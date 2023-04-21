Qmmunity: Homoscope Sweet Homoscope

According to my tarot card reading (I pulled the World, which represents wholeness and completion), "People may come to you for help in making a difficult decision or two." Never let it be said astrology.com isn't at least a little accurate, because that's the whole dang point of Qmmunity! Y'all come here needing advice on how to gay up your week, and I give you plentiful choices of sick-nasty queer events happening all around ya. So relax your fists clenched in FOMO and pull up the homoscope for your sun, moon, and rising sign to create a personal playlist of parties, performances, and possibilities.

Capricorn

Quiet! 10 Local Asian women, nonbinary, and genderqueer creatives group Silk Club celebrates their zine series hitting double digits with vendors, live zine readings, drag, and more! Sat., April 22, 7-10pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. instagram.com/silkclubatx.

Aquarius

Drag and Justice Help raise scholarship funds for the LGBTQ section of the Austin Bar Association at this drag spectacular. Wed., April 26, 5pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. austinbar.org/?pg=lgbtlaw.

Pisces

Loveline at Lulu's Back on air for another show tributing radio hotlines with host Gacho Marx (SATX), DJ Fairy Aries, and special guests Gothess Jasmine, Coach Bunz B, and producer Bobby Pudrido. Wed., April 26, 8pm. Lulu's Austin, 10402 Menchaca Rd. Bldg. C. Free. instagram.com/bobbypudrido.

Aries

Vanguard: A Drag Revolution/Queeraoke Host Hermajestie the Hung presents revolutionary drag, followed by karaoke with host CupCake. Tuesdays, 9 & 10pm. Swan Dive, 615 Red River. fb.com/swandiveaustin.

Taurus

Back on My Bullshit Tribute the Taurus in ya with hosts Vertarias and Aira Juliet, with performances from Cha'keeta B, Ayo Tamz, BabiBoi, MajestyofDivinity, and birthday babe She23. Plus: DJ sets from Lavender Thug and Bad Apple. Fri., April 21, 9pm. Neon Grotto, 318 Colorado. instagram.com/she23.music.

Gemini

Brew Paul's Drag Show Rev yer engines for host Eileen Dover's fab-o show with Amber Nicole Davenport, Natalie Monáe Hole, and Arielle LaRue Diamond Doll. Sat., April 22, 9-11pm. Meanwhile Brewing Co., 3901 Promontory Point. Free but RSVP. meanwhilebeer.com.

Cancer

Mochi! Mochi! A Cosplay Drag Show Grab yer yaoi paddles and get ready to glomp: All cosplayers welcome at this drag show hosted by Louisianna Purchase, Tatianna Cholula, and Leia Sakura Dior. Thu., April 27, 10pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. instagram.com/louisiannapurchase.

Leo

Sappho's Songs Gothess Jasmine hosts and curates this intentionally lesbian/sapphic space. Note: Lesbians of all genders are welcome. Third Fridays, 9pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. fb.com/oilcanharrys.

Virgo

Queer Cuties Climb An LGBTQIA social climbing group focused on providing a supportive & joyful space for queer climbers to reach new heights. Every other Tuesday, 7-9pm. Crux Climbing Center, 6015 Dillard Cir., Unit B. cruxclimbingcenter.com.

Libra

Middle School Dance Party Enjoy Nineties and Aughties hits all night long with DJ BoyFriend. Fri., April 21, 10pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. instagram.com/boyfriendatx.

Scorpio

Manscaping Austin Kink Weekend and aGLIFF present a screening of this doc about three queer men who reimagine the traditional barbershop, preceded by a gear swap and followed by a discussion. Thu., April 20, 7pm. Motion Media Arts Center, 2200 Tillery. austinfilmschool.org.

Sagittarius

Big Spring Energy RSVP for this springtime soiree brunch hosted by Vylette Ward and featuring performances from Natalie Hole, Aria Rey, and Mistension. Sun., April 23, 1-3pm. Fairmont Austin, 101 Red River. $25. instagram.com/extragramsatx.

-- EXTRA EXTRA --

Austin Kink Weekend Fetish fiends and kinksters join with leather daddies, pups, and more for a totally sold-out weekend. Thu.-Sun., April 20-23. Multiple locations. $135-145. austinkinkweekend.com.

