family and our drag community. Only days ago, queer Texans were driven from their own state's Capitol building for loudly proclaiming their right to live free of conservative claptrap. Gun violence remains prevalent and unaddressed by those whose poor decision-making created a world in which such cruel outcomes flourish. Conservative jerks on social media attack any person they view as different, including our own local artists and activists.

To be honest, this condition of the world is incomprehensible to me. Like, these bad vibes shouldn't exist in such abundance. Life as a queer and trans person is so fundamentally joyful: I am a self-made man! I am in a community that is endlessly creative, accepting, and passionate! Yet hearing this amazing qmmunity – this one that saves lives, that creates futures – called evil by conservative lawmakers churns my stomach.

Many of you probably feel the same miasma of discontent. We are all tired at a soul-deep level, and that spiritual fatigue makes getting out of bed seem unfathomable. To fix the situation we're in on a systemic level? I'm afraid I'm just one dumb columnist who defers to other, more knowledgeable folks to guide him. But to shake off the doldrums that come with oppression, I have a more solid solution. Open your heart and get into your community. Beyond the bad news is a scene filled with art, music, friends, foes, chaos, creation, and soon you, too, bringing your signature style. The only way out is through, but you don't have to face any of this alone. Here's me holding out my hand so we can walk arm in arm through it all. We queers gotta stick together, ya know.

Q’d Up

Boyz of Austin: Wrestling Show Get ready for a royal rumble worthy of Austin's drag king crew. Thu., May 11, 9:30pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $9. instagram.com/boyzofaustin.

Queering Reproductive Wellness Local org allgo invites BIPOC folks within the LGBTQ community to join a conversation/survey on reproductive health. Fri., May 12, 5:30-7:30pm. allgo, 701 Tillery Ste. A-1. Free but RSVP. instagram.com/yourjourneywithj.

The Bull-Jean Book Party Celebrate writer and theatre artist Sharon Bridgforth's new collectionbull-jean & dem/dey back, featuring the Lambda Literary Award-winning stories of "southern-Black-butch-sheroe" bull-jean. Fri., May 12, 6pm. African American Cultural & Heritage Facility, 912 E. 11th. Free but RSVP. instagram.com/torchliteraryarts.

Papi Siii A weekend of reggaeton, perreo, and Latin vibes from DJs Gabby Got It, Eriq Stylez, and KickIt. Fri., May 12, 9pm. Rain on 4th, 217 W. Fourth. Presale $5. instagram.com/papisiii.party.

Stan Wars This weekend's all about mother-on-mother violence: Rihanna (rep'd by Lavender Thug) versus Beyoncé (rep'd by Babi Boi). Who will you choose? Plus: El Paso's Themme Fatale on CUC's indoor stage. Fri., May 12, 9pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. instagram.com/babiboibitch.

Mascs Who Date Mascs/Femmes Who Date Femmes Two sapphic speed-dating events held at the same time for either end of the gender-presentation spectrum. Sat., May 13, 7-9pm. Wanderlust Wine Co., 702 Shady. $35. instagram.com/queerspeeddating.

Lady Vengeance Austin Cinemaker Space's After Dark series returns with a screening and drag by Leia Sakura Dior. Sat., May 13, 8pm. Motion Media Arts Center, 2200 Tillery. Free, but RSVP. austinfilmschool.org.

Night of 1,000 Beyoncés Celebrate Diamond Dior Davenport's b-day with a night of pure Queen Bey energy. Sat., May 13, 8pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. instagram.com/diamonddioratx.

Drag Queen Bingo Louisianna Purchase hosts this night of drag, bingo, beer, and shopping with The Little Gay Shop. Third Wednesdays, 7-9pm. St. Elmo Brewing Co., 440 E. St. Elmo. fb.com/stelmobrewing.

Queer Film Theory 101: Faking It Queer film "professors" discuss movies about faking it 'til ya make it that influenced them to be their most authentic selves. Thu., May 18, 7pm. Barrel O' Fun, 1911 Aldrich Ste. 120-B. fb.com/queerfilmtheory101.

Vanguard/Queeraoke Host Hermajestie the Hung serves out-of-this-world drag, and stick around to belt out your favorite jams with host CupCake. Tuesdays, 9 & 11pm. Swan Dive, 615 Red River. fb.com/swandiveaustin.

Extra, Extra

LGBTQ Game Night You'll never be bored at this game night hosted by Lottie Dottie, where hookahs and food plates complement games of cards, dominos, and whatever you want to bring. Plus: free Jell-O shot giveaways. Thursdays, 9pm. The Ghost Lounge, 13717 Burnet Rd. #325.

