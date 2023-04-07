When plants are stressed, they make sounds that can be heard many feet away. The type of sound corresponds with the kind of stress they are having.

The guy who composed Gogeta's theme in Dragon Ball Z: The Ultimate Uncut Edition is Texas Sen. Nathan Johnson of Dallas, District 16.

Burt Lancaster said of Anna Magnani, his co-star in the 1955 film The Rose Tattoo, that "if she had not found acting as an outlet for her enormous vitality, she would have become a great criminal." Magnani won a Best Actress Academy Award for that role.

The highest NCAA men's basketball Final Four seed total happened in 2011 with 26 (Connecti­cut 3 + Kentucky 4 + Butler 8 + Virginia Commonwealth 11).

Janam patri is a marriage ritual in South Asian communities based on a couple's horoscopes. If their planets don't quite align, the woman can first marry then divorce a tree. After that, she can marry the man.