Qmmunity: Board Certified

Well, well, well: Let's check the Qmmunity bulletin board for what's on the homorizon.

Pinned up top is an open artist call from LGBTQ youth advocates Out Youth. They need an artist who'll be able to help facilitate their vision of "a portable mural" that'll live at their community center and are offering a stipend of $4,200 for their work, which'll take place on May 20 alongside LGBTQ kiddos and other volunteers. Find more info at outyouth.org/oy-artist-call. Deadline is March 31.

Here's a purple pull-tab flier for Queer Jam House, a space for queer, BIPOC musicians to play and connect. They're taking open jam sign-ups for their next event on April 16 at Sahara Lounge. Put yer name down to create musical queer madness via the link in their Insta bio, @queer.jam.house.

Papered over several aged notices searching for lost dogs, roommates, and true love is a notice from community-run org Gender Unbound. They're putting out a volunteer call for their April 2 Trans Day of Visibility picnic and art market at Grassroots Leadership. If interested, check their Instagram bio, @genderunbound, to find the volunteer application link.

Queerly Ahead

Rainbow Ribbon-Cutting These plant purveyors celebrate their recent induction into the Austin LGBTQ Chamber of Commerce. Fri., March 24, 4-8pm. Garden Seventeen, 604 Williams St. gardenseventeen.com.

Queer Black Women Alliance Anniversary Potluck Celebrate the anniversary of this nonprofit advocating for queer, Black women in Austin. Sat., March 25, noon-3pm. Onion Creek Park, 7001 Onion Creek Dr. Free but RSVP. queerblackwomenalliance.org.

Celebrate Holi With Khushies Join this ATX South Asian LGBTQ group in attending the Rang Barse Holi Rain Dance 2023. Sat., March 25, 4-7pm. Elizabeth Milburn Park, 1901 Sunchase Blvd., Cedar Park. $10. instagram.com/khushatx.

Greetings From Queer Mountain! Hosted by Irielle Wesley and Caro, LGBTQ storytellers tell their tales at this event. March's theme is Rebirth! Sat., March 25, 8pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. instagram.com/greetingsfromqueermountain.

Neon Rainbows She's the rootin'-est tootin'-est queer country night in the wild Wild West, hosted by DJ Boi Orbison. Sat., March 25, 9pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. instagram.com/boiorbison.

The Best Little Drag Brunch in Texas Brunch it up with "Dolly of ATX" Brigitte Bandit. Sun., March 26, 2-5pm. Sagebrush, 5500 S. Congress. $10. instagram.com/sagebrushtexas.

HIV Advocacy Day Positive Women's Network hosts this day along with the Q Austin for everyone to fight for important issues facing the HIV community. Mon., March 27. Texas Capitol, 1100 Congress. Free but RSVP. instagram.com/theqaustin.

Branching Out Make a unique, natural piece of art through utilizing materials like twigs, paint, twine, and more at this BIPOC-focused event for slowing down and building community. Wed., March 29, 6:30-8:30pm. allgo, 701 Tillery Ste. A-1. Free but RSVP. allgo.org.

Extra, Extra

Good Time Club It's a great time for a good time at this Angelina Martin-hosted comedy showcase featuring Irielle Wesley, Ashley Sharma, Brandi Davis, Chris Hills, and Danny Goodwin. Thu., March 23, 10pm. The Ballroom, 2906 Fruth. $10 presale; $15 door. instagram.com/angelinajmartin.

Kingdom Behold the majestic sights and sounds of drag royals Brigitte Bandit and Channing Ate'Em at this happy hour sensation hosted by Alexander the Great. Fridays, 9-10:30pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. No cover. fb.com/oilcanharrys.

OutFitness HIIT Workout Join this inclusive gym for high-intensity interval training and enjoy by food & drink post-workout. Sat., March 25, 9am-noon. OutFitness ATX, 404-A Powell Cir. Free but RSVP. outfitnessatx.com.

Big Gay Cabaret ATX Every Saturday, the Big Gay Cabaret brings the brunch heat to Halcyon. Saturdays, 3pm. Halcyon, 218 W. Fourth. instagram.com/biggaycabaretatx.

Revelations Hosted by Nazareth with cast members Alexander the Great and Justice, Revelations weaves each drag performance together in an elaborate storytelling session. Fourth Saturdays, 7pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. fb.com/oilcanharrys.

Live at ColdTowne Local queer comic Angelina Martin hosts ColdTowne's weekly stand-up showcase that attracts all the best jokesters around. Saturdays, 10pm. ColdTowne Theater, 1700 E. Second. $10-25. coldtownetheater.com.

