Qmmunity: The Art of Advocacy

Down at the Lege, bills endangering Texas' LGBTQ population are stacking up. Harmful legislation can be difficult to take on alone, so many local LGBTQ-oriented orgs are holding events to help queer voices be heard loud n' clear.

Transgender Education Network of Texas puts on their 2023 Transgender Advocacy Day on March 8 at the Capitol, starting at 9am and running until 3:30pm. Attendees will be able to get training on how to best champion transgender rights, visit the offices of their House and Senate representatives, and connect with other people fighting the same fight across the state. For those wanting a more artistic way to "decompress/imagine/create/conjure for trans liberation," TENT is also making a zine. Trans-gressive: Trans Texas Survival Guide is taking submissions of various mediums, including original art, poetry, recipes, crossword puzzles, and more, until March 10. Find links and more info on how to get involved via their Instagram, @transtexas.

Equality Texas joins forces with TENT, Texas Freedom Network, ACLU of Texas, Lambda Legal, and the Human Rights Campaign for their All In for Equality Advocacy Day. Join them on March 20, 9am to 6pm, for a day at the Capitol visiting legislators and making the case for protecting LGBTQ Texans' rights. To prepare yourself for the Lege and all it entails, catch Equality Texas' webinar on testimony training on March 8, 6:30-8pm. You'll learn all about how to "communicate your message and be prepared for questions from legislators," with real-world examples included. Find sign-up links for both events and more at equalitytexas.org.

Many of the bills already filed for this year's Lege session target drag performers, so remind yourself what we're fighting for at the opening of Sarah Bork's new art show, "Girls Gotta Eat." Running until April 15, Bork's series of portraits depict drag artists like Celia Light and Banshee Rose grocery shopping, "paired with handwritten grocery lists and extensive interviews, exploring a nuanced spectrum of identity and experience beyond the traditional gender binary." An opening reception takes place March 8, 6:30-9pm, at the Dougherty Arts Center, but you can also catch a second opening on March 13 for the South by Southwest crowd.

Q’d Up

Gaymer Night Alice Express hosts Super Smash Bros. tourneys, Mario Kart battles, and more. Thursdays, 9pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. fb.com/oilcanharrys.

F*ck It Up Fridays Drag yerself on over for a show that really effs it up, with host Maxine LaQueene. Fri., March 3, 9:30pm. Long Play Lounge East, 1910 E. Cesar Chavez. $5 pre-show; $10 postshow. instagram.com/theonlymaxine.

A Drag Celebration of Troma Poo Poo Platter serves an extra special schlock fest tributing legendary film production company Troma Entertainment. Fri., March 3, 10pm. Valhalla, 710 Red River. $10 presale; $15 door. tromadrag.eventbrite.com

Gear Night Dress in full leather, a T-shirt and jeans, or anything in between. First Saturdays, 10pm. The Iron Bear, 301 W. Sixth. fb.com/theironbearatx.

Sugar Gay Back-to-back DJ sets from Lavender Thug and BoyFriend ATX bring middle school dance party vibes. It'll be soooo gay. Sat., March 4, 10pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. instagram.com/boyfriendatx.

Queer Black Collective Social Queer Black Women Alliance invites Black folks all across the LGBTQ community to mix and mingle at this social event. Tue., March 7, 6:30-9:30pm. Kung Fu Saloon, 716 W. Sixth. Free but RSVP. queerblackwomenalliance.org.

Drag Brunch Fundraiser Help Out Youth raise funds for their Hill Country Ride for AIDS team at this weekend's Vixens of Volstead drag brunch. Sun., March 5, noon. Hotel Vegas, 1502 E. Sixth. outyouth.org/ride.

Come as You Are This week, the queer variety show celebrates the Jewish holiday Purim with "Pour Em," a night to "dress up, eat candy, and hate on evil people." Tuesdays, 9pm. Neon Grotto, 318 Colorado. instagram.com/ neon.grotto.

Queer Yoga in the Park A rescheduled queer-friendly yoga class with Liberty Yoga. Wed., March 8, 6pm. Mueller Lake Park, 1829 Simond. $5 suggested donation. instagram.com/localqueer_atx.

