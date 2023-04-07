Columns

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., April 7, 2023

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

When plants are stressed, they make sounds that can be heard many feet away. The type of sound corresponds with the kind of stress they are having.

The guy who composed Gogeta's theme in Dragon Ball Z: The Ultimate Uncut Edition is Texas Sen. Nathan Johnson of Dallas, District 16.

Burt Lancaster said of Anna Magnani, his co-star in the 1955 film The Rose Tattoo, that "if she had not found acting as an outlet for her enormous vitality, she would have become a great criminal." Magnani won a Best Actress Academy Award for that role.

The highest NCAA men's basketball Final Four seed total happened in 2011 with 26 (Connecti­cut 3 + Kentucky 4 + Butler 8 + Virginia Commonwealth 11).

Janam patri is a marriage ritual in South Asian communities based on a couple's horoscopes. If their planets don't quite align, the woman can first marry then divorce a tree. After that, she can marry the man.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
More Mr. Smarty Pants Knows columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Mr. Smarty Pants, March 31, 2023

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Mr. Smarty Pants, March 24, 2023

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Roe
Zach Theatre
San Antonio Spurs I-35 Series at Moody Center
Steve Hackman's Brahms x Radiohead at Moody Amphitheater
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2023 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  