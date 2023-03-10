Qmmunity: South by So Gay

Bro, I must be real – I am very cringe-fail when it comes to South by Southwest. I'm bad at planning two events in one day, much less trying to take on several events throughout a multiday extravaganza of tech, art, music, film, and miscellaneous that happens across the most stress-inducing area of Austin. A million and one cool things all happening at the same time, and to actually take part I must brave Downtown traffic, famos I see from a respectful distance on Twitter now IRL and taking up line space at club bathrooms, and the anxiety tummy-aches from horking down fast food due to post-SXSW supplemental work crashes.

Okay, okay, so my meatless beef here might be less with the actual Festival and more with how difficult it is making SXSW the great, fulfilling time it obvi can be. That there's a juicy lemon of a Conference, and one never really can tell if they've squeezed every last drop from it when the lemonade's all mixed and drunk. Thankfully, I've been tracking down events both in and outside of South By for hours on end, so there's more than enough chances for you and I to juice that fruit – especially at all these fruity events I've got listed right here.

Fruit by the Fest

Mutual Love Festival An official unofficial South By includes a local vendor fair, a creator panel, a live painting demonstration from Mars Wright, gender affirming haircuts, a performance by House of Lepore, and more over two days. Thu., March 9, 6pm & Sat., March 11, noon-8pm. The Little Gay Shop, 828 Airport. Free but RSVP. mutual.love.

Toma Todo/Take It All Live art, music, and vendors from self-described "THAT girl" Las Ofrendas. Fri., March 10, 4-10pm. Placeholder Tiki Bar, 96 Rainey. instagram.com/fridafridayatx.

Queer Fest A showcase of local queer musical talent, with Julie Bouchard, Montana Sand, Sammie Zonana, and special guest Ryan Cassata. Fri., March 10, 6-9pm. Mozart's Coffee Roasters, 3825 Lake Austin Blvd. Free but RSVP. instagram.com/sammiezonana.

Y'all Are Everything CUC showcases queer Austin DJs like BoyFriend ATX, SuperMcN4asty, Lavender Thug, Turito, DJ Kick-It, Salem Ofax, and IVN. Fri., March 10, 8pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. cheerupcharlies.com.

Grav X Renegade Party hardy under the bridge with Grav Labs and Club Eternal. Lineup includes DJs Scam Likely, Stick Talk, Intimacy Simulator, Turito, and Majesty. BYOB! Fri., March 10, 11pm. Montopolis Bridge, 616½ Ed Bluestein. Free but RSVP. instagram.com/gravlabs.

Dragtivity Day Hosted by Brigitte Bandit, this family-friendly drag story hour includes arts & crafts, gift shopping, and plenty of fab performances. Sat., March 11, 4-6pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. Free. cheerupcharlies.com.

Let's Have a Kiki This Black, queer happy hour features music by DJ Majesty and DJ Kay.lo and a panel on the Black, queer & femme experience from Gothess Jasmine, Nicotine, and queer healing researcher and Ph.D. Toluwani. Sat., March 11, 5-10pm. Almost Real Gallery, 820 Shelby #103. Free but RSVP. instagram.com/blackqueerjoyatx.

Perreo Club A night of Latinx DJs spinning cumbia, hip-hop, and more at the Parish (Suxxy Puxxy, Nurrydog & Poniboy) and My Oh My (La Morena & Lavender Thug). Sat., March 11, 9pm. Parish, 501 Brushy. parishaustin.com.

Kelly Kline's Legendary Brunch Get down at the SX Southern Baddies edition of this drag brunch & vendor market hosted by Kelly Kline and Las Ofrendas. Sun., March 12, noon-4pm. The Brewtorium, 6015-A Dillard Cir. shoplasofrendas.com.

Girls Rock Austin: SouthPie Day Party Enjoy a pie walk, pie fight, and bake-off, plus a tasty lineup of music & DJs. Benefits the local org providing music education & more to girls and nonbinary kiddos. Tue., March 14, noon-6pm. The Austin Beer Garden Brewing Co., 1305 W. Oltorf. girlsrockaustin.org.

Women That Rock Day Party An all-women-and-nonbinary music showcase with The Little Gay Shop-curated vendor market, Urban Betty Salon braid bar, Mayawell probiotic soda, GoodPop ice cream, and more. Tue., March 14, noon-7pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. Free but RSVP. instagram.com/womenthatrock.

