Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., April 28, 2023

The Roman emperor known as Caligula was actually named Gaius Julius Caesar Augustus Germanicus. Caligula was a nickname meaning "little boots."

In 1961, Peter Falk was the first actor ever nominated for an Oscar and an Emmy in the same year. In 1962, he was nominated for both awards again.

Soy sauce originated about 2,200 years ago in China, made with soybeans only. It spread to Japan in the seventh century, which added wheat or barley to the recipe to speed up fermentation and sweeten it.

Due to increased average weight of carry-on luggage and passengers, United Airlines stopped seating people in some of its middle seats in Boeing 757s from Nov. 1, 2022, to April 30, 2023.

The numbers game, also called the policy game or policy racket, is an illegal form of gambling played mainly in poor U.S. neighborhoods. A bettor picks three digits – 000 to 999 – to match those drawn the next day from a source such as the amount bet on a particular race at a major racetrack.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
