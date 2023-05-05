Qmmunity: Call Me

Boy howdy, this here phone's been ringing off the receiver with calls for queer artists. No worries to anyone who missed the brrring brring: I took a message for ya. Here's the deets on two current creative opportunities.

Kingdom, the royal drag show that rules Fridays at 9pm on Oilcan's stage, will soon wave farewell to cast member Channing Ate'Em. He's off to the far-away kingdom of Portland come this June, so the search for a new heir to his throne is on. Auditioners who have talent, dedication, and an uplifting spirit are invited to DM host Alexander the Great (Insta @alexander.great.king) for an application as well as more formal details. Make haste, my lieges, for the app is only open until May 8!

The fourth annual incarnation of Pride in Local Music, which'll be hitting ATX on June 24, has opened its Call for Artists form. Produced by the Austin LGBT Chamber of Commerce, PILM's previous lineups have included local powerhouse performers like Caleb De Casper, p1nkstar, and Pleasure Venom. Could your music be the next to blare out over the sweet sunburnt Pride crowds? Those interested in this paid opportunity for queer music harmony should fill out the application form (tinyurl.com/prideinlocalmusic). Approved acts will receive an acceptance notice by May 31.

Q'd Up

Tongue in Cheek/Austin Vogue Nights Gaily giggle at this queer comedy open mic hosted by the hilarious Ivy Le followed by House of Lepore's monthly Vogue Night, with seven categories and seven chances to serve. First Thursdays, 8 & 10pm. Swan Dive, 615 Red River. $5. instagram.com/houseoflepore.

UnBEARable Gay for Pray 6 Dramageddon Put yer paws together for the National Day of Prayer with apocalyptic drag from Owie, Berlin Fatale, Tangelo, and holy hosts Mascara Rivers, Chique Fil-Atio, and BASÜRA. Thu., May 4, 10pm. The Iron Bear, 301 W. Sixth. Free. theironbear.com.

Frida Friday ATX Cinco de Mayo FFATX throws a signature market filled with music, food, loteria, and great drinks from Progress Coffee. Fri., May 5, 5-10pm. Progress Coffee, 3421 N. I-35. instagram.com/fridafridayatx.

Cinco de Mayo Celebrate Cinco de Mayo among yer fav Latinx performers: Veronica Valentine, Bohemia, Banshee Rose, Basura, Pam Dulce, Harlót, and Dee Gee Rey all hosted by Eva Inez. Plus: music by Salem Ofax. Fri., May 5, 11pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. $5. instagram.com/laevainez.

Kingdom Crown your Cinco de Mayo with a Noche Latina takeover of Kingdom hosted by Dee Gee Rey. Fridays, 9-10:30pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. No cover. fb.com/oilcanharrys.

QBWA Workout Queer Black Women Alliance hosts a day of exercise led by BLQ Fitness founder Micky James. Sat., May 6, 9-10am. Zilker Park, 2100 Barton Springs Rd. Free but RSVP. queerblackwomenalliance.org.

American Horror Story Mini Ball/Party A birthday celebration for Mother Natalie Lepore with mini-ball categories all inspired by

American Horror Story. Note: Bring Mother a gift! Sat., May 6, 10pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. Presale $10; $12 after 12mid. instagram.com/msgirl6_.

Queer Crafting Get yer craft on with fellow queer creators. Saturdays, 4pm. Captain Quackenbush's, 5330 Menchaca Rd. Free but RSVP. meetup.com/austinknitting.

Queertowne Hosts Mace Kerwick and Javier Ungo bring the queer variety show to the CUC stage. Plus: musical guest Large Brush Collection. Sun., May 7, 7pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. instagram.com/queertowne.

Miss Good's SINister Cabaret Miss Good invites you into a sickening cabaret with a stellar cast. First Sundays, 9:30pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. fb.com/oilcanharrys.