Tongue in Cheek/Austin Vogue Night First, a queer comedy open mic hosted by the hilarious Ivy Le, and second, House of Lepore's monthly Vogue Night. First Thursdays, 8 & 10pm. $5. Swan Dive, 615 Red River. instagram.com/swandiveaustin.

Pink Friday: A Nicki Minaj Tribute Party A blessed day to all Barbs bcuz CUC is going pink in honor of Nicki Minaj. Back-to-back DJ sets by BabiBoi & Orya, plus drag by Lavender Thug, Joselyn Breezy, Arinna Dior Heys, and Eileen Dover. Fri., March 3, 9pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. instagram.com/cheerupcharlies.

Beyonce Renaissance Theme Party An unofficial SXSW kickoff party themed around Beyonce's newest album with tons of Aughts throwback, house, and disco tunes spun by DJ Q, all happening in the Black-owned art gallery Riches Art. Fri., March 3, 11pm. RichesArt Gallery, 2511-A E. Sixth. $25 pre-sale; $35 day-of. richesart.com.

Creative Community MeetUp Women and LGBTQ creatives are invited to this Future Front meetup with local vendors, a DJ set by resident artist/radio deejay Ecco Música, community announcements, and more. Sat., March 4, 11am-1pm. Future Front HQ, 916 Springdale. Members, free; nonmembers, $10 donation. futurefronttexas.org.

Coco Cxnts Bohemia, Arinna Dior Heys, and Brigitte Bandit take over Coco's rooftop with host Honey Baby. This week's special guests are Andie Flores, Sha'Nyia Ellis Narcisse, and DJ Turito. Saturdays, 1-4pm. Coconut Club, 310-B Colorado. No cover. instagram.com/coconutclub.austin.

Cabin Fever Comedy Revel in summer camp nostalgia at this comedy show hosted by queer comic Brandi Davis. First Fridays, 10pm. ColdTowne Theater, 1700 E. Second. $10. coldtownetheater.com.

Cute AF Handcrafted + Vintage Market Get your shop on at the cutest rainbow house in town with an array of fab local artisans, makers, and vintage collectors. A portion of vendor fees will go to Out Youth. Sun., March 5, 11am-3pm. Cute Nail Studio, 1211 E. Seventh. fb.com/eastsidepopup.

Sunday Fundaze Chique Fil-Atio and Louisianna Purchase throw a brunch kiki at the Bear with all the mimosas and tacos you can handle. First Sundays, 1:30pm. The Iron Bear, 301 W. Sixth. fb.com/theironbearatx.

Sapphic Singles: Climbing All the sapphic bouldering buffs & climbing curious are invited at this meetup. First Sundays, 4-6pm. Austin Bouldering Project, 4477 S. Lamar. instagram.com/sapphicatx.

Cheer Up Charlie's Angels Cheer Ups goes full throttle with this drag show staring Brigitte Bandit, Harlót, and Yvonna F. Mei, plus special guest performers and DJs. Sundays, 7pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. instagram.com/cheerupcharlies.

Libations Gothess Jasmine and Nicotine host a variety show uplifting Afro & Latinx culture. Plus: DJ Fairy Aries. Sundays, 8pm. Cuatro Gato, 310 Colorado. Free but RSVP. instagram.com/cuatrogato.austin.

Orya at My Oh My Enjoy "bottom 40s & songs with words" during Orya's DJ set at the little bar for big hangs. Sun., March 5, 8pm. My Oh My, 501 Brushy. instagram.com/myohmybar.

Gay Enough Comedy Show Fluid & lesbian comic Arielle Isaac Norman hosts a night of stand-up that is juuust gay enough. Tue., March 7, 7pm. East Austin Comedy Club, 1303 E. Fourth. $20. arielleisaacnorman.com.

Vanguard: A Drag Revolution Host Hermajestie the Hung transports Swan Dive into a revolutionary dimension with out-of-this-world drag. Tuesdays, 9pm. Swan Dive, 615 Red River. fb.com/swandiveaustin.

Divina: Noche Drag Latinx Hostess Tatiana Cholula and special guests serve an evening of Latinx queerness. Every other Wednesday, 9-11pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth, 512/320-8823. fb.com/oilcanharrys.