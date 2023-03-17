Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

King Tut was buried with an iron dagger decorated with gold. The iron came from a meteorite. He died more than 2,000 years before Egypt's Iron Age.

The female rabbit flea can reproduce only while living on a pregnant rabbit as the flea depends on the rabbit's estrogen.

The word "sarcophagus" comes from the Greek words for "flesh" and "to eat." Although often associated with the ancient world, above-ground sarcophagi had a comeback in the last quarter of the 1800s in New York and began to lose popularity in the 1950s.

In 1927, Albert Einstein and Niels Bohr debated about quantum mechanics. Bohr won.

The Mexican "grito" yell (a fast, emotional, and high-pitched crying of "ay ay ay!") began as a tradition at midnight on Sept. 15, 1810, when a priest named Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla declared himself in open revolt against Spanish rule, thus launching the Mexican War of Independence.