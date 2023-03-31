Qmmunity: Celebrating Latinx Legends

Austin has no shortage of Latinx drag talent, but there wasn't always a platform for those performers to be their most authentic selves onstage. Enter Tatiana Cholula, founder and host of Divina: Noche Drag Latinx. They've run this show at Oilcan's every other Wednesday at 10pm for four years, coming up on five. (Next show is April 5.) Tatiana says their original intent, and continued aim, for Divina is providing a safe space for Latinx drag artists of all stripes "to showcase their art in their most true and elevated form without being put in the box of what American society wants to put Latinx performers in."

Recent elevations of queer Latinx culture are a welcome change, Tatiana says, especially from previous microaggressions they themselves received early on in their drag career. "I feel like in the past four years there has been more of a resurgence of Latinx pride and more Latinx-centric queer spaces," they relay over email. "Before I started Divina the scene was rich in amazing Latinx drag performers and artists, but there weren't any spaces focused on them or they didn't feel comfortable performing certain songs at certain spaces." They point out that this was an issue for them personally, as early in their drag career they'd be critiqued for choosing Spanish songs rather than assimilating American culture into their act.

Those sorts of restrictive attitudes aren't present in Divina, which means the diversity of Latinx music and culture performed is incredibly robust. Tatiana explains that the biweekly show allows them to hold themed showcases – usually tributes to divas they grew up listening to, like Gloria Estefan, Shakira, and Paulina Rubio, or more modern hitmakers like Kali Uchis – as well as nights with no theme, "motivating our cast and guest performers to perform what their heart tells them."

When it comes to their own performances, Tatiana takes cues from the women of their youth. "Strong, independent, misunderstood, emotional, and empowered" is how they describe the women they admired. "[As] a child I didn't have access to American cable, so a lot of what I would see were these Mexican soap operas filled with drama, glamour, and crazy stories." Tatiana's performances are a warm celebration of how they grew up. "There's always a sense of nostalgia when it comes to my numbers at Divina."

In the Queer and Now

Gender Inclusive Donation Call Kind Clinic is collecting gently worn clothes and accessories for an upcoming clothing swap. Kind Clinic, 101 W. Koenig & 2800 S. I-35 Frontage Rd. instagram.com/kindtesting.

Queer Salsa Dance Class Learn to salsa at this beginner-to-intermediate-friendly class taught by the folks at Queer Dance Austin. Thu., March 30, 7pm. $10-20. 4701 Staggerbrush Rd. queerdanceaustin.com.

Damn Dykes CUC declares dyke season has officially started with a lineup of Schi the God, Cap'n Tits, Malika, Winona Grindr, and Lavender Thug. Fri., March 31. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. instagram.com/cheerupcharlies.

Visibility Through Celebration Come camera ready to take part in a portrait series focused on trans & nonbinary community members. Fri., March 31, 7pm. Fourth & Co., 208 W. Fourth. Free but RSVP. instagram.com/austinqueerconnection.

TDOV Art Market & Community Picnic Celebrate trans joy with art-centric org Gender Unbound as they host an all-trans art market and picnic. BYO blankets, refreshments, sense of whimsy, etc. Sun., April 2, 1-5pm. Grassroots Leadership, 7910 Cameron Rd. fb.com/genderunboundfest.

Queer Crafting Get yer craft on with fellow queer creators. Saturdays, 4pm. Captain Quackenbush's, 5330 Menchaca Rd. Free but RSVP. meetup.com/austinknitting.

Sapphic Singles: Climbing All the sapphic bouldering buffs & climbing curious are invited to this meetup at Austin Bouldering Project. First Sundays, 4-6pm. Austin Bouldering Project, 4477 S. Lamar. instagram.com/sapphicatx.

But I'm a Cheerleader With Local Queer ATX Drive up to this cozy screening of the all-time queer classic, hosted by event organizers Local Queer. Sun., April 2, 7:30pm. Blue Starlite Mueller II, 2103 E.M. Franklin. $20. instagram.com/localqueer_atx.

Sundown Sirens Ruby Knight, Tatiana Cholula, Mandy Quinn, Noodles, and Gothess Jasmine werk fantasy lewks on the rooftop terrace. Sundays, 10pm. Neon Grotto, 318 Colorado. instagram.com/neon.grotto.

High Priestess Backyard Comedy + Tarot A pink moon rises on this variety show headlined by Brett VerVoort with Ashley Sharma, Mykal Dédé, Julie Talbert, and musical guest Transy Warhol. Thu., April 6, 7pm. Ani's Day & Night, 7107 E. Riverside. $20-25. highpriestessatx.com.

Extra, Extra

Perreo Club Get into the groove with Suxxy Puxxy and Ella Ella on the Coco roof, while Bianca Oblivion (L.A.) and BabiBoi take the lower-deck laser pit. Cuatro Gato pops off with Soularreal. Fri., March 31, 9pm. Coconut Club, 310-B Colorado. $10. instagram.com/perreo.club.

Kingdom Behold the majestic sights and sounds of drag royals Brigitte Bandit and Channing Ate'Em at this happy hour sensation hosted by Alexander the Great. Fridays, 9-10:30pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. No cover. fb.com/oilcanharrys.

Spring Into Action! The Fun Force of Rainbow Connections ATX invites folks ages 18 to 110 out to a 3-mile walk through the park. Fri., March 31, 10am. Mueller Lake Park, 1829 Simond. Free but RSVP. meetup.com/austin-lgbtqia2plus-fun-force-ages-18-110.

Fight Opera Presents Sacrifest Make one lucky telethon contestant's blood-filled dream come true at this one-night-only spectacle of wrestling arts. Sat., April 1, 6-11pm. Pink Flamingo Plant Co., 7221 McNeil Dr. $10. fb.com/fightopera.

Big Gay Cabaret ATX Bringing the brunch heat to Halcyon. Saturdays, 3pm. Halcyon, 218 W. Fourth. instagram.com/biggaycabaretatx.

Gear Night Dress in full leather, a T-shirt and jeans, or anything in between – whatever gear is to you. First Saturdays, 10pm. The Iron Bear, 301 W. Sixth. fb.com/theironbearatx.

Sunday Fundaze Chique Fil-Atio and Louisianna Purchase throw a brunch kiki at the Bear with all the mimosas and tacos you can handle. First Sundays, 1:30pm. The Iron Bear, 301 W. Sixth. fb.com/theironbearatx.

Libations Gothess Jasmine and Nicotine host a variety show uplifting Afro & Latinx culture and queer and gender nonconforming expression. Sundays, 8pm. Cuatro Gato, 310 Colorado. Free but RSVP. instagram.com/cuatrogato.austin.

Miss Good's SINister Cabaret Miss Good invites you into a sickening cabaret with a stellar cast that'll "have you feeling some type of way!" First Sundays, 9:30pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. fb.com/oilcanharrys.

Tongue in Cheek/Austin Vogue Nights Gaily giggle at this queer comedy open mic hosted by the hilarious Ivy Le before witnessing House of Lepore's monthly kiki at Austin Vogue Nights. First Thursdays, 8 & 10pm. Swan Dive, 615 Red River. instagram.com/swandiveaustin.