Austin Front Runners Join other LGBTQ runners for a 3-to-10-mile trek around Lady Bird Lake. Tuesdays & Thursdays, 6pm; Saturdays, 10am. Lady Bird Lake. austinfrontrunners.com/meet.

Queer Film Theory 101: Executive Realness Gaslight, gatekeep, girl boss yer way over to hear four queer film "professors" talk about their favorite business-minded movies. Thu., April 20, 7:30-9pm. Barrel O' Fun, 1911 Aldrich Ste. 120-B. fb.com/queerfilmtheory101.

Girl Bluntz Get baked at this special edition of Lavender Thug & Turito's MJ DJ night with delicious drag hosted by Kornbread. A portion of the night's proceeds go to Transgender Education Network of Texas. Plus: GRAV Labs on-site fair with bubblers, bongs, and commemorative Girl Bluntz T-shirts. Thu., April 20, 9pm. Coconut Club, 310-B Colorado. Presale, $20; $25 at the door. instagram.com/turitomusic.

Glow Party Time for a glow-up! Enjoy a glow paint station, glow sticks, and music by DJ Benson. Sat., April 22. The Iron Bear, 301 W. Sixth. instagram.com/theironbearaustin.

TGQ Social 2 A social gathering for gender diverse folks where you can meet new people and relax among friends. Fourth Saturdays, 5-8pm. SLAB BBQ & Beer, 9012 Research. fb.com/tgqsocial.

Grackle Games This Monday marks the finale, hosted by Eva Inez along with special guests Bobby Pudrido, Harlot, Veronica Valentine, and Y'Vonne D'Amour. Mondays, 9pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. instagram.com/oilcansatx.

Lesbian Meetup Queer-owned bookshop Reverie Books invites sapphic sweethearts to this fun meet-up. Sat., April 22, 6:30-8pm. Reverie Books, 5330-D Menchaca Rd. fb.com/reveriebooksaustin.

Carabiners Relax over a pint of Buzz Mill's delicious brews and enjoy the Americana roots tunes of Julie Nolen. Donation opportunities available to benefit Out Youth. Sat., April 22, 8-10pm. Buzz Mill, 1505 Town Creek. buzzmillcoffee.com.

National Trans HIV Testing Day Get tested for HIV, learn about prevention and care, and enjoy a neighborhood market from Dress for Success and Frida Friday ATX – all tailored to the trans and nonbinary community. Sun., April 23, noon-6pm. Kind Clinic, 101 W. Koenig #300. instagram.com/kindtesting.

Austin's LGBTQIA Future Join Austin Outpost for updates on their work building affording housing, community centers, and more for LGBTQIA Austinites. Sun., April 23, 1pm. Createscape Coworking, 701 Tillery #12. instagram.com/austinoutpost.

Irene's Drag Brunch Drag supreme Louisianna Purchase and friends take over Irene's for a classic brunch bonanza with drinks, dining, and divine entertainment with popcorn & sparkling wine included in table reservation. A percent of ticket sales/proceeds donated to Transgender Education Network of Texas. Second and fourth Sundays, 1-3pm. Irene's, 506 West Ave. $250. instagram.com/irenesaustin.

Vixens of Volstead Brunch like a true queen with the Vixens. Sundays, 1pm. Hotel Vegas, 1502 E. Sixth. instagram.com/vixensofvolstead.

Austin Gay Men's Chorus Drag Show Vylette Ward hosts this fundraising fete featuring fantastic drag that benefits the local gay men's chorus. Sun., April 23, 7-9pm. The Iron Bear, 301 W. Sixth. instagram.com/austingaymenschorus.

Come as You Are A queer variety show with a li'l bit of everything – singers, stand-up, spoken word, so many different entertainers but never the same show twice. Tuesdays, 10pm. Neon Grotto, 318 Colorado. instagram.com/neon.grotto.

Queer Art Night Queer creatives of all mediums can drop in and hang out with other LGBTQ folks while working on personal projects. Masks required for indoor meets. Note: This is not a space for allies. Every other Wednesday, 7:30-10pm. Genuine Joe Coffeehouse, 2001 W. Anderson. fb.com/people/queer-art-night/100089094769772.