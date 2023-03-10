We Have an Issue: Chaotic Good

SXSW is an absolute beast – a chaotic and thrilling crush of days defined by little sleep, garbage food, the eternal hunt for free booze, and transformative encounters with art, ideas, and people. It's a lot.

And it takes a questing soul to survive so much muchness. So of course our ears perked when we heard Festival programmers had booked opening night film Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, which inspired Art Director Zeke Barbaro's design and also serves as a handy metaphor for the hero's journey SXSW attendees are readying themselves for.

But you don't have to do it alone! Flip to the middle of this issue and you'll find our special SXSW Preview supplement, filled to the gills with filmmaker interviews (including D&D filmmakers Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley), tech profiles, must-catch music acts, advice for newbies on navigating Austin, and so much more.

We'll be back next week with another special pullout, but you can track all our coverage in real time at austinchronicle.com/sxsw or by following us on social (@AustinChronicle) and signing up for our newsletters at austinchronicle.com/newsletters.

Our annual day party is back. RSVP now for the Hair of the 3-Legged Dog Day Party: Volume 8 at Hotel Vegas via austinchronicle.com/dayparty.

News Editor Mike Clark-Madison is leaving the Chronicle to join the communications team at Central Health, which means our News department is hiring. We're looking for someone who's passionate about watchdog journalism and is already well-steeped in Austin politics and policy. Think you're that someone? Find out more at austinchronicle.com/jobs.

ONLINE THIS WEEK

The Stars at Night: Check out David Brendan Hall's photo gallery from the Texas Film Awards at Luck Ranch, featuring box-office heavyweight Jonathan Majors, Kevin Smith, Janet and John Pierson, Margo Martindale, Luke Wilson, and more.

R.I.P. Glen "Spot" Lockett: The punk innovator and SST Records producer died Saturday at the age of 72.

Innovation at Vision:8291: Kahron Spearman reports on DAWA's historic week of BIPOC-led SXSW programming.

A Week of Wild Tennis: Rod Machen recaps the first-ever ATX Open.

How Gay Art Thou: Queer podcasters Jey Austen and Clint Keller talk with writer Joelle DiPaolo about unpacking their evangelical past through podcasting.

Controlled Chaos: Robert Penson reviews punk rock quartet Glue's set at This Is Austin, Not That Great.

Day Trips & Beyond: Looking to escape the hectic Austin festival season? Travel columnist Gerald McLeod offers dozens of getaway ideas, including a rock-stacking contest at Llano Earth Art Fest.

Explore Queer Austin: Qmmunity curates a list of LGBTQ hot spots to check out, just in time for SXSW.