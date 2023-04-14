Qmmunity: Real Roxy Hours

Roxy Castillo contains multitudes: a former burlesque Best of Austin nominee, wrestling manager extraordinaire, and queen of silly, sexy, saucy stand-up. Her many impressive shiny facets are a perfect addition to this year's Moontower Just for Laughs Festival, as she's featured on the lineups of two April 19 shows: Home Base (Velveta Lounge, 7pm) and Hello Lover! A Comedy Dating Game (Cap City, 8:30pm).

Paring down all those multitudes, Castillo describes her performance persona as a melding of two distinct people: "your raunchy Tia" and "preteen trapped in an adult's body." Through these halves of the whole Castillo package, she aims to present a conversation between her younger and older self. "It's me trying to make sense of who I've been and who I want to be," she says. "It's like, equal parts your annoying little sister AND your raunchy auntie who got bold enough to take the microphone at the family function and make everyone listen to her."

Taking part in Just for Laughs represents a dream fulfilled, Castillo says. "It's humbling and validating to be invited to perform at such a prestigious festival," she says. "So many comedians and performers that I admire have come through Just for Laughs, and getting to see them AND (maybe) work with them is a dream. Pinch me. I just wish Hanson was somehow part of this then lil Roxy could die happy." Her personal must-sees of the fest are Meg Stalter, Patti Harrison, Sarah Sherman, Monet X Change, and Punkie Johnson – a who's-who of queer comic knockouts.

As a 13-year veteran of the near-full spectrum of Austin's artistic scene, Castillo considers it to be a welcoming space for performers. "In my experience, Austin is one of the most diverse and inclusive places for performing," she says, "from comedy, to wrestling, to burlesque, drag, fantasy role playing, etc. There's room for everyone." That goes double for Bat City's queer comedy crop, which Castillo describes as thriving despite the horrors visited on LGBTQ Texans by the state. "It's inspiring to be a part of the growth, creativity, and adaptation that queer artists are bringing to Austin's stages," Castillo says. "Making our laughter and joy loud and heard is an act of resistance."

Roxy Castillo at Moontower Just for Laughs Austin 2023

April 19

Home Base, The Velv Comedy Lounge, 7:30pm

Hello Lover! A Comedy Dating Game, Cap City Comedy Club, 8:30pm

LGBTQ To-Do

The Children's Television Werrrkshop Feel young at heart at this drag show tributing children's entertainment. Fri., April 14, 10pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $10. instagram.com/poopooatx.

Queer Capitol March Take to the streets with your fellow LGBTQ Texans and allies for a march and rally protesting the 140+ anti-queer bills in the Lege. Sat., April 15, noon-2pm. Bullock Texas State History Museum, 1800 Congress. instagram.com/equalitytexas.

Scruffs Four Year Anniversary This Eastside gay-owned barbershop celebrates four years of quality cuts. Sat., April 15, 5-7pm. Scruff's Barbershop, 1601 E. Fifth #106. instagram.com/scruffsbarbershop.

Flower Power Market This springtime market honors Earth Day with 40+ sustainable and planet-friendly vendors. Sun., April 16, noon-4pm. The Little Gay Shop, 828 Airport. thelittlegayshop.com.

Anything for Selenas Celebration Frida Friday ATX hits the big six with an anniversary party and b-day bash for a Tejano legend. Sun., April 16, noon-6pm. The Brewtorium, 6015-A Dillard Cir. fb.com/fridafridayatx.

Open Jam Part 2 An open jam followed by an all-trans lineup: Digger of Dirt, Mange, Petra von Kant, and Good Pollution. Sun., April 16, 3pm. Sahara Lounge, 1413 Webberville Rd. instagram.com/queer.jam.house.

Stan Wars This here's mother-on-mother action, with Madonna (represented by Lavender Thug) taking on Lady Gaga (rep'd by BabiBoi). Sun., April 16, 9pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. instagram.com/babiboibitch.

Queer Trivia: Gay & Stoned Join The Little Gay Shop and host Aira Juliet for a hot-boxed hurrah of 4/20-inspired trivia. Tue., April 18, 7:30pm. Wanderlust Wine Co., 702 Shady. thelittlegayshop.com.