Coco Cxnts Drag Brunch Bohemia, Arinna Dior Heys, and Brigitte Bandit take over Coconut Club's rooftop with host Honey Baby and weekly special guests. Saturdays, 1-4pm. Coconut Club, 310-B Colorado. No cover. instagram.com/coconutclub.austin.

Sundown Sirens Ruby Knight, Tatiana Cholula, Mandy Quinn, Noodles, and Gothess Jasmine werk fantasy lewks on the rooftop terrace. Sundays, 10pm. Neon Grotto, 318 Colorado. instagram.com/neon.grotto.

Boots n' Buckles Revue Kick up them boots for this variety show collab between the United Court of Austin, ASHwell, Project Transitions, and Kind Clinic that celebrates all things country. Sun., March 26, 5:30-9:30pm. Star Hill Ranch, 15000 Hamilton Pool Rd., Bee Cave. $65. unitedcourtofaustin.org.

Shagadelic Handcrafted + Vintage Market Groovy, baby! Eastside Pop Up and Lone Star Queer present a market with plenty of handcrafted and vintage goods, plus discounts on products from the salon, a glitter bar, and braid bar. Sun., March 26, noon-4pm. Shag Salon, 2203 S. Lamar. Free. fb.com/eastsidepopup.

Vixens of Volstead Take a brunch trip to Chromatica to visit Mother of all mothers with the Vixens. Sundays, 1pm. Hotel Vegas, 1502 E. Sixth. Free. instagram.com/vixensofvolstead.

TDRL This here's Total Drag Request Live, so buy a drink and request a song for hosts DeeGee Rey and Celia Light to perform. Sundays, 3pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. fb.com/oilcanharrys.

Cheer Up Charlie's Angels Cheer Ups goes full throttle with this drag show staring Brigitte Bandit, Harlót, and Yvonna F. Mei, plus special guest performers and DJs. Sundays, 7pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. instagram.com/cheerupcharlies.

Libations Gothess Jasmine and Nicotine host a variety show uplifting Afro & Latinx culture and queer and gender nonconforming expression. Expect vibes, special guests, and more, plus DJ Fairy Aries. Sundays, 8pm. Cuatro Gato, 310 Colorado. Free but RSVP. instagram.com/cuatrogato.austin.

The Grackle Games Lady Grackle hosts this drag competition where $500 is on the line. May the odds be ever in your favor! Mondays, 9pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth, 512/320-8823. fb.com/oilcanharrys.

Volunteer Deputy Registrar Training The Q Austin hosts a training by the Travis County Voter Registration for folks wanting to learn how to register Travis County voters. Food & drinks provided. Masks required. Tue., March 28, 6-8pm. Vivent Health, 6505 Airport Blvd. #100. instagram.com/theqaustin.

Texas Hold 'Em Tournament Put yer cards on the table for the Bear's poker night Tuesdays, 8pm. The Iron Bear, 301 W. Sixth. instagram.com/theironbearaustin.

Come as You Are A queer variety show with a li'l bit of everything – singers, stand-up, spoken word, so many different entertainers but never the same show twice. Tuesdays, 10pm. Neon Grotto, 318 Colorado. instagram.com/neon.grotto.

TuezGayz All you'll hear is radio Gaga, radio goo-goo, at this Lady Gaga birthday bash for all y'all Little Monsters. Tuesdays, 10pm. Barbarella, 611 Red River. $5. instagram.com/barbarella_atx.

Vanguard: A Drag Revolution Host Hermajestie the Hung transports Swan Dive into a revolutionary dimension with out-of-this-world drag. Tuesdays, 9pm. Swan Dive, 615 Red River. fb.com/swandiveaustin.

Queer Art Night Queer creatives of all mediums can drop in and hang out with other LGBTQ folks while working on personal projects. Masks required for indoor meets. Note: This is not a space for allies. Every other Wednesday, 7:30-10pm. Genuine Joe Coffeehouse, 2001 W. Anderson. fb.com/people/queer-art-night/100089094769772.

The Jigglewatts Burlesque Revue Those Jigglewatts are bringing the groovy Seventies to their March revue with special guest Judith Stein, aka "the grand beaver of burlesque." Catch Stein's class the night before (bit.ly/JudithClass) and receive a discounted show ticket. Thu., March 30, 7pm. The Ballroom, 2906 Fruth. $20-150. thejigglewattsburlesque.com.

Texass Time to horse around with yer fave comedy cowgals, Sarah Spear and Alyssa Spatola, as they host a showcase of LGBTQ, women, and nonbinary comics. Thu., March 30, 10pm. ColdTowne Theater, 1700 E. Second. $20. lyscomedyfest.com.