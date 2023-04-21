Columns

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., April 21, 2023

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

According to bat scientist Johan Eklöf, as of the 1980s, two-thirds of churches in southwestern Sweden housed bat colonies, but no more thanks to light pollution.

In 2022, Americans spent more on marijuana and edibles ($30 billion) than on chocolate ($20 billion) and craft beer ($7.9 billion) combined.

Japanese lieutenant Hiroo Onoda remained hidden on Lubang, a tiny island in the Philippines, until March 9, 1974, believing that World War II had never ended. Until 1972, he was joined by comrade Kinshichi Kozuka, who was killed by local police. Onoda passed away in Japan in 2014.

Perhaps the oldest-known full sentence was written in Canaanite script on an ivory comb and translates to, "May this tusk root out the lice of the hair and the beard."

George Washington once managed a lottery whose prizes included slaves. One enslaved man, Denmark Vesey, purchased his freedom after winning a South Carolina lottery in 1799. He turned to preaching and carpentry and went on to incite a slave rebellion, for which he was hanged in 1822.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
More Mr. Smarty Pants Knows columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Mr. Smarty Pants, April 14, 2023

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Mr. Smarty Pants, April 7, 2023

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
KUTX Rock the Park w/ Luna Luna (7:30), Parker Woodland (6:45)
Mueller Lake Park Outdoor Amphitheater
Tequila-X
at Distribution Hall
Flatbed Press: Flatbed Flatheads at Flatbed Press
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2023 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  