Opinion: The End of Copper Wire Landline Service Is Not Progress

As a senior citizen in Austin, Texas, I have been deeply affected by the [Federal Communications Commission's] deregulation order 19-72, which allowed companies like AT&T to end their copper wire service and switch their customers to fiber optic internet-based phone service. This change has had a significant impact on my life, and I am sad to see the traditional copper wire landline disappear.

One of the main reasons why I still prefer a copper wire landline is because I trust that it will work in case of an emergency. With a traditional landline phone, I never had to worry about losing my phone service during a power outage or internet connectivity issues. However, with internet-based phone services, there's always a risk that the phone may not work when I need it the most. This is especially worrisome as a senior citizen who may need immediate assistance during an emergency.

In addition to reliability, I also prefer a landline phone because it's more secure. With copper wire phone lines, it was much more difficult for anyone to intercept or hack into my phone conversations. However, with internet-based phone services, there's always a risk of someone hacking into my calls or accessing my personal information. As a senior citizen, I don't want to have to worry about my privacy being compromised when making phone calls.

With internet-based phone services, there’s always a risk that the phone may not work when I need it the most. This is especially worrisome as a senior citizen who may need immediate assistance during an emergency.

Despite my concerns, I am currently using Community Phone, which offers a landline alternative that connects my phone to cell towers rather than the internet. I appreciate the support that the company provides for tech-challenged seniors like me, who may need help setting up their phones. While the service is not as reliable and secure as the traditional copper wire landline, it offers a suitable alternative that allows me to keep using my landline phone.

However, even with this support, I still miss the days of old-fashioned landline service. There was a certain peace of mind that came with knowing that my phone service was separate from my internet connection and that it was always reliable and secure. I worry that as more companies move towards internet-based phone services, the reliability and security of landline phones will continue to decrease. I hope that the FCC will consider the impact of its deregulation orders on senior citizens and that more companies will offer landline alternatives that are just as reliable and secure as the traditional copper wire phone lines that we have come to rely on.

I have lived in Austin most of my life. I've seen it boom and change and I've never been a stick in the mud, but I can't get on board with the end of old-fashioned landline phone service.

William Camden is a retired real estate appraiser, lifelong Texan, and 60-year resident of the Austin area. When he’s not traveling around the country, he’s talking to his grandkids and daughter-in-law on his landline phone.

The Chronicle welcomes submissions of opinion pieces on any topic from the community. Find guidelines and tips at austinchronicle.com/opinion.