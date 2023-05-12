Columns

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., May 12, 2023

Steve McQueen turned to Sammy Davis Jr. to learn the art of the quick draw for his role in Wanted: Dead or Alive.

In many languages, the word "truffle" translates to "testicle." In old Castilian, "turmas de tierra" translates to "Earth's testicles."

King Charles, Queen Camilla, and royal chef Mark Flanagan came up with an official "quiche" to celebrate the coronation. But French foodies are upset at the recipe's variations, such as replacing lard. The Brotherhood of the Quiche Lorraine headquartered in Dombasle says it's a "savory tart," not a quiche.

Scientists at Northeastern University, the University of Glasgow, and MIT have taught parrots how to initiate video chats over computers and they seem to love it.

According to new research by the Mayo Clinic, the U.S. economy is losing about $26.6 billion a year in productivity and health care costs from a lack of support for women managing menopause symptoms.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
