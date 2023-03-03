Columns

Opinion: More Trains, Buses, and Housing Options Mean a More Affordable Austin for All

Transit Forward’s executive director explains why Project Connect is vital to Austin’s future

By Bill McCamley, Fri., March 3, 2023

Opinion: More Trains, Buses, and Housing Options Mean a More Affordable Austin for All

Affordability. We hear that word a lot in Austin for good reason. A poll last summer found that more people chose "lack of affordability" as a worry over other given issues (crime, homelessness, traffic, etc.) combined. As we continue to grow, exploring ways of making our wonderful community more economical will be a public policy challenge for us all.

While housing costs are the highest budget burden overall, families' toll for transportation has clearly become the second-greatest challenge. U.S. households spent an average of $10,961 on transportation in 2021 – the second-largest category after housing. The price of both buying and maintaining a car has almost doubled inflation for the past decade with the trend only getting starker. Furthermore, car expenditures grew by the third-largest amount (11.6%) of any major item from 2020 to 2021, behind apparel and services (22.3%) and food (13.4%). Reasons include insurance, where prices increased 14% between 2022 and 2023, and sale prices, which continue to increase for both used and new cars.

These increases unfortunately strike hardest for those that can least afford it. Households in the lowest fifth of income categories face a larger cost burden, spending 26.9% of their after-tax income on transportation compared to 10.4% by the highest earners.

We know driving is seen by many as a foundational part of life. But a choice to give up a car and use public transportation (in addition to walking and bicycle use) can save $10,000 per year from a household budget. Therefore, giving our friends and neighbors transit options is one of, if not the most, concrete things we can do to make Austin more affordable. And before you think this isn't possible, younger people across the country are seeing carless transit as more and more appealing. In 1997, 43% of 16-year-olds, 62% of 17-year-olds, and 90% of 20-to-25-year-olds had driver's licenses. In 2020, those numbers fell to 25%, 45%, and 80% respectively.

This is one reason why Transit Forward is so excited about sharing why Project Connect is so vital to Austin's future. A combination of light rail that leads to high-density residential areas, employment centers, and event centers like Q2 Stadium; express and neighborhood buses that connect with those lines and each other; and bicycle and pedestrian options to get more folks from their doors to transit stations will provide increased carless options that can work for all Austinites.

Additionally, it's important for all of us to understand that the issues of transit and affordable housing are interlinked. When people find a home near a transit route that can get them to work, grocery stores, health care, school, and play, they will be more likely to give up their cars and save money. It's why we are strong proponents of Equitable Transit-Oriented Development, the process by which cities promote more affordable housing along transit corridors.

Project Connect already embraces this idea with a groundbreaking $300 million in funds for anti-displacement programs, where neighbors who live near transit are getting help with areas like workforce training, child care, and rental assistance as prices increase. We will continue to urge the city to further support this concept with policies like new zoning that will allow for increased housing density along these routes so more people can live and work near transit.

Big projects like Project Connect are hard. They are complicated, taking time, patience, and sustained commitment. But if we are serious about making our world-class city a better, more affordable place to live, we need the world-class transit system it will bring us.

Bill McCamley is the executive director of Transit Forward, an Austin-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit with a mission to educate and engage Austinites about transit with a focus on Project Connect.

More Opinion columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Opinion
Opinion: The End of Copper Wire Landline Service Is Not Progress
Opinion: The End of Copper Wire Landline Service Is Not Progress
The reliability and security that came with copper wire phone lines cannot be replaced by internet-based phone services

William Camden, March 3, 2023

Opinion: Another School Shooting – This Is Our America Now
Opinion: Another School Shooting – This Is Our America Now
We are a country that loves its guns more than the children we've lost to gun violence

Heather Lewis, Feb. 24, 2023

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Project Connect, Transit Forward, Bill McCamley, affordability, transportation, inflation, cost of living

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Diana Kennedy Centennial Celebration
Fonda San Miguel
C.S. Lewis on Stage: Further Up & Further In at Long Center for the Performing Arts
The Unity Show benefiting DAWA Fund, Free Lunch, & the Other Ones Foundation w/ Heartless Bastards, Deezie Brown, Buffalo Hunt, KVN, Goldie Pipes, Gordy Quist, Jonathan Terrell, Grace Rowland & Jesse Dalton at Haute Spot
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2023 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  