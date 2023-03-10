Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Columns

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., March 10, 2023

Prof. James Moriarty, the archnemesis of Sherlock Holmes, was a math professor before he turned to a life of crime.

Catfish have taste sensors across their whole bodies.

Back in 2015, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the sale of powdered alcohol, or Palcohol. Add some water and you had an instant mixed drink. But the fear of alcohol abuse led to lawsuits and bans by various parties and by 2016, the product was off the market.

After Charlie Chaplin's death, his body was stolen by two auto mechanics. After its return, his family had the remains buried in a concrete grave.

Last month, in Susan Davis Van Dyke et al. v. The Navigator Group et al., the Texas Supreme Court ruled that the use of the term "one-half of one-eighth" in a 1924 deed reserving a mineral interest meant one-half of the interest, not one-sixteenth.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
