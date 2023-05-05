Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Columns

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., May 5, 2023

Despite his popularity, “Taz” the Tasmanian Devil only appeared in five Looney Tunes/Merrie Melodies cartoons.

"Sepals" refers to the leaflike, usually green outer parts of flowers that enclose, protect, and support the bud and petals.

Winklepickers are a style of shoe or boot with very long pointed toes, reminiscent of medieval footwear called crakowes, which were worn by French nobility. They get their name because in England periwinkle snails are eaten by using a pin or other pointed object to extract the meat.

In 1859 British scientist John Tyndall found that water vapor and carbon dioxide trap heat in the atmosphere and that changing concentrations may contribute to climate changes.

Before 1868, there were no terms "heterosexuality" or "homosexuality."

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