Queer Yoga in the Park Enjoy this beginner-friendly and body positive yoga sesh taught by Amarantha. Wed., April 19, 6-7pm. Mueller Skate Park, 3730 Manor Rd. Free but RSVP. instagram.com/localqueer_atx.

Legends of Drag To celebrate new book

Legends of Drag: Queens of a Certain Age, this drag-tacular revue hosted by CupCake spotlights legendary queens Kitty Litter, Tasha Kohl, Dina Jacobs, and Lawanda Jackson. Wed., April 19, 6:30pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. Free but RSVP. legendsofdrag.org.

Girl Bluntz Get baked at this special edition of Lavender Thug & Turito's MJ DJ night with drag hosted by Kornbread. Plus: Girl Bluntz T-shirts. Thu., April 20, 9pm. Coconut Club, 310-B Colorado. Presale, $20; $25 at the door. instagram.com/turitomusic.

Extra Extra

Sad Boyz April's the cruelest month, so the Boyz of Austin are showing their sensitive side with a show about boyz who DO cry. Thu., April 13, 9:30pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $9. instagram.com/boyzofaustin.

Spring POP! Community Market Birds and bees sing in the trees of all the wonderful creators at this springtime market hosted in Top Drawer's parking lot. Sat., April 15, 11am-3pm. Top Drawer Thrift, 4902 Burnet Rd. instagram.com/eastsidepopup.

A F$ckin' Amazing Brunch Drag Show Lady Grackle hosts this cuss-worthy coterie of local drag all-stars including Diamond Dior Davenport, Roxanne, and Lawrie Bird. Sat., April 15, noon. Wanderlust Wine Co., 702 Shady. $20 per two guests. instagram.com/ladygrackle.

Queer Scavenger Hunt & Picnic A team-based scavenger hunt with clues that'll take all yer smarts to unscramble, with a fun picnic to follow. Sat., April 15, 3-6pm. Festival Beach, 2101 Jesse E. Segovia. instagram.com/queerfriendsatx.

Friends in Little Places DJ Boi Orbison spins all-country vinyl for this queer two-step night Sat., April 15, 9pm. Little Drinks Lounge, 3801 S. Congress #116. instagram.com/boiorbison.

Bebesota Drag Brunch: Anything for Selena This Selena b-day brunch features cocktails and drag performances themed around the Tejano legend's fashion, music, and vibrant life. Drag artists include Beauty, Marilyn Williams, Dakota Whitney, and Gigi Supernova, with music by DJ La Morena. Proceeds from the event benefit Vivent Health. Sun., April 16, 11am-3pm. Taquero Mucho, 508 West Ave. tqm-atx.myshopify.com.

Bone Apple Tea A delicious drag brunch featuring the delights of hosts Arinna Dior Heys and Andie Flores and their special guests. Plus: DJ Salem Ofax! Sun., April 16, 1pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. instagram.com/cheerupcharlies.

Sapphic Singles Whether you're a she/they looking for yer forever bae or a femme fatale finding yer next victim, this queer dating event has got ya covered. Sun., April 16, 5-7pm. The Far Out Lounge & Stage, 8504 S. Congress. instagram.com/sapphicsingles.

Leggtastic Kick up your heels with host Amber Nicole Davenport at this leggy showcase of amazing Austin talent every third Sunday. Third Sundays, 9:30pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. fb.com/oilcanharrys.

Drag Queen Bingo With Louisianna Purchase Louisianna Purchase hosts this night of drag, bingo, beer and shopping in partnership with The Little Gay Shop. Third Wednesdays, 7-9pm. St. Elmo Brewing Co., 440 E. St. Elmo. fb.com/stelmobrewing.

Home Base A power-packed local comedy lineup featuring queer comics like drag queen Ruby Dickulous, Dylan Sullivan, Roxy Castillo, and more. Wed., April 19, 7:30pm. Velveeta Room, 521 E. Sixth. $20. austintheatre.org/moontower-comedy.