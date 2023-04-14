Oscar Hammerstein was not only a composer but a farmer and personally oversaw the breeding of Angus cows.

The Old English pronoun for "she" was "heo" or "hie." But it sounded so much like "he" it eventually evolved to "she."

Charles Manson follower Lynette "Squeaky" Fromme and the late comedian Phil Hartman attended Orville Wright Junior High School and Westchester High in Los Angeles, and were drama club pals.

In the 16th and 17th centuries, mummy brown paint, which is somewhere between burnt umber and raw umber, was made from white pitch, myrrh, and the ground-up remains of ancient Egyptian human and feline mummies, as well as Guanche mummies from the Canary Islands.

Psychic Jemima Packington says King Charles will abdicate next year. She makes her predictions by throwing asparagus spears in the air and seeing where they land – a self-proclaimed Asparamancer. So far, she has allegedly predicted Brexit, Theresa May's resignation, and Queen Elizabeth's death.