Y'all Ball An all-ages hoedown for girls, gays, and theys, the lineup on this show shines bright as a disco ball: Grace Gardner, Sug Daniels, Madison Baker, KindKeith, and Heather Cook. Wed., March 15, noon-4:30pm. BLK Vinyl, 2505-F E. Sixth. $5. instagram.com/weirdsister.records.

Blazin' Bingo Enter the hotbox of Smoke x Southwest for this 4/20-friendly drag bingo hosted by Kara Foxx-Paris and Noodles, featuring cannabis-themed prizes. Thu., March 16, 6-8pm. Austinite Cannabis Co., 2009 E. Cesar Chavez. Free but RSVP. instagram.com/austinitecannabis_co.

On the Homorizon

Queer Magic: the Gathering Night Gather yer mana and join fellow queer Magic players for a fun and inclusive night. Thursdays, 7-10pm. Dragon's Lair Comics & Fantasy, 2438 W. Anderson Ste. B-1. Free but RSVP. dlair.net.

One Hit Wonderland You may hit it ... ONCE! with the Boyz of Austin's drag celebration of one-hit wonders. Thu., March 9, 9:30pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $9. instagram.com/boyzofaustin.

Husky A pup/pet play party celebrating players of all sizes. It's kilt night! Second Fridays, 9pm. The Iron Bear, 301 W. Sixth. fb.com/theironbearatx.

Lana Del Rey vs. Miley Cyrus See powerhouses Coco Cxnts and Poo Poo Platter together as they tribute Miley Cyrus & Lana Del Rey. Fri., March 10, 10pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $10. instagram.com/poopooatx.

Gender Affirming Clothing Swap Bring your clean, gently worn clothes to swap for new-to-you duds at this all-sizes clothing swap. Participants in the swap must be 18 or older. Sat., March 11, 1-3pm. 909 E. 49th½. outyouth.org.

Genesis A divine drag brunch hosted by Nazareth with Roxanne, Yvonna F. Mei, Kylie Gorgeous D'Lux, Embry Officially, and Lawrie Bird. Sat., March 11, 1pm. Wanderlust Wine Co., 702 Shady. $25 per person. instagram.com/nazarethatx.

Big Gay Drag Brunch Catch Leia Sakura Dior, Arinna Dior Heys, Amber Nicole Davenport, and host Diamond Dior Davenport at this Austin Pride-partnered party. Sundays, 12pm. Fourth & Co., 208 W. Fourth instagram.com/fourthandcoatx.

TGQ Social & Campfire Queer Storytime A double whammy: Meet and greet your fellow trans and gender diverse Austinites while also enjoying queer stories 'round the campfire hosted by World Famous *BOB*. Second Sundays, 6pm. Butterfly Bar at the Vortex, 2307 Manor Rd. fb.com/tgqsocial.

Kelsi Beaver @ Butterfly Bar Catch this local queer alt-pop artist at the bar beside the alt-theatre stage. Sun., March 12, 10pm. Butterfly Bar at the Vortex, 2307 Manor Rd. instagram.com/kelsicreek.

Refrescos y Reflejos A chance for queer Latinx Austinites to find community and build bonds over coffee. Second Tuesdays, 6:30-9pm. Epoch Coffee, 2700 W. Anderson #409. fb.com/austin-latinx-pride-230339364266492.

Transmasc Workout Enjoy a workout session tailored for transmasculine folks. Thu., March 16, 6pm. OutFitness ATX, 404-A Powell Cir. $20. instagram.com/outfitnessatx.

Queer Film Theory Four queer film "professors" take y'all to school on their fave films featuring the classic acting and cleavage of Susan Sarandon. Thu., March 16, 7:30pm. Barrel O' Fun, 1911 Aldrich Ste. 120-B. fb.com/queerfilmtheory101.

Syrens Of The Symbiocene All creatures of Austin invited to the new era of the Symbiocene, full of hope & positivity. Featuring performances by Gothess Jasmine, Iffy Roma, and Bre Bitz, and tunes from DJ Lady Vitamins and DJ Fart Jazz. Plus: Dress in costume for the faerie/alien/troll theme and receive a $5 discount at the door. Thu., March 16, 8pm. Sahara Lounge, 1413 Webberville Rd. $5 presale; $15 at door. ministryofmuse.com.