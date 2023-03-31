Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Columns

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., March 31, 2023

To fend off advances from male dragonflies, females may play dead.

Children who spoke the Scots language may have been punished by teachers who used a small whip. The practice was called tawsing.

Chili was popularized in the north at Chili John's, which was opened in 1913 in Green Bay, Wisconsin, by Lithuanian immigrant John Isaac. Before opening his own restaurant, he began serving it at a Green Bay bar in 1900. There was a San Antonio chili stand at the Columbian Exposition in Chicago in 1893.

There were times when Mozart resorted to bathroom humor in letters to his parents, sister Nannerl, and cousin Maria Anna Thekla. For example, in a letter to his cousin, he wrote, "Well, I wish you good night, but first, shit in your bed and make it burst."

Graphite used to be called plumbago because it was mistaken for lead ore. "Plumbago" is Latin for "lead." Hence the expression, "lead pencils."

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