Gay Enough Comic Arielle Isaac Norman hosts all her gayest and gayest-looking friends for a night of fun flirty comedy. Tuesdays, 7pm. East Austin Comedy Club, 1303 E. Fourth. $20. instagram.com/ellendegenderless.

Come as You Are A queer variety show with a li'l bit of everything. Tuesdays, 9pm. Neon Grotto, 318 Colorado. instagram.com/neon.grotto.

Brokeback Cantina Drag artist and b-day boy Bobby Pudrido performs with Gacho Marx, Benny Chuparme, Los MENtirosos, SirGio, Sucio Iglesias, and Andie Flores. Plus: DJ Lavender Thug. Tue., May 9, 9pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. instagram.com/bobbypudrido.

Extra Extra

Keshara Moore Signing & Reading Grab a signed copy and hear a reading from local author Keshara Moore's debut novel: The Obsidian Society, which is "unapologetically queer, Black, and packed with all the found family goodness." Thu., May 4, 6-8pm. Vintage Bookstore & Wine Bar, 1101 E. 11th, 512/551-9215. Free but RSVP. instagram.com/faroutblackgirl.

High Priestess Backyard Comedy + Tarot Under the full Flower Moon you'll find a vendor market, free Rambler and beer, a photo booth, and an all-star lineup of comedy, music, and more. Fri., May 5, 8:30pm. 1502 Brandt Dr. $20. highpriestessatx.com.

Cabin Fever Comedy Revel in summer camp nostalgia at this comedy show hosted by queer comic Brandi Davis. First Fridays, 10pm. ColdTowne Theater, 1700 E. Second. $10. coldtownetheater.com.

Future Front Community Meetup Women and LGBTQ+ creatives of all kinds are welcome for coffee, good conversation, community stories, and old and new faces. Sat., May 6, 11am-1pm. Future Front HQ, 916 Springdale #3. Free. futurefronttexas.org.

Big Gay Cabaret ATX Every Saturday, the Big Gay Cabaret brings the brunch heat to Halcyon. Saturdays, 3pm. Halcyon, 218 W. Fourth, 512/472-9637. instagram.com/biggaycabaretatx.

Mommie Dearest Miss Kitty Litter ATX presents a Catbox Cinema screening with live commentary during the film. Sat., May 6, 8-10pm. Blue Starlite Downtown, 300 San Antonio. $20. dragatthedrivein.com.

May Market Pop-Up Eastside Pop Up hosts a garden party pop-up with 15+ vendors toting handcrafted and vintage items. Plus: 604 Coffee truck serving seasonal sips. Sat., May 6, 10am-3pm. Garden Seventeen, 604 Williams St. instagram.com/gardenseventeen.

Clinks Raise your glass for this drag show hosted by Eva Inez, this month featuring the cast of Grackle Games Cycle 3: Lawrie Bird, Owie, Kino Kino, Yvonna F Mei, Kylie Gorgeous Dlux, Moonlight, and Franky L'Amour. Sat., May 6, 9pm. Little Drinks Lounge, 3801 S. Congress #116. instagram.com/clinks_atx.

Ascending Color Austin's Gay Men's Chorus performs a collection of music arranged by people of color and LGBTQ communities, including pieces from Songs of the Phoenix, all curated by composer Andrew Lippa. May 6-7. Sat., 8pm; Sun., 4pm. First Baptist Church of Austin, 901 Trinity, 512/476-2625. $20-45. atxgmc.org.

Sunday Fundaze Chique Fil-Atio and Louisianna Purchase throw a brunch kiki at the Bear with all the mimosas and tacos you can handle. First Sundays, 1:30pm. The Iron Bear, 301 W. Sixth. fb.com/theironbearatx.

Resiliency Workshop Having trouble managing difficulties in your life? This peer-led support group offers discussion on stress management, coping skills, and resilience, all within a trauma-informed & community-centric space. Every other Tuesday, 2-3pm. Kind Clinic, 101 W. Koenig #100. Free but RSVP. waterloocounseling.org/peerled-groups.