L&B Chiq Happy Hour Join Lesbutante and the Boss' monthly happy hour with drink specials, photos, and special guest host Dino! Fri., May 12, 6-9pm. Dogwood, 11420 Rock Rose #130. fb.com/thelesbutanteandtheboss.

Sapphists' Society Social Meet new folks or reunite with old friends at this sapphic social event that invites all women. Fri., May 12, 7pm. Radio Coffee & Beer, 4204 Menchaca Rd. Free but RSVP. instagram.com/sapphistssociety.

Husky An all-inclusive pup/pet play party celebrating players of all sizes. Second Fridays, 9pm. The Iron Bear, 301 W. Sixth. fb.com/theironbearatx.

The Front Market The Front Market is back featuring 175+ pop-up shops by women and LGBTQ+ creatives. Sat.-Sun., May 13-14, 11am-5pm. Distribution Hall, 1500 E. Fourth. Free. thefrontmarket.com.

Mutiny Market Saturday Sessions Before they take a summer break, join Mutiny Market for a swell lineup of vendors as well as tunes from DJ ulovei. Sat., May 13, noon-6pm. Hotel Vegas, 1502 E. Sixth. instagram.com/mutiny_market.

Big Gay Cabaret ATX Every Saturday, the Big Gay Cabaret brings the brunch heat to Halcyon. Saturdays, 3pm. Halcyon, 218 W. Fourth. $20. instagram.com/biggaycabaretatx.

The Queens of Mama Merlot's Underground Drag Show Enter the secret speakeasy located between Doc's Drive In screens for a drag show hosted by Christine King, featuring queens Juliana, Basüra, and Kara Foxx. Sat., May 13, 6-8:30pm & 9-11:30pm. Doc's Drive In Theatre, 1540 Satterwhite Rd., Buda. $13. instagram.com/mama_merlots.

Mamma Mia! Celebrate Mother's Day Eve with the hit musical preceded by a fantastic, fam-friendly drag show starring Miss Kitty Litter ATX, Polly Nomial Fontaine, Sonova Bytch, Holliday Cash, and special guest Simone Riviera. Sat., May 13, 7:30pm. Blue Starlite Downtown, 300 San Antonio. bluestarliteaustin.com.

Legendary Drag Brunch Kelly Kline hosts this mother of all drag brunches. Plus: Frida Friday's signature market and music by DJ Chorizo Funk. Sun., May 14, noon-5pm. The Brewtorium, 6015-A Dillard Cir. instagram.com/fridafridayatx.

Sad Girls Only Time to get tearful, y'all: Sad Girls Only brings ennui to the drag party with hosts Louisianna Purchase and Ruby Knight. Third Mondays, 10pm. Swan Dive, 615 Red River. $10. instagram.com/swandiveaustin.

Good Pollution This show hosted by Clara Jubilee and Perpetual Oyster, with their coterie of funny, queer weirdos performing in this curated display of absurdity, isn't your run-of-the-mill trash. This here's gourmet garbage – the best and trashiest sketches, short films, performance art, hot sauce, stand-up, and more. Third Tuesdays, 8pm. Fallout Theater, 616 Lavaca. $10 presale; $12 door. falloutcomedy.com.

Come as You Are A queer variety show with a li'l bit of everything – singers, stand-up, spoken word, so many different entertainers but never the same show twice. Tuesdays, 9pm. Neon Grotto, 318 Colorado. instagram.com/neon.grotto.

It's Gonna Be May Baby, when you finally get to love a trivia night, guess what? It's gonna be Ma- I mean, it's gonna be Queer Trivia, hosted by Aira Juliet and The Little Gay Shop! Tue., May 16, 7:30pm. Wanderlust Wine Co., 702 Shady. thelittlegayshop.com.

Queer Craft Night A bring-your-own-craft social event for queer folks wanting to meet new people, hone yer skills, or just get crafty. Every other Wednesday, 6-9pm. Cherrywood Coffeehouse, 1400 E. 38th½. instagram.com/queercraftnight.

Divina: Noche Drag Latinx Hostess Tatiana Cholula and special guests serve an evening of Latinx queerness. Every other Wednesday, 10pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. fb.com/divinaaustintx.

Libations Gothess Jasmine and Nicotine host a variety show uplifting Afro & Latinx culture and queer and gender nonconforming expression. Sundays, 8pm. Cuatro Gato, 310 Colorado. Free but RSVP. instagram.com/cuatrogato.austin.

Mother's Day Drag Brunch Celebrate ya mama at this drag brunch featuring Mandy Quinn and Noodles with an award-winning brunch menu, Bloody Mary boards, and mimosa flights. Proceeds benefit Out Youth. Sun., May 14, noon-2pm. The Cavalier, 2400 Webberville. Free. thecavalieratx.com.